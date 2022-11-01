ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, TX

Highschool Basketball Pro

New Braunfels, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bracken Christian School basketball team will have a game with New Braunfels Christian Academy on November 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
High School Football PRO

Pflugerville, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The College Station High School football team will have a game with Hendrickson High School on November 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KXAN

Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled

(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
AUSTIN, TX
hornfm.com

Lifetime Longhorn Ty Harrington Reflects on His Time at Texas

LISTEN: Harrington attended the University of Texas, where he lettered with Texas Longhorns baseball in 1986 and 1987 as an infielder under head coach Cliff Gustafson. Harrington was a team captain as a senior on the 1987 team that made the College World Series.
AUSTIN, TX
diningoutwithrobbalon.com

Hoover Alexander Does It Again!

Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Man arrested after crashing car into Thorndale High School Gym

THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - An Austin man was arrested Saturday night after driving his car into the Thorndale High School Gym, according to Thorndale police. Police say Coleman Counihan was driving south on FM 486 when he veered off the road and crashed into the building. The car went through the wall and into the girl’s restroom, according to reports.
THORNDALE, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Veterans Day in Georgetown, TX – 2022

The Veterans Day in Georgetown, TX guide is brought to you by the Georgetown, Texas Rotary Club and the Georgetown, TX Field of Honor. Learn more by visiting https://www.georgetownrotary.org or https://georgetowntxfieldofhonor.org. Veterans Day is here! Here at Hello Georgetown, we offer our deep and sincere gratitude for all of those...
GEORGETOWN, TX

