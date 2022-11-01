ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 10 Iowa Hawkeyes bowl projection round up

By Riley Donald
Coming off a strong showing against Northwestern, the Iowa Hawkeyes are sitting at 4-4 on the season and looking to string together a few wins to ensure a postseason trip. With four games to go, the Hawkeyes control their own destiny in not only getting to six wins, but potentially salvaging this season by climbing up to seven or eight and earning a bigger bowl berth.

Playing in the postseason is what a lot of teams set out to do prior to the season. It is an extra game at a fun location, fans can travel to a unique spot, and it allows one more game before the long offseason.

Going into Week 10, it is time to look at a nationwide bowl projection roundup for the Hawkeyes. There is a feeling that Iowa may be settling into a few similar bowl games if things hold as expected for the rest of the season.

ESPN's bowl projection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQSLV_0iuV6VQW00 (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Projection ( Bonagura ): Iowa vs. Toledo in the Quick Lane Bowl Projection ( Slabach ): Iowa vs. Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl The Quick Lane Bowl is on Monday, Dec. 26 at 1:30 p.m. CT at Ford Field, home of the NFL's Detroit Lions, in Detroit, Mich.

CBS Sports' bowl projection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44MUTg_0iuV6VQW00 Joseph Cress / USA TODAY NETWORK

Projection: no bowl game Once again, we see CBS Sports' Jerry Palm with spilled milk over the Iowa Hawkeyes in a bowl game. Unlike the ESPN prediction, he has the Quick Lane Big Ten bowl berth being awarded to the Michigan State Spartans who have a 3-5 record. Unsure what Palm sees here but to each their own.

Athlon Sports' bowl projection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fd7nX_0iuV6VQW00 Joseph Cress / USA TODAY NETWORK

Projection: Iowa vs. Toledo in the Quick Lane Bowl The Quick Lane Bowl is on Monday, Dec. 26 at 1:30 p.m. CT at Ford Field, home of the NFL's Detroit Lions, in Detroit, Mich.

247Sports' bowl projection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FM25n_0iuV6VQW00 Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Projection: no bowl game Once again, we see a site believing the Hawkeyes fall short of a bowl game. Also, once again, we see Iowa getting leapfrogged by Michigan State.

College Football News' bowl projection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6DE6_0iuV6VQW00 Joseph Cress / USA TODAY NETWORK

Projection: Iowa vs. Wake Forest in the
Pinstripe Bowl The Pinstripe Bowl is played inside Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. CT. in The Bronx, N.Y.

Yahoo! Sports' bowl projection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3l9X_0iuV6VQW00 Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Projection: Iowa vs. Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl The Pinstripe Bowl is played inside Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. CT. in The Bronx, N.Y. [listicle id=11923] [vertical-gallery id=12004] [listicle id=12008]
