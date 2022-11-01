Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
wrestlingheadlines.com
R-Truth Injured on Tonight’s WWE NXT
Veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth apparently suffered a knee injury during tonight’s WWE NXT episode. Truth was wrestling Grayson Waller when Truth nailed a big dive from the ring to Waller on the floor. It looked as if the landing was botched a bit, with Waller not catching all of Truth, and the show went to commercial with Truth clutching his knee.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NWA Powerrr Results 11/1/22
Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky) First Match: Flip Gordon vs. Colby Corino w/Jamie Stanley. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gordon backs Corino into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Standing Switch Exchange. Gordon grapples around Corino. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Corino applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Gordon is playing mind games with Corino. Corino dropkicks Gordon. Corino poses for the crowd. Gordon dropkicks Corino. Gordon with a knife edge chop. Corino reverses out of the irish whip from Gordon. Corino Spears Gordon out of the ring. Stanley attacks Gordon behind the referee’s back. Corino with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Corino drives his knee into Gordon’s back for a two count. Corino applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Gordon puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Corino blocks a boot from Gordon. Corino stomps on Gordon’s chest. Corino with a Swanton Bomb for a two count. Gordon with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Gordon dodges The Polish Hammer. Gordon hits The SpringBoard SlingBlade.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Announces Lineup For TAMASHII
The lineup has been confirmed for NJPW TAMASHII in Sydney on November 13. The event will be headlined by IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori taking on Mick Moretti. Here is the card:. – Taiji Ishimori vs. Mick Moretti. – Michael Richards & Andrew Villalobos vs. Ricky South & Caveman...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT’s Von Wagner Makes Cameo Appearance On Monday Night RAW
WWE NXT Superstar Von Wagner was spotted on last night’s episode of RAW, marking his first appearance on the red brand. Wagner, the son of WWE alum Beau Beverly, joined WWE as part of NXT 2.0 in September 2021. On RAW, Wagner was seen as part of the crowd...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several WWE NXT Superstars Released Today
The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. The main event of last night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now WWE has announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch in the Kingdom.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wade Barrett Says WWE Didn’t Allow The Nexus To Use The Locker Room Because Of Their Storyline: “One Of The Dumbest Things”
WWE superstar Wade Barrett was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast where the former multi-time Intercontinental champion spoke about the famous NEXUS invasion of WWE, and the one stupid decision the company made regarding the storyline in order to keep it authentic. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tasha Steelz: “I Want To Main Event An Impact Wrestling PPV”
Tasha Steelz, who wrapped up with Impact Wrestling in June after a long and successful run, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss her future. Here are the highlights:. “I have dreams. I have goals. There’s so many people I would love to get in the ring with, and unfortunately, we don’t have that forbidden door to do that. So if that means I have to go elsewhere to have these dream matches, that’s fine. But I like to always keep my options open because there’s so many great talents out there that I would love to just mix it up with and you know, before I can’t anymore, I need to get that done.”
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Joins AEW, Vince McMahon Investigation ‘Complete’, CM Punk In-Ring Return Update – News Bulletin – November 3, 2022
A WWE legend has joined AEW, WWE’s investigation into Vince McMahon is complete, an update on a potential CM Punk in-ring return, and more. It is Thursday morning, the night after AEW Dynamite, and this is all the latest wrestling news in our bite-sized bulletin to get you up to speed on November 3, 2022.
Yardbarker
WWE Live Event Results From Stuttgart, Germany (10/31): Sami Zayn Teams Up With The Usos
On October 31, WWE held a live event from Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany. In the main event, Braun Strowman and the New Day faced Sami Zayn and The Usos. The results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam, are as follows:. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) defeated The Brawling Brutes (Butch...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (11/2/22)
As the road to Full Gear continues, tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will all be defending their titles at tonight’s show, according to AEW.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rick Ross Appears On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, First Match Announced For Next Week’s Show
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore featured a segment with Shane Swerve Strickland and hip-hop legend Rick Ross, with Ross showing off his promo skills by hyping up Swerve as one of the most exciting talents in the industry. The segment ended with Swerve and his tag partner, Keith Lee,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Title Change In Tonight’s WWE RAW Main Event
Asuka and Alexa Bliss are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The main event of tonight’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Thinks Logan Paul Dethroning Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel Could “Work In Every Kind Of Way”
On the latest edition of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett spoke about the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event, and why he thinks that Logan Paul defeating Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed Universal champion is not the worst idea. Check out Double-J’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Interim Women’s Championship Match Announced For Full Gear
AEW announced on this evening’s Dynamite that Toni Storm will be defending her interim women’s championship against Jamie Hayter at the November 19th Full Gear pay-per-view in Long Island. -Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW world championship. -Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW interim women’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Debuts On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore opened up with Darby Allin taking on Jay Lethal in a grudge match, one which Lethal won thanks to assistance from Cole Carter, who was dressed up like Allin’s mentor Sting. Afterward, Allin would be attacked again…this time by WWE Hall of Famer...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. ROH Champion Chris Jericho defends against a former ROH champion of any kind. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus. TBS Champion...
PWMania
New Matches Revealed for NWA Hard Times 3, Updated Line-Up
New matches for the upcoming NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view have been revealed. Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx) will challenge the NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebelión at Hard Times, as previously speculated. On this week’s episode of NWA Power, the father-and-son tag team defeated JTG and Dirty Dango of The Dirty Sexy Boys to become the new No. 1 contenders for La Rebelión’s Mecha Wolf 450 and Bestia 655 titles.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Nick Aldis Talks His Love Of Bret Hart, How Hart Reached Out To Him To Compete In Dungeon Wrestling
NWA superstar and former two-time world champion Nick Aldis recently joined Comicbook.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the National Treasure discussing his love of WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, and how “The Hitman” was a wrestler he studied heavily during his run as NWA world champion. Check out Aldis’ full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
