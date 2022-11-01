GCW Joins FITE+ Streaming Service, Free Trial Now Offered, Brett Lauderdale and Michael Weber Comment

Read full article on original website
AEW Announces Full List Of Competitors For Upcoming Eliminator Tournament
Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Atlantic City featured a segment with top star and former FTW champion Ricky Starks, where The Absolute one entered himself into the upcoming eliminator tournament. Starks promised fans that he would defeat everyone in his path, and walk out of Full Gear, where the tournament finals take place, as the new #1 contender for the AEW world championship.
Jade Cargill Discusses The Possibility Of An All Women’s Event In AEW: “That Would Be Great If We Could”
AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently spoke with Steve Falls from NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, where the Baddies leader discussed the possibility of the promotion holding an all-women’s event similar to WWE’s Evolution or NWA’s Empowerrr. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Logan Paul Suffered Multiple Injuries In WWE Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. Reigns went over with a Superman Punch and spear to retain his title. As seen below, Paul noted on his Instagram Stories that he has a “torn meniscus, MCL & ACL.”...
Ricky Starks Eyeing Ever Major Singles Championship In AEW, Not Interested In Being In A Tag Team Again
AEW superstar Ricky Starks recently participated in a virtual signing with the Asylum Wrestling Store, where the Absolute One discussed a number of different topics, including his thoughts on being a singles champion again in AEW and how he has no interest in competing in a team following his run with Powerhouse Hobbs. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Backstage News on WWE’s Original Plans for Scarlett Bordeaux
New details are just being revealed for what was planned for Scarlett Bordeaux in WWE NXT, before she was put with real-life husband Karrion Kross. Scarlett originally signed with WWE in November 2019, while Kross first signed in February 2020. A new report from Fightful Select notes that there were pitches for Scarlett in 2019, shortly after NXT first jumped to cable.
Kurt Angle Recalls Vince McMahon Trying To Wrestle Him On A Plane
On a flight from England back to the United States, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recounted the amazing tale of Vince McMahon trying to battle him in a shoot-style match while at 35,000 feet in the air. In his book: It’s True! It’s True!, Kurt Angle describes the time...
Top WWE Star Worked Crown Jewel Match While ‘Extremely Sick’
Drew McIntyre wrestled at Crown Jewel while extremely sick. PWInsider.com reports that the top WWE star has been sick with the flu for the past few days. However, he still made the long flight from the United States to Saudi Arabia to push through the match at Crown Jewel. The...
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Surge Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA Surge series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide vs. Chris Sainz in a non-title catchweight exhibition.
News on Sasha Banks’ Recent Trip to Mexico and If She Was There for WWE, Banks Learning New In-Ring Skills
Sasha Banks was in Mexico City this past weekend, but she apparently was not at the WWE live event. Super Luchas reporter Apolo Valdés tweeted a photo of Banks, Bayley and AAA star Mamba in Mexico City this past weekend. Some media outlets then credited Valdés for the photo and claimed he said the trio was backstage at the WWE live event that night. Valdés later posted an update to clarify he never said they were at the WWE event, but he did confirm that Banks came to Mexico to train, as she has in the past. Banks is said to be good friends with Mamba.
Pro Wrestling NOAH Has Certain Restrictions For Promotion Of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Great Muta Match
It was announced last week that WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura would be traveling back to Japan to face his longtime friend/rival Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) at the Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023 event on January 1st, a match that the King of Strong Style called a miracle due to WWE’s usual exclusivity.
Ari Daivari Talks His Work Behind The Scenes In AEW, Hopes To Produce For Both Divisions
AEW star and producer Ari Daivari was the latest guest on the company’s Unrestricted podcast, where the Trustbusters member discussed his work behind-the-scenes, and how he hopes to continue working with both divisions as a producer, a position that he is really enjoying at the moment. Highlights from the interview are below.
Kurt Angle Gives Josh Alexander His Blessing To Use The Ankle Lock, Alexander Says He Also Asked Ken Shamrock
IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander was a recent guest on the Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, which included The Walking Weapon officially asking the Olympic Hero if he can use the ankle-lock as a signature maneuver, one that Angle used to win many matches throughout his prestigious career.
Heath: ‘Winning The Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles With Rhino Was A Bucket List Goal’
When he and Rhino won the tag belts, Heath said he crossed one item off his list of goals during his time in Impact Wrestling. On the Impact episode from October 20, the team took home the titles. They won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tournament in 2016 and therefore won their second set of tag team championships. They had previously won the gold in WWE.
Orange Cassidy Defeats Katsuyori Shibata On AEW Rampage To Remain The All-Atlantic Champion
Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Atlantic City opened up with top NJPW superstar Katsuyori Shibata taking on Orange Cassidy, with Cassidy’s All-Atlantic Championship on the line. The match was made on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, where Shibata confronted Cassidy following his successful title defense over Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix.
More on MVP Missing WWE Crown Jewel, Backstage Note on Logan Paul and Roman Reigns
We noted before how MVP did not make the trip to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel to be with Omos as he faces Braun Strowman. A new report from Fightful Select notes that MVP beating by Strowman on Friday’s SmackDown was done to help explain why he won’t be there, and in actuality MVP is a former Muslim turned atheist, which is punishable in the Kingdom.
Paul Wight Says Vince McMahon Came Up With The “Big Show” Name, How He Initially Felt About It
AEW superstar and former multi-time world champion Paul Wight recently joined Insight With Chris Van Vilet for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included Wight revealing the origin of his famous WWE moniker, “The Big Show.” Check out who came up with the name, as well as his initial thoughts on it, in the highlights below.
Jim Cornette Thinks WWE Bringing Back Released Stars Is A Mistake
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about his belief that Triple H shouldn’t have brought back Hit Row. “This is Triple H’s mistake. He was trying to bring back all the talent they lost well, he brought them...
ECW Legend Thinks He Was Responsible For The Best Match Of Goldberg’s Career
Goldberg wasn’t exactly regarded as one of the all-time greats in the ring, despite being one of the most notable wrestlers in the Monday Night Wars. His bouts were generally short, just long enough to make their point, and they usually consisted of a beatdown, comeback, and finishing move.
ROH World Title Match Announced For AEW Full Gear PPV
AEW has announced that ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will be defending his title against Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Sammy Guevara at the November 19th Full Gear pay-per-view in New Jersey. Jericho was called out by Claudio and Danielson earlier in the show, then declared that he would defend...
Paul Heyman Says He Pitched For Logan Paul To Join WWE While He Was Raw Executive Director
Paul Heyman made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, Heyman revealed that he previously pitched for Logan Paul to come to WWE while he was the Raw Executive Director. “When I was executive director of RAW, I had...
