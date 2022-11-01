ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

BEYOND THE PODIUM: Richard Woods

Voters in Georgia will decide on the person they want to lead our state's public schools on November 8th. On the ballot for State School Superintendent are Republican Incumbent Richard Woods and Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy. As part of our Election Coverage, our newsrooms in Macon, Albany, and Savannah, Georgia,...
GEORGIA STATE
BEYOND THE PODIUM: Stacey Abrams

Voters in Georgia will decide on the person they want to lead the state on November 8th. On the ballot for Governor are Republican Incumbent Brian Kemp, Democrat Stacey Abrams, and Libertarian Shane Hazel. As part of our Election Coverage, our newsrooms in Macon, Albany, and Savannah, Georgia, are going...
GEORGIA STATE
Energy bill assistance program opens applications amid cooling weather

Cooler weather in Georgia means residents are turning on the heat, but for seniors and low-income families the cost of utilities could be a barrier. GPB’s Amanda Andrews reports on where people can go for help. Starting this week, qualifying consumers can apply for the Low Income Home Energy...
GEORGIA STATE
BMIF hosts election watch party

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Black Male Initiative Fund is celebrating organizers and volunteers who participated in campaigning to increase voters of color for this year's midterm elections. Black Male Initiative Fund (BMIF) launched ambitious efforts to mobilize and educate voters across the state of Georgia. They focused on informing...
ATLANTA, GA

