SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) October is over and it came in warmer and drier than normal in Syracuse. The dry weather was likely the biggest story of the month. Syracuse ended up with 1.10” of rain which was more than two and three quarters of an inch below normal! It ended up being the 10th driest October on record and Syracuse’s driest in almost 30 years (0.77” in 1994)! The only day with any significant rain was October 13th when we received .71” of rain. No other day had more than a tenth of an inch!

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO