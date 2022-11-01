Waunakee athletes receive all-conference honors

The Badger Conference has released all-conference listings for football, cross country, girls’ golf, boys’ soccer and girls’ volleyball, and Waunakee was well-represented.

Football

The Warriors’ Tommy Raemish, a linebacker, and Wade Bryan, an edge player, were named Co-Defensive Players of the Year in the Badger Large Conference, while teammate Cayden Ellis was chosen as Defensive Lineman of the Year and Gus Allen was selected as Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Waunakee’s Pat Rice was voted as Coach of the Year, while the Warriors’ Chris Graverson was selected as Assistant Coach of the Year.

Seven Warriors made the First Team on offense, including tight end Robert Booker, receiver David Emerich, Allen, linemen Ian Phebus and Bobby Gebhardt, quarterback Garett Lenzendorf and running back Ben Lindley.

Three more Waunakee players were named to the Second Team. Among them were receiver Mitchell Jarosinski, running back Sebastian Rasmussen and place kicker Austin DeAmicis.

Devin Johnson, Will Lenoch and Nathan Olsen all received honorable mention on offense.

Ellis, Bryan and Raemisch received First Team recognition on defense, along with teammates Cole Meyers (down lineman), Sam Hogland (linebacker) and defensive backs Shea DuCharme and Danny Cotter.

Waunakee placed three on the Second Team Defense, including down lineman Jack Schweitzer, edge player Cole Savola and linebacker Kaleb Frey.

Brady Cizek and Jake Bova received honorable mention for the Warriors.

Sun Prairie East’s Jerry Kaminski was named Offensive Player of the Year.

Volleyball

Waunakee outside hitter Ally Saleh was named the Badger East’s Co-Player of the Year, along with Fort Atkinson’s Andi Spies.

Saleh was joined on the First Team by teammate Summer Grigg, an outside hitter.

Middle hitter Payton Maly was voted to the Second Team, while right side hitter Rhya Thole, libero Morgan Meyer and outside hitter Anneka Cassel received honorable mention.

Cross Country

Three members of the state-qualifying Waunakee girls’ cross country team received Badger East First Team honors, including Cianna Wipperfurth, Emily Berger and Brinley Everson.

The Warriors’ Rachel Gregorich, Charlise Smith and Emeline Shefchik made the Second Team.

Andrew Regnier was the Waunakee boys’ lone representative on the All-Badger East First Team, while Cooper Ubert was selected to the Second Team.

Girls Golf

WIAA Division 1 State Champion Izzi Stricker was among the Waunakee girls named as Badger East All-First Team selections. She was joined by Jordan Shipshock and Georgia Volley.

Waunakee’s Emma Gilding and Gabby Ziegler were picked for the Second Team.

Boys Soccer

Three Waunakee players were voted to the All-Badger East First Team, including Isaiah Jakel, Max Miller and goalkeeper Will Reis.

Among those on the Second Team are the Warriors’ Brandon Statz and Alex Nelson, as Stepan Khamenka received honorable mention.