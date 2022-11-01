Read full article on original website
Jackson Free Press
'Go, Mississippi': State Could Ditch Song with Racist Roots
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is on the verge of scuttling a state song with racist roots, two years after it retired a Confederate-themed state flag. The current song, “Go, Mississippi," takes its tune from a 1959 campaign jingle of Democratic Gov. Ross Barnett. “Roll With Ross" included the lyrics, “For segregation, 100%. He's not a moderate, like some of the gents."
Mississippi lawmakers OK incentives for aluminum plant
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers met in special session Wednesday and worked quickly to approve nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that could bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of the state by 2029. Many legislators voted on the incentives without knowing the name of the company. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves […]
New state office mapping where Mississippi homes need high-speed internet
JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – A new office created in the last state legislative session is working to map which individual homes in Mississippi are not served by high-speed internet. The Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) says it is starting to map where individual homes across the state do not have access […]
Here's how your design can be used on the new Mississippi license plate tag
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi License Tag Commission said it will accept design submissions for the state’s next official car tag, showcasing the state’s “talented” artist. To be considered, all designs must be submitted by email to licenseplatedesign@dor.ms.gov by the end of business day on...
Southeast Mississippi Voting Guide: A break-down of each race on the ballot
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide on a number of local races including local judges, school board members and the U.S. Representative. Below is a breakdown of what each office is responsible for and a profile of the candidates running for office. Chancery Judge […]
WLOX
Blue economy attracting companies from across the globe to Coastal Mississippi
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The blue economy is giving the Coast a chance to cash in. On Wednesday, business leaders from around the globe gathered in Gulfport to get a glimpse into how their companies could potentially flourish in South Mississippi. Six startup tech companies took part in a kickoff...
Meet the Candidates: Bennie Thompson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Currently serving his 13th term in the United States House of Representatives, Congressman Bennie Thompson is aiming for a 14th term in Mississippi’s Second Congressional District on Tuesday, November 8. Thompson is a native of Bolton, Mississippi, and is a graduate of Tougaloo College in Jackson. Thompson is the longest-serving African […]
WAPT
Governor discusses broadband expansion in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves is holding a media briefing to discuss broadband expansion. He'll provide an update on the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi. The governor is also expected to discuss a special session he's called for Wednesday for lawmakers to consider an economic development project that he said will bring 1,000 high-paying jobs to Mississippi.
QSR Web
Rally's expands Mississippi footprint
Rally's has opened a location in Byram, Mississippi, according to a press release. The unit is owned and operated by franchisees Michael Quinn and Jason Setzer, according to a press release. The Byram location is Quinn and Setzer's third of four restaurants they will open by the end of the...
Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
mississippicir.org
‘The system is not designed for you to win’
For over 20 years, Stephanie Mallette has served as a public defender working on part-time contracts with Oktibbeha and Webster counties in Mississippi. Like most public defenders in Mississippi, Mallette was appointed by a judge. She represented an unlimited number of defendants for a fixed payment that often did not cover the cost of investigators or expert witnesses for the cases.
WAPT
How much of the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot would a Mississippi winner take home?
JACKSON, Miss. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Saturday's Powerball drawing is estimated at $1.5 billion. No winning numbers were sold for Wednesday's drawing for a $1.2 billion jackpot. The numbers were 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball was 23. There...
WAPT
Governor says new economic development deal is a major win for Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said the state has been working for a number of months to land a big economic deal that will bring high-paying jobs to Mississippi. "Not only is this deal twice as large as anything we've ever seen on a per-wage basis, this deal is also going to be about half as expensive as what the state has put up in other, similar deals," Reeves said.
NOLA.com
Mayors across US call for federal assistance as Mississippi River reaches record lows
Mayors along the Mississippi River are asking for more federal help as the drought that has plagued the nation’s water superhighway in recent weeks drags on. City leaders shared wide-ranging impacts of dry conditions at a Tuesday press conference hosted by the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, from barge slowdowns to water main breaks caused by shifting dry ground.
Mississippi Insight for Oct. 30, 2022: Lumumba and Henderson
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba talks about water system repairs, long-term management, friction between him and Gov. Tate Reeves, and more. And Dr. Anita Henderson voices her concerns about the state of healthcare for women and children in Mississippi.
Mississippi prepares for next week’s midterm elections
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Midterm Elections are just one week away, and the entire nation is gearing up for highly contested races. For Mississippi election officials, the main focus ahead of this year’s midterms has been security. “We have done all that we think that we can do. We have trained poll workers,” said […]
WLBT
November 2022 election: key races, polling places, voting rules & more
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2022 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. All 435 U.S. House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot. On the ballot in the Magnolia State are congressional...
wtva.com
State teachers feel more appreciated
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — A majority of Mississippi teachers say they feel more appreciated for their work after recent pay increases from the Legislature. The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of its teacher retention survey designed to learn more about finding, retaining and supporting local educators. About...
How Mississippians can prevent diabetes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The month of November is recognized as National Diabetes Awareness month. Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy which results in too much sugar in the blood. The breakdowns of sugar are released in the bloodstream. When the blood sugar increases, it signals […]
mageenews.com
Wreck on Highway 28 West Tuesday AM
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, a two car collision occurred on Highway 28 West. According to a source at the scene, the car veered into the path of the SUV. Injuries were minor but damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV swerved in an attempt to voice the car.
Comments / 2