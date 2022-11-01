Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Bridge Street Host Chat – November 3, 2022
(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Lisa are back on Bridge Street and Thursday’s host chat saw them discuss the beautiful fall weather in Central New York, the astronomical money that the Powerball has reached, and your shot at owning a little bit of Syracuse sports history. Plus, what are you doing with all those pumpkins? There is a push for compost instead of throwing them away in the garbage.
6 Time CMA Nominee Adds Upstate NY Concert To Winter Tour
One Country artist is set to make a huge splash at next week's CMA Awards and you can see what the buzz is all about this winter. As our 2022 Concert year comes to a close, the 2023 schedule is starting to come together nicely. We already have some big shows on the books including a Luke Combs stadium tour that will stop at Gillette Stadium andOld Dominion will be performing at the MVP Arena in Albany on Friday, April 14th.
localsyr.com
2022 Home for the Holidays
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is your chance to enter the annual Home for the Holidays contest.
localsyr.com
Cazenovia Artisans celebrate 20 years
(WSYR-TV) — For the past two decades the Cazenovia Artisans have been serving their community. This Saturday they will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a gathering. Wendy Edwards and former NewsChannel 9 Meteorologist Dave Eichorn stopped by Thursday to preview the big day. The co-operative is supported by local...
WKTV
"Christmas and Crafts" at Turning Stone back this year
VERONA, N.Y. -- Christmas & Crafts at Turning Stone Resort Casino will be held this November at the Casino's Event Center. The event will offer a mix of vendors, including jewelry, treats, New York State wineries, spirits and distilleries, crocheted items, wreaths, pet apparel and more. Dates & Times are:
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Syracuse, NY
The city of Syracuse has a deep-rooted history in the beer brewing industry dating back to the 19th and early 20th century, as it is home to some of the largest breweries in Central New York and surrounded by hops-producing farms that dominated the domestic market for decades. Though many...
localsyr.com
Planet Fitness offering free workouts to veterans in upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Planet Fitness announced on November 1 that veterans and active-duty military are welcome to work out for free at any Planet Fitness in the Upstate New York Region. This includes, Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown and surrounding areas. This promotional event begins November 1 and...
localsyr.com
National Sandwich Day with the Brooklyn Pickle
(WSYR-TV) — Thursday is National Sandwich Day and what better way to celebrate than with the crew of Brooklyn Pickle. Three Syracuse-area managers stopped by the show to discuss their offerings and how they can make any gathering a special one with their catering. For more information and to...
localsyr.com
Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded...
WKTV
Nexus Center on track to open in time for first scheduled tournament
UTICA, N.Y. – As the completion of the Nexus Center in downtown Utica nears, more than 20 teams are lined up to play a hockey tournament on Nov. 11. While parts might still resemble a construction site, contractors on Monday told Center officials they don't foresee having to reschedule the tournament, but there will be a flurry of activity this week. One of the three multi-purpose playing surfaces has been filled with ice and another is being completed Tuesday with dasher boards.
Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
localsyr.com
It was mild and one of driest Octobers in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) October is over and it came in warmer and drier than normal in Syracuse. The dry weather was likely the biggest story of the month. Syracuse ended up with 1.10” of rain which was more than two and three quarters of an inch below normal! It ended up being the 10th driest October on record and Syracuse’s driest in almost 30 years (0.77” in 1994)! The only day with any significant rain was October 13th when we received .71” of rain. No other day had more than a tenth of an inch!
cnycentral.com
Haunted CNY: Mysterious "Spirits" Haunt Elbridge Pub
At the Wayside Irish Pub in Elbridge, reports of ghostly activity go all the way back to the 1800s. Owner Margo Spain says there have been a number of paranormal investigations at the pub the last 15 years and they have all come to the same conclusion. "All of them...
Meet the teacher who just became Onondaga County’s first living poet laureate
Fifteen years ago, Georgia Popoff discovered the Goethe-Schiller monument in Schiller Park in Syracuse and studied its history. The statue of the two famous German poets, dedicated to the park in 1911 and built on an ancient burial ground, honors the German-American population in Syracuse during that time. Popoff, a...
Destiny USA extends hours for holiday shopping
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holiday season is upon us! Destiny USA is extending its hours to ensure shoppers have all the time necessary to pick the perfect gifts for their loved ones. The shopping center will again be closed on Thanksgiving, November 24, but will reopen on Black Friday, the 25 from 7 a.m. […]
How to Watch Syracuse at Pittsburgh
Matchup: #20 Syracuse (6-2, 3-1) at Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3) Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA) Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 5th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App ...
We beat a CNY’s pub inferno wing challenge ... well, sort of
Syracuse, N.Y. — Food challenges are pointless. To compete, you either must eat or drink way too much in too little time, or you try to consume something obnoxiously distasteful. And what do you get out of it if you “win” other than bad case of indigestion? A T-shirt?...
iheartoswego.com
Lucille L. Upcraft – November 1, 2022
Lucille L. Upcraft, 82, a resident of the Springside at Seneca Hill passed away on November 1, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Fleischmanns Village, New York, and was a homemaker. Surviving are her daughters Kathleen (David) Duschen of Scriba, Karen (Douglas) McIntyre of Oswego, Lori (Jeff)...
Dunkin’ Donuts debuts three new holiday menu items
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Dunkin’ Donuts is kicking off the holiday season early with three new items on the menu. The menu items include the Cookie Butter Cold Brew, Cookie Butter Donut, and the Pancake Wake-up Wrap. The fast food and beverage chain will also bring back its Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, Toasted White Chocolate […]
State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY
A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
