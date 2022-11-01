Read full article on original website
Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation tour.
Taylor Swift announces 2 monster N.J. stadium concerts on new Eras Tour; how to get tickets
Pop mega-star Taylor Swift announced Tuesday morning her first concert tour in five years, called the Eras Tour, which will visit MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford May 26 and 27. Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE will open the May 26 date, Bridgers and Gracie Abrams will open the May 27 date. Swift will also play Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia May 12 and 13.
Attention 'Swifties': Taylor Swift announces US tour; lineup includes 2 shows in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field. In a special announcement first shared on "Good Morning America," the "Midnights" singer said she will be embarking on tour again with music from all her "musical eras of my career."
Taylor Swift Readies Sweeping ‘Eras’ Stadium Tour for Spring 2023
Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is returning to the road in spring 2023. The pop monolith just announced her Eras Tour, which will commence in mid-March in Glendale, Ariz. — the same city where she launched her Reputation Tour in 2018. The new trek marks the first...
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Spotify Record
Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, “Midnights” broke the Spotify record for most streams in a single day after its release on Friday.
Taylor Swift announces Bay Area concert, overwhelms Ticketmaster site
Ticketmaster couldn't handle the rush of Swifties.
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two Shows
Taylor Swift's new tour will bring her to Arlington in 2023.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. Country-pop star Taylor Swift just announced that she's playing two shows in Arlington as part of her Eras Tour in 2023. Dallas News reports that the 11-time Grammy Award winner has been dominating the Billboard Hot 100 and setting sales records and took to Instagram to announce her new tour that will make a stop at AT&T Stadium.
Want to see Taylor Swift or Elton John in Colorado? It'll cost you
Concertgoers hoping to catch some of the biggest musicians coming to Colorado might have to shell out hundreds of dollars for the occasion. A check of ticket prices for upcoming Colorado shows found that Elton John and Taylor Swift fans will be paying the steepest, three-digit prices, while Snoop Dogg and Nathaniel Rateliff fans can still nab a seat for under $100.
