Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky) First Match: Flip Gordon vs. Colby Corino w/Jamie Stanley. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gordon backs Corino into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Standing Switch Exchange. Gordon grapples around Corino. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Corino applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Gordon is playing mind games with Corino. Corino dropkicks Gordon. Corino poses for the crowd. Gordon dropkicks Corino. Gordon with a knife edge chop. Corino reverses out of the irish whip from Gordon. Corino Spears Gordon out of the ring. Stanley attacks Gordon behind the referee’s back. Corino with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Corino drives his knee into Gordon’s back for a two count. Corino applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Gordon puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Corino blocks a boot from Gordon. Corino stomps on Gordon’s chest. Corino with a Swanton Bomb for a two count. Gordon with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Gordon dodges The Polish Hammer. Gordon hits The SpringBoard SlingBlade.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO