With the severe global economic situation, more and more enterprises with weak risk resistance began to be impacted, and the profit margins are declining further, and the number of customers is shrinking. The previous solo business thinking and mode, has been difficult to meet the developing market environment and competitive demand, thus began to explore a new marketing model: “combination”, namely by looking for competitive partners, integrate its competitive advantage,maximize the customer diversified consumer demand, so as to achieve the purpose of expanding and stable customer base. In fact, although many enterprises operate in different products or services, but we are facing the same market, the same consumer. Through the form of business alliance, it provides an information exchange platform between enterprises to accelerate the transmission of market information, so that enterprises can quickly understand the market dynamics, so as to grasp the market opportunity.

