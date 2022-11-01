Read full article on original website
BEYOND THE PODIUM: Richard Woods
Voters in Georgia will decide on the person they want to lead our state's public schools on November 8th. On the ballot for State School Superintendent are Republican Incumbent Richard Woods and Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy. As part of our Election Coverage, our newsrooms in Macon, Albany, and Savannah, Georgia,...
BEYOND THE PODIUM: Stacey Abrams
Voters in Georgia will decide on the person they want to lead the state on November 8th. On the ballot for Governor are Republican Incumbent Brian Kemp, Democrat Stacey Abrams, and Libertarian Shane Hazel. As part of our Election Coverage, our newsrooms in Macon, Albany, and Savannah, Georgia, are going...
Early voters in Georgia expected to break two-million ballots cast on Thursday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With early voters turning out in record numbers every day since early voting began, ballots returned are expected to reach the two-million mark by the end of the day. As of Thursday morning, 1,898,223 voters had cast their ballots with over 134,000 of those coming in...
"Sofia Scam" spotted in Florida, reports of sightings in Georgia too
WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. (WGXA) - What law enforcement in south Florida is calling a scam is being spotted in Georgia. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is alerting people in south Florida to a scam known as the "Sofia Scam." In a post on Facebook, the PBSO says it's...
Energy bill assistance program opens applications amid cooling weather
Cooler weather in Georgia means residents are turning on the heat, but for seniors and low-income families the cost of utilities could be a barrier. GPB’s Amanda Andrews reports on where people can go for help. Starting this week, qualifying consumers can apply for the Low Income Home Energy...
BMIF hosts election watch party
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Black Male Initiative Fund is celebrating organizers and volunteers who participated in campaigning to increase voters of color for this year's midterm elections. Black Male Initiative Fund (BMIF) launched ambitious efforts to mobilize and educate voters across the state of Georgia. They focused on informing...
