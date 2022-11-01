Read full article on original website
Mother suspected of raising $11,000 on GoFundMe after falsely claiming her child had brain cancer
Phoenix police arrested a 28-year-old woman whom Phoenix Children’s Hospital reported that she was bringing child for unnecessary medical procedures.
He was a 'dumpster baby,' abandoned by his birth mom. Now, he is the CEO of a $62 million company.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Computer science educator Randy Pausch once said: "It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand." Some people just know how to make the best out of the situation they are in and emerge with flying colors. Freddie Figgers was not dealt the best cards in life but he turned his fate around through passion and determination. Abandoned by his birth mother as an infant near a dumpster in rural Florida, Freddie was left to die before he was discovered by a passerby who alerted the police. He was then placed in foster care with an elderly couple who decided to adopt the 2-day-old child.
Man demands pregnant wife sleep in their van at his worksite when he’s at work
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I met my new neighbor as she was going through a divorce. She moved in next door to my house, and we hit it off as soon as we met. Over the course of the next few years, she shared with me that her ex demanded that she sleep out in their minivan while he was working his second job as a janitor.
Baby girl born with no limbs stuns doctors
On 26 June, a 28-year-old mother gave birth to a baby girl with no limbs. She was born in a small village named Sakla in the Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes
In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns
A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised
It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
Man Comes Back from Deployment to Surprise Pregnant Wife Before Birth of Their First Child: 'No Words'
Cara Rahming got the surprise of a lifetime from her husband last month. Just one day before they welcomed their first child via cesarean section, she learned that her husband, Harold Leroy Rahming, came home early from his deployment in Iraq with the U.S. Army National Guard so that he could be there for the big moment.
I was heartbroken when spots on my daughter’s tongue turned out to be sign of killer disease
IT can often be difficult getting kids to sleep. So when mum Laura Cartwright noticed her little girl Elsie was struggling with fatigue, she put it down to early mornings and late nights. Elsie was just three-years-old at the time, and Laura said she looked pale and washed out. She...
1-year-old baby in ICU suffering from severe burns, child’s father allegedly poured boiling water on her
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Disturbing details coming out on child abuse allegations involving boiling water. The details are very disturbing. Niktoria Lett says her 1-year-old daughter, Royalty, is at USA’s Children’s and Women’s hospital suffering from severe burns. “19% of her head is burnt up, like all...
My baby boy’s rare condition that means I have to hold him all day long – and move him every hour at night
HAVING children is tiring, but one mum has revealed she is up every hour with her little boy due to a rare condition. Charlene Stewart's baby Blake has spina bifida, which affects the spine and is usually apparent at birth. Because of this, the mum-of-five has to hold her baby...
"I thought you didn't need me." Husband ignores calls, texts and watches TV while wife is taken to hospital.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a number of bad relationships in which one of the biggest problems was that I couldn’t count on my partner to be there for me when I needed them.
I was told my unborn baby was dead in the womb – until I asked key question
A MUM-to-be was wrongly told by doctors her unborn baby had died in the womb, before scans revealed her son was alive. Hannah Cole, 26, was admitted to Bradford Royal Infirmary in October after she experienced some unexpected bleeding while she was 22 weeks pregnant. After some scan doctors revealed...
Alleged Serial Killer Told Mom Who Caught Her With Baby: ‘Trust Me, I’m a Nurse’
A British nurse accused of murdering seven babies in her care was interrupted during one attack by the alleged victim’s mother who decided to pay a visit to her newborn son at the hospital, a court was told Tuesday.Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with 22 crimes including the murder of five baby boys, two girls, and the attempted murder of 10 other infants at Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northwest England, between 2015 and 2016. Letby has denied the allegations.During her trial at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, the jury heard that the mother of a victim referred...
Biopsy detects cancer in Michigan woman after mammogram reports she's cancer free
(WXYZ) — Terry Gruley has always maintained a healthy lifestyle. Her family even gave her the nickname 'bear' because her diet consists of mostly salmon and berries. “I consider myself to be healthy and health savvy,” she says. She also never misses an annual mammogram or a monthly...
Pregnant woman charged with 13 others over the religious cult death of a diabetic girl, 8, is refusing all medical attention in jail despite the impending birth
A woman accused of taking part in the murder of an eight-year-old diabetic girl is refusing medical treatment while pregnant in prison. Samantha Emily Crouch, who is at the Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre at Wacol, has refused to let medical staff near her. She was charged with the murder of...
One twin lost his life to RSV, now his parents are waiting to find out if his brother will survive the same illness
Less than three months after welcoming twin boys, Amanda and Ed Bystran lost one of them to RSV -- now they are hoping their other son recovers from the same virus.
What Is a Sunshine Baby?
Losing a baby can have profound emotional impacts. One way that parents process their grief is by naming and categorizing their experiences. The loss community has come up with various ways to describe the unique types of losses they've experienced, including familiar terms like "rainbow baby" or "angel baby." One lesser known, but meaningful term is "sunshine baby," which describes a baby born before a pregnancy loss.
I’m furious doctors accused me of abusing my disabled son and called police – it delayed them finding out the real cause
A MUM is furious after doctors implied she was abusing her disabled son instead of doing tests that would have revealed his actual issue. Kelly Gadd, 32, was banned from leaving the hospital when she wanted to and then had police at her house on the same day to check in on son Jayden, 15.
Toddler Walking On Their Toes? Don’t Be Alarmed — Yet
Parents wait expectantly for the day their child toddles uneasily across the floor for the first time. Unfortunately. the triumph and pride can turn to concern and worry when a toddler walks on their toes — an atypical way of moving. But a toddler walking on toes is not necessarily in itself a reason for parents to be on red alert. There are a number of potential reasons for toe walking, and only rarely do they relate to larger concerns like autism or cerebral palsy.
