ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohawk, NY

PHOTOS: Structure fire in Mohawk

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00dlna_0iuV6LqU00

MOHAWK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A structure fire seemed to have taken place earlier November 1 in the town of Mohawk. More photos are seen below.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWjUZ_0iuV6LqU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WA8M6_0iuV6LqU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JF6hH_0iuV6LqU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iR8xj_0iuV6LqU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrJ98_0iuV6LqU00

Emergency services are still on scene. More information has not been released. Check back at News10 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

State Bowling Center in Ilion will soon be torn down

The owner of State Bowling Center sold the building to developers in Ohio. The Ilion mayor says plans have been submitted to put a Walgreens there. Developers plan to tear down State Bowling Center in Ilion to make way for Walgreens. State Bowling Center in Ilion will soon be demolished...
ILION, NY
96.1 The Eagle

MV Crime Stoppers Looking for This Wanted Person from Whitesboro

Police in Utica are looking for a Whitesboro man on three charges including Aggravated Harassment, according to Utica Police Officer Stan Fernalld. Police say, 35-year-old Anthony T. Lang is wanted by the Utica Police Department for multiple open arrest warrants for Criminal Contempt in the first degree (class E felony) and Aggravated Harassment in the second degree (class A misdemeanor).
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY

A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. ​The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
UTICA, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do With Kids in Utica, NY

Utica is a bustling city in Oneida County, New York State. With a population of over 65,000 per the United States 2020 census, it is the tenth most populous city in the state. It may sound modest by today’s standards. In 1845, Utica was the 29th largest city in...
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New Mediterranean restaurant coming to Schenectady

Devin and Kaytrin Ziemann, the owners of The Nest 518 in Schenectady and The Cuckoo's Nest in Albany, are planning to open another restaurant in Schenectady. Mila Restaurant & Bar, a Mediterranean-inspired eatery, will be located at 500 State Street in the former Bank of America building.
SCHENECTADY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Brush fire in Newport burns nearly 7-acres of land

NEWPORT- A brush fire burned approximately seven-acres of land Sunday morning in Herkimer County, emergency responders say. Alarms sounded for Newport Fire Department shortly after 11:00 a.m. Sunday. It happened on State Route 28, near a listed address of 1887. Frankfort Center, Poland and Schuyler Fire Departments provided assistance. When...
NEWPORT, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy