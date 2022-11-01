ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball grand prize. No one has matched all six numbers and won Powerball’s top prize since Aug. 3, allowing Wednesday night’s jackpot to slowly grow for a nearly three months. Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.
Why no Powerball winner? It’s luck and smaller sales

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Perplexed that it seems no one can win the gigantic $1.5 billion Powerball prize?. A big reason is that people aren’t buying as many tickets for each drawing as they did five or six years ago. When fewer people buy tickets, a smaller...
CVS Health, Match Group rise; Airbnb, Estee Lauder fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. CVS Health Corp., up $2.18 to $96.80. The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager raised its profit forecast for the year. Airbnb Inc., down $14.64 to $94.41. The short-term vacation rental marketplace warned investors that...
Qualcomm, Altice fall; Booking Holdings, Crocs rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Qualcomm Inc., down $8.62 to $103.88. The chipmaker gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., down $8.30 to $51.96. The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm trimmed its financial forecasts...
