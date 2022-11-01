Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Highway 61 reopened after gas leak in New Madrid County
According to ISP, a semi driver lost control of the rig on an exit ramp and overturned onto the driver's side.
kbsi23.com
Missing Jackson teen found safe
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe. Kendyll Stewart, 13, was first reported missing Friday morning. She was last seen in Jackson at or about midnight on Friday, November 4. In a Facebook post, Jackson Police thanked the public for...
kbsi23.com
2 injured in 2 shootings in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people are injured after two shootings in the 100 block of Ruth Street in Sikeston early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to 100 block of Ruth in Sikeston for reports of gunfire around midnight on Nov. 2. While...
kfmo.com
Pick Up Wreck in St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 30 year old McKenzie M. Johnson, is suffering moderate injuries after a one vehicle accident Thursday at 12:15 pm in St. Francois County. Highway Patrol Troopers say Johnson was driving a pick up south on Highway OO, south of Old Fredericktown Road, when it ran off the right side of the road. She overcorrected and the truck came back onto the highway, crossed over the centerline, ran off the left side of the road, and rolled over. Johnson, who was not wearing her seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
kbsi23.com
Cape Food Truck Rally
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau residents had much to look forward to as food trucks gathered at Arena Park to offer people new meals to try. Turk Dawgs Owner, and Event Creator Suzana Long says this idea came about because of Jackson Food Rally. “I contacted some...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wickliffe man allegedly admits to assaulting girlfriend found injured on Carlisle County River Trail
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A Wickliffe man is facing charges of 4th degree assault and 2nd degree wanton endangerment following a Wednesday incident near the Carlisle County River Bottoms. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office, deputies were contacted regarding a missing woman on Nov. 2....
southernillinoisnow.com
Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County
A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
KFVS12
2 overnight Sikeston shootings under investigation
A Paducah man is behind bars, accused of trying to set a house on fire. A new meat processing plant inspired by the pandemic's supply chain issues is set to open in the Heartland.
wsiu.org
Morse indicted in deadly Carbondale shooting
A Jackson County Grand Jury has indicted the suspect in a fatal shooting last month on murder charges. State's Attorney Joe Cervantez says 20-year old Daurice Morse of Cairo was indicted this week on two counts of First-Degree Murder in the death of Gary Jacob. Investigators with the Carbondale Police...
wpsdlocal6.com
North Friendship Road to be restricted to one lane on Nov. 7
PADUCAH — ATMOS Energy is planning a work-zone lane-restriction along the 500 Block of North Friendship Road in Lone Oak, beginning on Nov. 7. According to a Friday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone will be at the Seneca Lane intersection at mile point 4.21 between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau animal shelter needs help
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local animal shelter is facing the effects of inflation. Jenn Farmer is the operations coordinator at Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau. She said the shelter is in need of donations and volunteers. “We run on donations, since we’re a non-profit. You know, those...
KFVS12
Affordable housing coming to Williamson County
You can't buy happiness, but you can rescue it. That's what one woman in the Heartland says as inflation continues to take a toll on her animal rescue non-profit. A convicted killer in Southern Illinois is resentenced for a murder more than 20 years ago.
KFVS12
Paducah Public Schools closed Mon. due to flu cases
The Flu has forced at least four school districts in Western Kentucky to announce closures this week. A Paducah man is behind bars after police say he fired shots at both a moving taxicab and a house.
wpsdlocal6.com
Williamson County man resentenced for 2001 murder
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Michael Hearn was resentenced to 33 years in prison for the 2001 murder of 15-year-old Ashleigh Sprague, according to a release from the Williamson County state's attorney. Sprague's mother, Traci Cottanaro, shared her grief with the court. "Ashleigh loved to dance and sing," Cottanaro said....
wpsdlocal6.com
Rain, wind forces Alben Barkley Drive closure to remain until Monday
PADUCAH — Due to wind and rain in the forecast for Saturday, Nov. 5, U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive will remain closed through the weekend and into Monday, Nov. 7. U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive has been closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection since Nov. 1. This is between the Interstate 24 Exit 7 Interchange and the U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road intersection at Hannan Plaza.
KFVS12
Man resentenced for first-degree murder in 20-year-old Williamson Co. case
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man has been resentenced for first-degree murder in a 20-year-old case. According to a release from the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Michael Hearn was resentenced to 33 years in prison for the 2001 murder of 15-year-old Ashleigh Sprague. During the resentencing,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft
PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
KFVS12
Old Town Cape hosting holiday market at Show Me Center
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape, Inc. is partnering with SEMO Athletics to host a first time event. A holiday market at a SEMO Men’s basketball game. The Shop Small Holiday Market will feature downtown businesses and Cape Riverfront Market vendors. The event takes place just before the basketball game between the Redhawks and the William Woods Owls. Doors on November 22.
semoball.com
Mules return to round of 16 for first time since 2009 with upset of Jackson
JACKSON — This time it was the Mules making the big stop on the point-after try. Poplar Bluff jumped out to a 21-point lead and got a stop on a 2-point attempt when Jackson scored midway through the third quarter with a chance to pull even. The Mules then...
