Will Ferrell Involves Himself In TX Governor Race Knocking On Houston Doors

Apparently actor Will Ferrell ( Elf , Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy ) was in town over the weekend working for the Beto O'Rourke campaign. Social posts show the actor getting trained and then out knocking on doors here in Houston, wearing a BETO t-shirt and a 'Pro-Texas. Pro Choice.' badge, encouraging people to get out and vote for O'Rourke.

It used to be pretty uncommon for Hollywood celebrities to involve themselves in state and local political campaigns outside of their home cities and states, but that has changed drastically over the past few years, at least in terms of celebrities campaigning for Democrats. The 2018 midterms saw Rihanna endorsing Andrew Gillum in the Florida gubernatorial race, Taylor Swift speaking out on behalf of Tennessee senate candidate Phil Bredesen, Diddy and a host of other celebrities campaigning for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Dave Chappelle very publicly supported Ben Jealous for Maryland Governor, and many more. The 2022 Texas Governor race has also seen O'Rourke get support from the likes of Harry Styles, Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, and Mark Ruffalo.

The effectiveness of these endorsements is always up for debate. The undecided voter seems to be pretty much a thing of the past in the current political climate. And most citizens who care enough to get out and vote are probably pretty unlikely to be swayed to the other side because an actor or musician they like expresses an opinion.