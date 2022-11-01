ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropics Watch: Development possible near Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Early November looks more like early August in the Atlantic. In addition to Hurricane Martin, a powerhouse over the open waters of the north Atlantic, there are two areas that could develop over the next five days. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The first highlighted area...
Tropics Watch: Tropical disturbance could flirt with Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Typically by this point, the Atlantic hurricane season is all but over. Development in November isn’t rare, but the amount of activity that is out there now and what could be coming is a little uncommon. Thunderstorm activity will likely be prolific over South America...
🏡Simmering down: These Florida cities among hot housing markets starting to cool

If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor. The real estate market has had a tumultuous few years since 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, sales plunged sharply, as COVID-19-related uncertainty scared people away. But in June 2020, people jumped back into the market, looking for yards and larger homes in the suburbs, which were better suited for riding out the pandemic. Existing inventory plummeted, and constructing new homes was limited as supply chain issues and labor shortages meant that builders couldn’t keep up with demand. Prices have soared nationwide since autumn 2020— breaking historic records along the way—but now previously hot markets are finally showing signs of a slowdown.
Have a problem at a Florida polling place? Here’s how to report it

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rarely does an election go off without a hitch. Most problems are not major issues but honest mistakes that can be corrected. However, in an age of misinformation and reports of voter intimidation at the polls, nothing can be taken for granted. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development...
Hurricane Ian estimated insured losses top $8.4B

With the amount continuing to climb, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian neared $8.44 billion on Wednesday, according to data posted on the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website. The data also showed that 607,552 insurance claims had been reported, with 422,108 involving residential property. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
Voted by mail in Florida? Here’s how to track your ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 4 million vote-by-mail ballots were sent out in Florida for the November election and only about half of them have been turned in, according to the Florida Division of Elections. If you haven’t mailed in your ballot yet, you need to do it now....
Teen suspected in Sanford shooting also sought in Georgia armed robberies, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A 17-year-old suspected in a Sanford shooting in September is also wanted in violent home invasions and armed robberies in Georgia, according to authorities. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is looking for Roderick Hillman, 17, who the Sanford Police Department said is connected with a shooting that happened on Sept. 30.
SANFORD, FL
2nd Arizona county mulling hand-counts rejects effort

PHOENIX – The elected leaders of an Arizona county who had considered following the lead of a rural county by expanding their hand-counts of ballots from next week’s election rejected the effort Wednesday. The majority on the Pinal County board of supervisors said they saw no reason to...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

