PHOTOS: Structure fire in Mohawk
MOHAWK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A structure fire seemed to have taken place earlier November 1 in the town of Mohawk. More photos are seen below.
Emergency services are still on scene. More information has not been released. Check back at News10 for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0