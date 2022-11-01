ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Highway 61 reopened after gas leak in New Madrid County

According to ISP, a semi driver lost control of the rig on an exit ramp and overturned onto the driver's side. 2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Morehouse, Mo. A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Missing Jackson teen found safe

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe. Kendyll Stewart, 13, was first reported missing Friday morning. She was last seen in Jackson at or about midnight on Friday, November 4. In a Facebook post, Jackson Police thanked the public for...
JACKSON, MO
kbsi23.com

2 injured in 2 shootings in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people are injured after two shootings in the 100 block of Ruth Street in Sikeston early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to 100 block of Ruth in Sikeston for reports of gunfire around midnight on Nov. 2. While...
SIKESTON, MO
kfmo.com

Pick Up Wreck in St. Francois County

(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 30 year old McKenzie M. Johnson, is suffering moderate injuries after a one vehicle accident Thursday at 12:15 pm in St. Francois County. Highway Patrol Troopers say Johnson was driving a pick up south on Highway OO, south of Old Fredericktown Road, when it ran off the right side of the road. She overcorrected and the truck came back onto the highway, crossed over the centerline, ran off the left side of the road, and rolled over. Johnson, who was not wearing her seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Food Truck Rally

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau residents had much to look forward to as food trucks gathered at Arena Park to offer people new meals to try. Turk Dawgs Owner, and Event Creator Suzana Long says this idea came about because of Jackson Food Rally. “I contacted some...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County

A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

2 overnight Sikeston shootings under investigation

A Paducah man is behind bars, accused of trying to set a house on fire. A new meat processing plant inspired by the pandemic's supply chain issues is set to open in the Heartland. Cape deputies investigating credit card theft. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau County police want...
SIKESTON, MO
wsiu.org

Morse indicted in deadly Carbondale shooting

A Jackson County Grand Jury has indicted the suspect in a fatal shooting last month on murder charges. State's Attorney Joe Cervantez says 20-year old Daurice Morse of Cairo was indicted this week on two counts of First-Degree Murder in the death of Gary Jacob. Investigators with the Carbondale Police...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

North Friendship Road to be restricted to one lane on Nov. 7

PADUCAH — ATMOS Energy is planning a work-zone lane-restriction along the 500 Block of North Friendship Road in Lone Oak, beginning on Nov. 7. According to a Friday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone will be at the Seneca Lane intersection at mile point 4.21 between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau animal shelter needs help

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local animal shelter is facing the effects of inflation. Jenn Farmer is the operations coordinator at Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau. She said the shelter is in need of donations and volunteers. “We run on donations, since we’re a non-profit. You know, those...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Affordable housing coming to Williamson County

You can't buy happiness, but you can rescue it. That's what one woman in the Heartland says as inflation continues to take a toll on her animal rescue non-profit. A convicted killer in Southern Illinois is resentenced for a murder more than 20 years ago. Paducah public schools to close...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Paducah Public Schools closed Mon. due to flu cases

The Flu has forced at least four school districts in Western Kentucky to announce closures this week. A Paducah man is behind bars after police say he fired shots at both a moving taxicab and a house. Affordable housing coming to Williamson County. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. In the...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Williamson County man resentenced for 2001 murder

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Michael Hearn was resentenced to 33 years in prison for the 2001 murder of 15-year-old Ashleigh Sprague, according to a release from the Williamson County state's attorney. Sprague's mother, Traci Cottanaro, shared her grief with the court. "Ashleigh loved to dance and sing," Cottanaro said....
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Rain, wind forces Alben Barkley Drive closure to remain until Monday

PADUCAH — Due to wind and rain in the forecast for Saturday, Nov. 5, U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive will remain closed through the weekend and into Monday, Nov. 7. U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive has been closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection since Nov. 1. This is between the Interstate 24 Exit 7 Interchange and the U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road intersection at Hannan Plaza.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft

PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Old Town Cape hosting holiday market at Show Me Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape, Inc. is partnering with SEMO Athletics to host a first time event. A holiday market at a SEMO Men’s basketball game. The Shop Small Holiday Market will feature downtown businesses and Cape Riverfront Market vendors. The event takes place just before the basketball game between the Redhawks and the William Woods Owls. Doors on November 22.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

