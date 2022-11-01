ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Make Major Roster Move At OL

The Chicago Bears’ offensive line should be better soon. Offensive line play has been a problem for the Chicago Bears all season. Recently, several significant injuries to the unit have caused problems for the offense. Cody Whitehair had to be placed on the injured reserve in early October. Lucas Patrick suffered a toe injury on MNF against the New England Patriots in Week 7. He was also placed on the injured reserve. With a concussion, Larry Borom was ruled out of the Bears’ Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
CHICAGO, IL
90min

Xherdan Shaqiri reflects on first season in MLS with Chicago Fire

Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed his disappointment at not making the MLS Cup Playoffs during his first season with the Chicago Fire. The Switzerland international joined the Fire from Ligue 1 giants Lyon in February, going on to score seven goals and provide six primary assists in 29 regular season appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
90min

Anton Tinnerholm confirms he's leaving NYCFC

Swedish right-back Anton Tinnerholm has confirmed he will not be returning to New York City FC for the 2023 season. Tinnerholm joined the Cityzens from Swedish giants Malmo in 2018, going on to make 135 appearances for the club in all competitions, lifting Campeones Cup and MLS Cup titles - though a heart-breaking ACL injury meant he missed the run to the latter in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
90min

The best goals of the MLS Conference finals - ranked

The MLS Cup is set for Saturday, as LAFC hosts the Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium. The Union reached the Cup after triumphing 3-1 over New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Final, while LAFC earned hosting rights when defeating Austin FC 3-0. These are the goals...
TEXAS STATE
90min

Austin FC qualifies for 2023 CONCACAF Champions League

Austin FC stands as the fifth and final MLS team to qualify for the 2023 Concacaf Champions League. The team qualified to the international tournament after finishing in second place on the Western Conference table, with 56 points in 34 games and a record of 16W-10L-8D. The achievement comes in Austin FC’s third year in Major League Soccer, after debuting as an expansion team in 2020.
AUSTIN, TX
WBAL Radio

Former Ravens DB provides opinion on trade for LB Roquan Smith

The Baltimore Ravens announced they traded for Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith on Tuesday and one former Ravens' player provided his opinion on the move. During the C4 and Bryan Nehman Show on Tuesday, former defensive back Rod Woodson joined the show. Of the topics discussed surrounding the team, the lead of the conversation was the Smith trade and how it will benefit the defense.
BALTIMORE, MD
90min

LAFC vs Philadelphia Union - MLS Cup: How to watch on TV & live stream

The 2022 season reaches its climax on Saturday as LAFC host the Philadelphia Union in the final of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Having already secured the Supporters' Shield title, LAFC have performed well to secure their MLS Cup debut, beating arch-rivals LA Galaxy 3-2 in the Western Conference Semi-Final before crushing Austin FC 3-0 last time out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs free agent target: Drew Rucinski

You’re already puzzled by the name on this article, and asking, “Why is that guy in a Cubs uniform? I’ve never even heard of Drew Rucinski!”. Drew Rucinski pitched in seven games for the Angels in 2014 and 2015 after being signed by Cleveland in 2011 as a non-drafted free agent out of Ohio State. The Angels let him go and the Cubs signed him in November 2015. That’s when he posed for the photo you see above — at Spring Training Media Day in 2016. He pitched in three spring games for the Cubs that year, posting a 3.60 ERA in five innings, yes, a very small sample size.
CHICAGO, IL
