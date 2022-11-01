GCW Joins FITE+ Streaming Service, Free Trial Now Offered, Brett Lauderdale and Michael Weber Comment

Sasha Banks was in Mexico City this past weekend, but she apparently was not at the WWE live event. Super Luchas reporter Apolo Valdés tweeted a photo of Banks, Bayley and AAA star Mamba in Mexico City this past weekend. Some media outlets then credited Valdés for the photo and claimed he said the trio was backstage at the WWE live event that night. Valdés later posted an update to clarify he never said they were at the WWE event, but he did confirm that Banks came to Mexico to train, as she has in the past. Banks is said to be good friends with Mamba.

2 DAYS AGO