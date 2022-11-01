Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Related
Marble Falls, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Marble Falls. The Davenport High School football team will have a game with Marble Falls High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. The Davenport High School football team will have a game with Marble Falls High School on November 03, 2022, 16:30:00.
New Braunfels, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Bracken Christian School basketball team will have a game with New Braunfels Christian Academy on November 02, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Pflugerville, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The College Station High School football team will have a game with Hendrickson High School on November 02, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Gives QB Quinn Ewers Honest Advice Following Oklahoma State Loss
Steve Sarkisian reassures Quinn Ewers his status as QB1 following the loss to Oklahoma State
KXAN
Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled
(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
hornfm.com
Lifetime Longhorn Ty Harrington Reflects on His Time at Texas
LISTEN: Harrington attended the University of Texas, where he lettered with Texas Longhorns baseball in 1986 and 1987 as an infielder under head coach Cliff Gustafson. Harrington was a team captain as a senior on the 1987 team that made the College World Series.
3 Auburn commits Texas football should flip after Bryan Harsin firing
Another big domino fell around the college football coaching landscape this week, which is something that can always impact Texas football on the recruiting trail when another blue blood program is involved. On Oct. 31, the Auburn Tigers parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin after he spent less than...
KVUE
LIST: Central Texas high school football games rescheduled due to severe weather threat
CENTRAL, Texas — The possibility of severe storms is causing some Central Texas high school football teams to hit the gridiron a day early. A line of storms is expected to approach the KVUE viewing area at around 8 p.m. Friday. The KVUE Weather Team is mainly tracking a damaging wind threat, but large hail and isolated tornados cannot be ruled out.
hornfm.com
Chip Brown (Horns247) talks Texas @ K St with C&Z
The challenges of the Little Apple, what was the subject of players only meeting part 2, and is Chip leaning towards picking UT?. Catch Chip each Wednesday at 2:05 Chad & Zay.
Notable Temple Restauranteur to Make Georgetown Debut
“Georgetown has the best of both worlds—all the amenities a city can provide, but still with the charm of a small town. You could not pick a better place in the entire United States than Georgetown.”
Georgetown music festival features Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna Judd — oh, and T-Pain
The first-ever Two Step Inn will take place April 15-16, 2023 at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown.
diningoutwithrobbalon.com
Hoover Alexander Does It Again!
Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
New List Says State’s Best Pizza in Houston, Texas: What About Killeen?
Pizza is one of my favorite foods, so when I see a list about the best pie in the country, it gets my my attention. Dining website Gayot has ranked 2022's best pizza restaurants in the nation, and a Houston, Texas spot made the list. It was the only location in the Lone Star State that made the ranking.
KBTX.com
Man arrested after crashing car into Thorndale High School Gym
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - An Austin man was arrested Saturday night after driving his car into the Thorndale High School Gym, according to Thorndale police. Police say Coleman Counihan was driving south on FM 486 when he veered off the road and crashed into the building. The car went through the wall and into the girl’s restroom, according to reports.
Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini announce 2023 CMT Music Awards move to Austin, Texas
The country superstar returned to the Moody Center Wednesday night to perform in front of Texas fans.
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
Remembering Takeoff: When did rap group Migos perform in Austin
Migos made a guest appearance at the South by Southwest Music Festival on March 14, 2014. They performed alongside rapper Riff Raff on the Doritos #BoldStage.
hellogeorgetown.com
Veterans Day in Georgetown, TX – 2022
The Veterans Day in Georgetown, TX guide is brought to you by the Georgetown, Texas Rotary Club and the Georgetown, TX Field of Honor. Learn more by visiting https://www.georgetownrotary.org or https://georgetowntxfieldofhonor.org. Veterans Day is here! Here at Hello Georgetown, we offer our deep and sincere gratitude for all of those...
Reward doubled for information into death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
The reward for information into the death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales has been doubled. Officials suspect foul play since they found his remains in the search for Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian killed after crossing I-35, being hit by pick-up in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Round Rock. Police said on Oct. 26., around 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a pick-up truck and a pedestrian in the 5100 block of N IH 35 NB. A preliminary investigation...
Comments / 0