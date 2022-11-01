Read full article on original website
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Make Major Roster Move At OL
The Chicago Bears’ offensive line should be better soon. Offensive line play has been a problem for the Chicago Bears all season. Recently, several significant injuries to the unit have caused problems for the offense. Cody Whitehair had to be placed on the injured reserve in early October. Lucas Patrick suffered a toe injury on MNF against the New England Patriots in Week 7. He was also placed on the injured reserve. With a concussion, Larry Borom was ruled out of the Bears’ Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Xherdan Shaqiri reflects on first season in MLS with Chicago Fire
Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed his disappointment at not making the MLS Cup Playoffs during his first season with the Chicago Fire. The Switzerland international joined the Fire from Ligue 1 giants Lyon in February, going on to score seven goals and provide six primary assists in 29 regular season appearances.
Anton Tinnerholm confirms he's leaving NYCFC
Swedish right-back Anton Tinnerholm has confirmed he will not be returning to New York City FC for the 2023 season. Tinnerholm joined the Cityzens from Swedish giants Malmo in 2018, going on to make 135 appearances for the club in all competitions, lifting Campeones Cup and MLS Cup titles - though a heart-breaking ACL injury meant he missed the run to the latter in 2021.
The best goals of the MLS Conference finals - ranked
The MLS Cup is set for Saturday, as LAFC hosts the Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium. The Union reached the Cup after triumphing 3-1 over New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Final, while LAFC earned hosting rights when defeating Austin FC 3-0. These are the goals...
Austin FC qualifies for 2023 CONCACAF Champions League
Austin FC stands as the fifth and final MLS team to qualify for the 2023 Concacaf Champions League. The team qualified to the international tournament after finishing in second place on the Western Conference table, with 56 points in 34 games and a record of 16W-10L-8D. The achievement comes in Austin FC’s third year in Major League Soccer, after debuting as an expansion team in 2020.
CBS News
'Excited to be here': Ravens' newest linebacker Roquan Smith practices for first time with team
BALTIMORE - The newest Ravens linebacker is now in Baltimore, and he is ready to make an immediate impact on the defense. Roquan Smith, who will wear jersey No. 18, was acquired by the Ravens in a trade on Tuesday from the Chicago Bears. "It's a new start, so why...
WBAL Radio
Former Ravens DB provides opinion on trade for LB Roquan Smith
The Baltimore Ravens announced they traded for Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith on Tuesday and one former Ravens' player provided his opinion on the move. During the C4 and Bryan Nehman Show on Tuesday, former defensive back Rod Woodson joined the show. Of the topics discussed surrounding the team, the lead of the conversation was the Smith trade and how it will benefit the defense.
Jeff Arnold talks Roquan Smith trade on ‘9 Good Minutes’
CHICAGO – For a second time in less than a week, the Bears caused quite a stir in the NFL with the trade of a major part of their defense. On Monday, it was a deal that sent their best player to Baltimore. Roquan Smith was reportedly dealt to the Ravens in exchange for a […]
LAFC vs Philadelphia Union - MLS Cup: How to watch on TV & live stream
The 2022 season reaches its climax on Saturday as LAFC host the Philadelphia Union in the final of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Having already secured the Supporters' Shield title, LAFC have performed well to secure their MLS Cup debut, beating arch-rivals LA Galaxy 3-2 in the Western Conference Semi-Final before crushing Austin FC 3-0 last time out.
Hany Mukhtar focused on delivering trophies for Nashville SC after winning MVP award
MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar has insisted his focus is now on securing team honors with Nashville SC. Mukhtar has enjoyed great success since arriving Stateside in 2020, scoring 50 goals and providing 21 primary assists in 88 appearances across all competitions, helping Nashville qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs in each of their three seasons so far.
Full reported details of Ravens' trade for Bears ILB Roquan Smith released
The Baltimore Ravens reportedly acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears on Monday afternoon. The move marks a big splash for general manager Eric DeCosta and company, adding a two-time All-Pro player who is one of the best at his position. After the initial move was reported, the...
Why Bears Took Roquan Smith Out of Rebuild Plans With Trade to Ravens
How Roquan went from centerpiece of Bears' rebuild to traded originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- In the end, Bears general manager saw the writing on the wall with linebacker Roquan Smith. As much as Poles loved "the player and the person," the Bears' future wasn't going to include Smith.
White Sox’ first decision after Pedro Grifol hire is great news for Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease
The Chicago White Sox are reportedly bringing pitching coach Ethan Katz back despite hiring new manager Pedro Grifol, per NBC Sports. NBC Sports and Ken Rosenthal also reported that a number of other White Sox coaches will not be returning to the team. Their decision to retain Katz makes sense...
Philadelphia Union vs NYCFC: MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final combined XI
A combined XI of Philadelphia Union and NYCFC players ahead of the two teams going head-to-head in the Eastern Conference Final.
Hany Mukhtar named Landon Donovan MLS MVP
Hany Mukhtar has been named the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP.
Ravens ILB Patrick Queen reacts on Twitter to team's acquisition of ILB Roquan Smith with emoji
The Baltimore Ravens bolstered their defense in a big way on Monday, reportedly acquiring star inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick, a fifth-round pick and inside linebacker A.J. Klein. It’s a needle-moving trade that should help Baltimore compete even further in 2022.
247Sports
Chase Claypool excited about trade to Chicago and chance to work with Justin Fields
Chase Claypool was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, first reported by Field Yates. By Wednesday morning, he landed in Chicago and was at Halas Hall shortly after. The Steelers received the Bears' original second-round pick in return, according to Adam Schefter. It was an...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Drew Rucinski
You’re already puzzled by the name on this article, and asking, “Why is that guy in a Cubs uniform? I’ve never even heard of Drew Rucinski!”. Drew Rucinski pitched in seven games for the Angels in 2014 and 2015 after being signed by Cleveland in 2011 as a non-drafted free agent out of Ohio State. The Angels let him go and the Cubs signed him in November 2015. That’s when he posed for the photo you see above — at Spring Training Media Day in 2016. He pitched in three spring games for the Cubs that year, posting a 3.60 ERA in five innings, yes, a very small sample size.
Sarina Wiegman names two uncapped youngsters in England squad for November friendlies
Sarina Wiegman has announced her England squad for the Lionesses' November friendlies against Japan and Norway.
90min
