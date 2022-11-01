Read full article on original website
The Countertop Oven Will Make Your Regular Oven Obsolete
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Who doesn’t need more kitchen storage? Well, once you try the Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro, trust me, you’ll just be using your regular oven to store pots and pans in (but please unplug it first, just to be on the safe side).Countertop ovens are nothing new, but this one does a lot more than just toast bread. In fact, it actually has 13 preset functions: toast, air fry, broil, roast, pizza, cookies, slow cook, bagel, bake, proof, reheat, keep warm, and dehydrate....
Food Network
11 Food Network-Exclusive Discount Codes for Holiday Gifting
If you're in the market for a new meat thermometer, nothing beats ThermoWorks. Two of the brand's iconic thermometers came out on top in our testing and you can get the Thermapen ONE, the fastest model from the brand, at 30% off right now. Once you open a jar of...
15 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5
From keto stuffing to festive nonalcoholic ciders, there are plenty of budget-friendly finds for your Thanksgiving table at the popular grocery store.
Thrillist
Coffee Mate Adds 2 New Flavors to Holiday Creamers Lineup
The best thing about the colder months, in my opinion, is making a frothy latte at home without stressing about how you will turn it into an iced coffee. I have simply never been able to manage a scenario where all the ice doesn't melt, and the drink is entirely too watery. In the winter, I just drink hot coffee. And this season, I'll be adding two new flavors to my coffee bar rotation.
IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu
IHOP is embracing winter flavors like ginger, apple and red currant Pack up your pumpkin spice because winter flavors are here at IHOP. On Nov. 1, the breakfast chain announced plans to roll out new seasonal dishes and drinks. Rather than classic holiday flavors like peppermint, IHOP is serving up ginger, apple and red currant. The menu updates consist of one food item and three drinks, all of which highlight those seasonal flavors. Gingersnap apple French toast, gingersnap milkshake, gingersnap hot chocolate and red passionfruit splasher are available at...
iheart.com
Oprah Drops Favorite Things 2022 - Check It Out
It's HERE! Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 and this year the focus is on local, woman owned, small business and much more!. Honestly this is the first year that I've seen a lot of affordable gifts for everyone on the list. Clearly there are a few pricey items like a $900 espresso machine and a $700 pizza stone, but most of the pricey items are understandably under the kitchen gadget section.
The Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year
Not sure what to make for Thanksgiving this year? Our friends at Taste of Home have got just the ticket: this sourdough, sausage and blueberry dressing—which they’ve dubbed the Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year. And trust us, it won’t disappoint. During this year’s festivities, make sure to share these Thanksgiving memes, quotes and poems around the table for some extra gratitude.
Dunkin' Releases Tiny Donut Boxes Full of Chocolates
The chain is expanding its partnership with Frankford Candy for its most donut-like chocolates yet.
CBS News
Holiday gift guide 2022: The best gifts under $50
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Christmas is coming up quickly on the calendar, but if inflation is high on your list of worries, getting started...
Oprah Winfrey's annual 'Favorite Things' list is here; see array of items from home décor to children's toys
With a swift transition into November, celebrities and influencers alike are reminding everyone of the impending holiday season, and Oprah Winfrey's annual "Favorite Things" list is out for public consumption. The billionaire business mogul and television host has a bevy of items, ranging from $16 to $900. Broken up into...
AOL Corp
'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
Thanksgiving made simple: Appetizer recipes that require 5 ingredients or less
You've got enough on your plate this Thanksgiving. Try these easy appetizers that require just a handful of ingredients.
ALDI "rewinds" prices on Thanksgiving items
(CBS DETROIT) - Ahead of the holiday season, ALDI is making your trip through the checkout line a little easier on your wallet.The company announced its Thanksgiving Price Rewind which will match 2019 prices for discounts of up to 30% on items such as apple pie, brie cheese, cornbread stuffing, prosciutto, wine and more.The company says shoppers can look for the Thanksgiving Price Rewind icon in their local ad and throughout the store for extra savings. "Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we've always done, and we know right now that's more important than ever," said Dave Rinaldo, president of ALDI U.S. "We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us. So why not attempt that additional side dish this year, or invite over a few more friends or family members? You can rest easy knowing ALDI has your back this Thanksgiving, and beyond." The Thanksgiving Price Rewind is available both in store and online from Nov. 2 through Nov. 29.
Oprah Just Included Delicious Cookies on Her List of Favorite Things & Shoppers Say They're the ‘Best Cookies Ever’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. What’s better than picking up a pack of freshly-baked cookies from the local bakery? Not much, except if those cookies arrive directly to your doorstep. On her Favorite Things List 2022, Oprah included the Best Seller’s Mix from The Cravery Cookies, and this package makes for an ideal gift for a sweet tooth — and that means they can be for either a friend or for yourself! The Cravery’s Best Seller’s Mix variety pack of cookies comes with a sampling of...
Exclusive: See the first look at Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 gift guide
The media mogul's annual Oprah's Favorite Things list returns to signal the start of the holiday season, with more than 100 gifts. See the essentials.
goodmorningamerica.com
Shop up to 60% off home, clothing, shoes and more at Nordstrom
But for those pieces you haven't found yet, we recommend checking out Nordstrom's latest sale. Right now, select fall styles are up to 60% off, including items in categories like women and men's clothing, shoes, beauty and home. For example, find discounted Barefoot Dreams socks, Sam Edelman boots, Giorgio Armani...
Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Satchel Bag for Just $89
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
White elephant gifts under $20 that are actually steal-worthy
The best white elephant gifts under $20 to buy in Los Angeles on the way to the holiday party include a tiny waffle maker, a sake set and an In-N-Out gift card.
dcnewsnow.com
Best mini tabletop Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are more ways to decorate for Christmas these days than ever before. If you’re working with a small space or want to add a little extra cheer to an undecorated spot in the home, a mini tabletop Christmas tree might be the perfect fit.
You’re Folding Blankets All Wrong, According to Nate Berkus
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
