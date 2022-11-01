Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?
Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
Why do ladybugs swarm your house every autumn? Science and history offer answers
Every autumn, ladybugs (which are really lady beetles) seem to swarm near or even inside some homes. There can be so many of them that they stain walls and make a room smell really bad. Ladybugs have an interesting history that you probably did not know. One fact that might...
How To Winterize Hydrangeas
I confess, I don’t do much to prepare my hydrangeas for winter. Most bloom on new wood, which means flower buds form in the spring and don’t need to overwinter. Or they’re the re-blooming types of hydrangeas, which form flower buds on old and new wood. That means if flower buds are killed off over the winter, ones form on the new wood. So I’ll still get some blooms, just later in the year.
Raking Your Leaves This Fall? Do This Instead.
Good news: You may not need to rake all your leaves this fall. But you’ll still need to do some lawn maintenance. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, roughly 10.5 million tons of leaves end up in landfills yearly. But leaves are filled with nutrients and also provide a habitat for insects and small animals that could both help your yard and help feed the wildlife around it.
SignalsAZ
Gorgeous Houseplants That Love the Dark
This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott tell all about gorgeous houseplants that love the dark. Learn which large plants and which small plants are great in dark rooms, which plants are great in low light, dark bathrooms, dark corners, and more!. Adding plants...
Cape Gazette
Milkweed saves butterflies – and sometimes humans
Weeds can save lives. When World War II broke out, Japan cut off the supply of kapok, the filler for life vests and insulation for flight jackets. Luckily, there is an American weed whose fibers can float objects 30 times their own weight and are six times more buoyant than cork. They are also lightweight and six times warmer than lamb's wool. These fibers come from milkweed seed pods. Millions of pounds of wild milkweed pods were picked and used in the war effort.
Woman Leaves Husband In Charge Of Her Plants While She Traveled and It Did Not Go Well
We might file for divorce over this one…
iheart.com
Spooky Plants of the Week
In celebration of this Halloween weekend, I picked 2 very cool yet scary plants…scary to some, but very not scary and extremely cool to others…like me! Aralia spinosa, or commonly known as ‘Devil’s Walking Stick’ or ‘Hercules Club’. Gets its name from the stout, sharp spines on its leaf stalks, stems and branches. As it gets older, it loses some of the sharp spines (theory here is that those help to protect younger plants from critters).Grown single or multi-stemmed, the spines and the flat-topped layered foliage (large compound leaves) makes it look like it’s from the tropical jungle. Tiny green/white summer flowers that are pollinator magnets, followed with clusters of berries for many birds. Plant this one, with a large mulch ring, and let it do its thing. (Zone 4, sun to part shade, 15-20’ high and 10’ wide.)
gardeningknowhow.com
Splitting Plants in Autumn
This year’s fall garden to-do list includes dividing perennials for a new bed that I’m planning to put in. Along the driveway we have old looking (and by old, I mean ancient) cinder blocks that the previous owner put in. I hate them, but it’s easier to work with the concrete blocks rather than pull them all out. I already have a smaller bed that I added a few years ago with plants growing next to and around these blocks, which helps camouflage them. I want to add onto this by working my way along the remainder of the driveway. There’s another bed a few feet down too where my monstrous forsythia shrub grows. I’d like to connect this to the other bed.
thespruce.com
When Is the Right Time to Start Decorating for Christmas?
Now that Halloween is behind us, a debate is brewing: how soon is too soon to start decorating for Christmas? If Mariah Carey is to be believed, the answer is at the stroke of midnight on November 1st—but according to our experts, it's not that straightforward or simple. We...
Elephants at Milwaukee Zoo have smashing 'gourd' time with giant pumpkins
Elephants at the Milwaukee Zoo in Wisconsin are shown playing with giant pumpkins and eating them as part of a seasonal enrichment activity this October — see the video!
'You ready for this?' Egypt Sherrod reveals her fail-safe gift wrapping tricks
If you geek out to real estate, you know Egypt Sherrod. But, while she's best known as host of HGTV's "Flipping Virgins" and its long running show, "Property Virgins," that's not all she does. Sherrod also hosts Discovery’s “The White House Christmas Special" and “Urban Oasis” Dream Home Giveaways and,...
Country diary: A spectacular wall of dahlias – but the insects are more choosy than me
Heddon-on-the-Wall, Northumberland: This wonderful nursery is home to some 15,000 flowers, and is an interesting test of what lures in the pollinators
Don’t send your pumpkins to the landfill
Those jack-o’-lanterns don't have to end up in the local landfill.
Business Insider
Why Pitaya (Mexican Dragon Fruit) Is So Expensive
The pitaya, a type of dragon fruit, can make or break the economy of entire towns in Mexico during the growing season, when a batch of 4,000 pitayas can sell for over $7,400. Covered in spines and hiding a rich, colorful pulp, the pitaya, a type of dragon fruit, can make or break the economy of entire towns in Mexico during the growing season, when a batch of 4,000 pitayas can sell for over $7,400. Getting your hands on some in the US can cost up to $22 for a bucket of five fruits. Pitayas are hard work. They are extremely delicate and go bad quickly. Workers must pick, despine, and transport the pitayas all in a single day to ensure they reach customers without spoiling. So what makes this fruit worth the painstaking task? And why is it so expensive?
Pike Nurseries Recommends Superhero Shrubs and Trees for Fall Planting
Fall planting is in full swing, and Pike Nurseries has advice and top recommendations for hardy plants, perfect for the cool weather season. Planting these tough trees and shrubs in the crisp fall months provides the ideal amount of time for strong, healthy root systems to develop for prime flowers and foliage next spring.
hypebeast.com
Campbell-Rey Joins Flamingo Estate for $3,000 USD Ornate Hand-Forged Gardening Tools
Flamingo Estate has just released a pair of decorative gardening tools in collaboration with the award-winning design studio Campbell-Rey. Fabricated exclusively for Flamingo Estate by England’s third-generation foundry Collier Webb, the set of tools channels Mother Nature in giving the tools distinct characteristics adopted from plants. Flamingo Estate shares...
Sugar skulls are an iconic symbol of the Day of the Dead. Here's how to make them for 2022
Sugar skulls, also called calaveras de azucar, are a Mexican symbol of the Day of the Dead. Here's their significance and how to make them at home.
Single Man Spent 40 Years Turning a Dessert Into a Forest
Jadav "Molai" Payeng invested 40 years of his life in planting trees. For converting a little desert into a forest, he earned the Indian moniker "Forest Man." Payeng had planted 1,400 acres of trees up to this point. Although he never kept count, we may estimate that 1.5 million trees were planted during a 40-year period.
a-z-animals.com
Flor De Maga vs. Hibiscus
Can you tell the difference between flor de maga vs. hibiscus? Not many can at first glance. The first thing to note is that both flor de maga and hibiscus flowers are out-of-this-world beautiful, so if you want something vibrant for your garden or landscape, either option will work. However, when it comes to their uses and benefits, there are some major differences.
Comments / 0