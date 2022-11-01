Read full article on original website
WWE Announces WrestleMania 39 Week Events – SmackDown, Hall of Fame, Stand & Deliver, RAW
WWE has officially announced the events for WrestleMania 39 Week in Los Angeles. The WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, while the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place that same night, from the same venue like this year.
AEW Interim Women’s Championship Match Announced For Full Gear
AEW announced on this evening’s Dynamite that Toni Storm will be defending her interim women’s championship against Jamie Hayter at the November 19th Full Gear pay-per-view in Long Island. -Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW world championship. -Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW interim women’s...
Another Longtime Indie Promotion Signs with FITE+ Streaming Service
FITE continues to make a name in the pro wrestling streaming world with their FITE+ service. We noted earlier this week how GCW, The Wrestling Revolver and Black Label Pro have all joined the service, which runs just $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. These promotions have brought their entire libraries to FITE+, in addition to all upcoming live events. FITE+ also includes content from the NWA, Top Rank, Triller Fight Club, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, SlapFight, GrappleFest, MCW, Glory Pro, and others.
Clark Connors Discusses His Involvement In Forbidden Door Following Injury To Top NJPW Star
NJPW star Clark Connors recently spoke with Fightful about his participation at this past summer’s AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where Connors competed in a fatal-four way matchup to crown the first-ever All-Atlantic champion, a match that also featured PAC, Malakai Black, and Miro. Connors reveals how quickly he was...
Pro Wrestling NOAH Has Certain Restrictions For Promotion Of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Great Muta Match
It was announced last week that WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura would be traveling back to Japan to face his longtime friend/rival Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) at the Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023 event on January 1st, a match that the King of Strong Style called a miracle due to WWE’s usual exclusivity.
Spoiler on the WWE Crown Jewel Main Event
YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul is reportedly scheduled to make his WWE debut. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paul is scheduled to be at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as his brother Logan Paul challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.
Jeff Jarrett Thinks Logan Paul Dethroning Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel Could “Work In Every Kind Of Way”
On the latest edition of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett spoke about the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event, and why he thinks that Logan Paul defeating Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed Universal champion is not the worst idea. Check out Double-J’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
R-Truth Injured on Tonight’s WWE NXT
Veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth apparently suffered a knee injury during tonight’s WWE NXT episode. Truth was wrestling Grayson Waller when Truth nailed a big dive from the ring to Waller on the floor. It looked as if the landing was botched a bit, with Waller not catching all of Truth, and the show went to commercial with Truth clutching his knee.
WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference Set, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H to Saudi Arabia, More
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are headed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this week. It was noted by PWInsider that Triple H and Stephanie are scheduled to be in the Kingdom this Saturday to oversee the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.
AEW Touts the Return of Mike Tyson, Tony Khan and Tyson Comment
AEW issued a press release today to tout the return of boxing legend Mike Tyson. Tyson, a Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer, will return to AEW TV during Friday’s Rampage episode from Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Baddest Man on The Planet is scheduled to serve as a special guest commentator on the show.
Orange Cassidy Sneaks Out A Win On AEW Dynamite To Retain All-Atlantic Champion, Will Face Katsuyori Shibata On Rampage
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore featured top star Orange Cassidy defending his All-Atlantic championship against Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus in a triple-threat showdown, Cassidy’s third defense of the title since he won it from PAC at the promotion’s debut show in Canada. Luchasaurus dominated the matchup, throwing...
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 11/4/2022
The November 4 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Impact Wrestling Announces Throwback Throwdown III Event with IPWF Stars
The final Impact Wrestling streaming special of 2022 will be the Throwback Throwdown III event. Impact announced this week that Throwback Throwdown III will be taped on Friday, November 25 during WrestleCade weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The event will then air on FITE, Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members on Friday, December 2.
Backstage Report Reveals Location For MLW SuperFight 2023
Major League Wrestling is preparing to air their Battle Riot IV special, which saw former heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu win the Royal Rumble-like matchup, and earn a future opportunity at the promotion’s top title. While MLW has yet to officially announce when Fatu will get his shot PW Insider...
Backstage News On Katsuyori Shibata In AEW, Shibata Wanting Matches With Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson
Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw the return of NJPW superstar Katsuyori Shibata, who declared himself the next challenger to Orange Cassidy and the AEW All-Atlantic championship, a match that will take place at this Friday’s live taping of Rampage in Atlantic City. Shibata first appeared in AEW at this past summer’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he ran off Will Ospreay and the United Empire after the Aerial Assassin’s victory over Cassidy.
Full Coverage of the WWE Q3 2022 Earnings Call with Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Others
WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, President & Chief Financial Officer Frank A. Riddick, and Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations Seth Zaslow hosted a Third Quarter 2022 Earnings call today from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. You can check out coverage of today’s press release at this link. Below are highlights from the call:
Jeff Jarrett Debuts On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore opened up with Darby Allin taking on Jay Lethal in a grudge match, one which Lethal won thanks to assistance from Cole Carter, who was dressed up like Allin’s mentor Sting. Afterward, Allin would be attacked again…this time by WWE Hall of Famer...
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 11/7/2022
The November 7 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:. * Paul Wight and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary. Dash did ring announcing. * Abadon defeated Amy Rose.
Tickets On Sale Today For ROH Final Battle
On Friday, tickets will go on sale for the ROH Final Battle event from the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday, December 10th with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern. Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern.
NWA Powerrr Results 11/1/22
Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky) First Match: Flip Gordon vs. Colby Corino w/Jamie Stanley. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gordon backs Corino into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Standing Switch Exchange. Gordon grapples around Corino. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Corino applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Gordon is playing mind games with Corino. Corino dropkicks Gordon. Corino poses for the crowd. Gordon dropkicks Corino. Gordon with a knife edge chop. Corino reverses out of the irish whip from Gordon. Corino Spears Gordon out of the ring. Stanley attacks Gordon behind the referee’s back. Corino with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Corino drives his knee into Gordon’s back for a two count. Corino applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Gordon puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Corino blocks a boot from Gordon. Corino stomps on Gordon’s chest. Corino with a Swanton Bomb for a two count. Gordon with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Gordon dodges The Polish Hammer. Gordon hits The SpringBoard SlingBlade.
