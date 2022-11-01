Read full article on original website
Related
15 rare, historical photos of Native American life that you've probably never seen
Photographer Edward S. Curtis spent 30 years documenting over 80 Native American tribes in the early 1900s.
Library of Congress receives $10 million gift for exhibits
The Library of Congress has received $10 million for new exhibits including the "Voices of Early Americans: The Jay I. Kislak Collection."
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
howafrica.com
The US President Who Secretly Bought Enslaved Children
According to history, the cruel practice of owning slaves was common among presidents during the late 1700s and early 1800s. Enslaved laborers even assisted in the construction of the White House. Many of the commanders-in-chief were enslavers while in office, as the majority of them came from enslaving families and...
Washington Examiner
The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud
According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
Washington Examiner
Given their history of slavery and conquest, we should end Indigenous Peoples Day
Thanks to a left-wing, “woke” political intervention, the second Monday in October has been designated by some as Indigenous Peoples Day. It used to be solely known as Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer who notified the civilized world of the Western Hemisphere. But because left-wingers hate everything about Western civilization — and people of European descent — the Left has successfully rebranded the holiday.
The Map Which Convinced Abraham Lincoln To End Slavery
Slave Population US year 1860Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Slavery has pretty much brought out the worst in humanity. This was a period of time that brought the worst out of American society, but it also took one great American leader to put an end to the xenophobia that took place during the 17th century. It should be the goal of humanity to be free from any restrictions and to be capable of coming to your own sane conclusions. It is extremely disappointing that it took so long for slavery to be permanently abolished, but we must show Abraham Lincoln respect because he was the one to take the first step in that direction.
American Rescue Plan funded writing fellowship for ‘non-binary’ 13-year-olds, Muslim jazz series in NYC
Thousands in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds went to dozens of humanities projects in New York that are seemingly unrelated to COVID-19 pandemic recovery.
Smithonian
These Descendants Never Forgot the Story of the Last American Slave Ship
Veda Tunstall has always known about the Clotilda, the slave ship that landed on the unfamiliar shores of Mobile Bay, Alabama, more than 150 years ago. But the tales she heard growing up weren’t about the schooner. “Our history has been focused on the people,” she says. “The ship...
Colonial America Is a Myth
Rather than a “colonial America,” we should speak of an Indigenous America that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.
On this day in history, Nov. 1, 1800, John Adams becomes first president to live in the White House
John Adams, in the final months of his administration, became the first American president to live in the new executive mansion, later dubbed the White House, on Nov. 1, 1800.
howafrica.com
How Enslaved Africans Changed The Laws Of Virginia With The Desire To Learn To Read And Write
There were fears among slave owners and colonialists that if the enslaved were given the opportunity to read and write, they would plot revolts and flee the plantations. Due to these impediments, the enslaved were forced to hide in order to learn to read and write. According to the Encyclopedia...
Ancient Cultures and Contemporary Expression in Two Shows at the Hood Museum
Looking at art can be transporting; images may take you to another place or time, or show you other ways of seeing and communicating — perhaps beyond known languages and cultural referents. Two major exhibitions at the Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., achieve all of the above: "Maḏayin: Eight Decades of Aboriginal Australian Bark Painting From Yirrkala" and "Park Dae Sung: Ink Reimagined." These extraordinary shows have little in common with each other aside from their current address — and the fact that each is far removed from white, Eurocentric and American art traditions.
The New History Wars
Ven by the rancorous standards of the academy, the August eruption at the American Historical Association was nasty and personal. The August edition of the association’s monthly magazine featured, as usual, a short essay by the association’s president, James H. Sweet, a professor at the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Within hours of its publication, an outrage volcano erupted on social media. A professor at Cornell vented about the author’s “white gaze.” A historian at the University of San Diego denounced the essay as “significant and substantial violence.” A historian at Knox College, in Illinois, organized an email campaign to pressure the AHA to respond.
getnews.info
Michelle Roberts’ Whispers Among The Prairie is a Compelling Historical Romance that Highlights Authentic Cheyenne History
Whispers Among the Prairie: American West Conflicts takes readers on an adventure into the American West while shining a light on the Southern Cheyenne tribes. Whispers Among The Prairie by Michelle Roberts is a groundbreaking historical romance novel that gives readers insight into the way of life of the Cheyenne Indians during the Washita and Sand Creek battles. Set in the 1860s, the book brings the plains of the American West to life with passion, conflict, adventure and loyalty. A deadly struggle erupts between the Cheyenne Indians and American settlers as the native tribes wished to continue living in freedom, while the American settlers sought to take control of their land.
Hirshhorn Museum Names Architects for Final Phase of Major Revitalization Plan
The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., has tapped Selldorf Architects and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill for a historic modernization of the interior of its Gordon Bunshaft–designed main building and plaza. This will be the largest renovation of the museum in its history, with upgraded galleries and public spaces among the planned additions. Work is expected to begin in 2025 and could keep the museum closed for two years. “Art making has changed dramatically since our opening in 1974, and the Hirshhorn’s annual attendance has increased 40% in the past five years,” museum director Melissa Chiu said in a statement, “In response...
BBC
US court blocks Penguin merger with Simon & Schuster
A US court has blocked a $2.2bn (£1.9bn) merger between the world's largest book publisher Penguin Random House and its rival Simon & Schuster. In a brief order on Monday, US District Judge Florence Pan said the deal could "substantially" lessen competition in the publishing industry. The US Department...
nativenewsonline.net
November Proclaimed National Native American Heritage Month
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday proclaimed November 2022 as Native American Heritage Month. In the presidential proclamation below, the president said during the month, "we celebrate Indigenous peoples past and present and rededicate ourselves to honoring Tribal sovereignty, promoting Tribal self-determination, and upholding the United States' solemn trust and treaty responsibilities to Tribal Nations."
Comments / 0