ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 2

Related
Jackson Free Press

'Go, Mississippi': State Could Ditch Song with Racist Roots

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is on the verge of scuttling a state song with racist roots, two years after it retired a Confederate-themed state flag. The current song, “Go, Mississippi," takes its tune from a 1959 campaign jingle of Democratic Gov. Ross Barnett. “Roll With Ross" included the lyrics, “For segregation, 100%. He's not a moderate, like some of the gents."
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi lawmakers OK incentives for aluminum plant

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers met in special session Wednesday and worked quickly to approve nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that could bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of the state by 2029. Many legislators voted on the incentives without knowing the name of the company. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Bennie Thompson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Currently serving his 13th term in the United States House of Representatives, Congressman Bennie Thompson is aiming for a 14th term in Mississippi’s Second Congressional District on Tuesday, November 8. Thompson is a native of Bolton, Mississippi, and is a graduate of Tougaloo College in Jackson. Thompson is the longest-serving African […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Governor discusses broadband expansion in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves is holding a media briefing to discuss broadband expansion. He'll provide an update on the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi. The governor is also expected to discuss a special session he's called for Wednesday for lawmakers to consider an economic development project that he said will bring 1,000 high-paying jobs to Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
QSR Web

Rally's expands Mississippi footprint

Rally's has opened a location in Byram, Mississippi, according to a press release. The unit is owned and operated by franchisees Michael Quinn and Jason Setzer, according to a press release. The Byram location is Quinn and Setzer's third of four restaurants they will open by the end of the...
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippicir.org

‘The system is not designed for you to win’

For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Governor says new economic development deal is a major win for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said the state has been working for a number of months to land a big economic deal that will bring high-paying jobs to Mississippi. "Not only is this deal twice as large as anything we've ever seen on a per-wage basis, this deal is also going to be about half as expensive as what the state has put up in other, similar deals," Reeves said.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NOLA.com

Mayors across US call for federal assistance as Mississippi River reaches record lows

Mayors along the Mississippi River are asking for more federal help as the drought that has plagued the nation’s water superhighway in recent weeks drags on. City leaders shared wide-ranging impacts of dry conditions at a Tuesday press conference hosted by the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, from barge slowdowns to water main breaks caused by shifting dry ground.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi prepares for next week’s midterm elections

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Midterm Elections are just one week away, and the entire nation is gearing up for highly contested races. For Mississippi election officials, the main focus ahead of this year’s midterms has been security. “We have done all that we think that we can do. We have trained poll workers,” said […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

State teachers feel more appreciated

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — A majority of Mississippi teachers say they feel more appreciated for their work after recent pay increases from the Legislature. The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of its teacher retention survey designed to learn more about finding, retaining and supporting local educators. About...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

How Mississippians can prevent diabetes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The month of November is recognized as National Diabetes Awareness month. Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy which results in too much sugar in the blood. The breakdowns of sugar are released in the bloodstream. When the blood sugar increases, it signals […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Wreck on Highway 28 West Tuesday AM

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, a two car collision occurred on Highway 28 West. According to a source at the scene, the car veered into the path of the SUV. Injuries were minor but damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV swerved in an attempt to voice the car.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy