Brian O’Hara confirmed as Minneapolis Police Chief
The Star Tribune’s Liz Sawyer reports that the Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved Brian O’Hara as the city’s new police chief. MPR’s Kirsti Marohn looks at what’s driving the election in St. Cloud legislative races. “It is really one of the few places in Minnesota that has remained competitive,” poly sci professor Jim Read told Marohn, calling St. Cloud “the center of the disappearing center in Minnesota politics.”
Businesses can increase voter participation
Here’s a political reality – despite the fact the Minnesota frequently leads the nation in voter turnout, far too many people still don’t vote. We believe that businesses can play a powerful role in encouraging everyone to make their voice heard this election year. Minnesota businesses, like Target, have shown how companies can increase voter participation in a nonpartisan way.
Hundreds of Minnesota nurses march inside banks, call out executives
MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of nurses from several different hospitals rallied in downtown Minneapolis to demand higher staffing levels. In September, around 15,000 nurses statewide went on a three-day strike over similar issues. This time, their message wasn't just for hospital executives. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says bank executives,...
Keith Ellison in tight battle with Jim Schultz
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been through his share of political scrapes in his career, sometimes going from underdog to winner right before the closing bell. Four years ago, Ellison trailed in the polls to GOP nominee Doug Wardlow, but ended up winning by four percentage...
Local Twin Cities pastors and community activist call on political leaders to have a conversation about crime
MINNEAPOLIS — Local pastors and community leaders in the Twin Cities are speaking out and asking local political leaders to give them a seat at the table when it comes to conversations about crime. Inside Shiloh Temple International Ministries in north Minneapolis, pastors from across the Twin Cities -...
Brooklyn Center to vote on charter amendment to stifle mayor’s emergency powers
Brooklyn Center residents will be voting on several ballot initiatives in Tuesday’s election – one of which stems from the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright last year and how the city responded in the aftermath. The ballot question asks voters if the charter should be amended to remove...
Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall
More than 200 union nurses clad in red rallied in front of the U.S. Bank corporate offices in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday, decrying the “failed leadership” of three bank executives who sit on the boards of Minnesota hospitals. “They are responsible for what is going on at our hospitals. They are responsible for the failure […] The post Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Concerns linger over fee increase for Hennepin County food truck licensing
MINNEAPOLIS — With concerns over inflation affecting business owners nationwide, food truck owners in Hennepin County are sounding the alarm. According to online documents from the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday afternoon, for most vendors, there's a proposed fee increase of 2% for food, beverage and retail tobacco sales in 2023.
Minneapolis officials laud 'Operation Endeavor,' but struggles to prove it's behind crime drop
Minneapolis officials announced Monday that the new data-driven initiative "Operation Endeavor" to address violent crime in the city is "working," but did not provide definitive data to prove that's the case. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said data shows "drops across the board" in relation to violent crime, specifically noting a...
Mural promoting diversity prompts legal threat from small Minnesota town
RUSH CITY, Minn. — A mural promoting diversity in a small town caused a big uproar after the business behind it was threatened with legal action by the city. The mural depicting raised fists of all skin tones rising from a flower garden was commissioned by Erin and Jason Oare, who have owned the Hairdo or Dye salon in Rush City for 13 years.
Homeless advocates complain of ‘militarized’ response by Minneapolis
Says Stribber John Reinan, “Angry at what they called the ‘militarized’ response to homelessness by the city of Minneapolis, protesters set up a sidewalk encampment Sunday outside the home of Mayor Jacob Frey on East Hennepin Avenue. ‘I think we can all agree that we don’t want to see camps on our streets, in our parks,’ said Young Eagle, a protester who identified as a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation. ‘But we’re seeing a militarized response. Is that what we’re going to see here? Is that how we’re going to show our Midwestern values, Minnesota values of caring for our neighbors’? In recent months, the city has broken up several homeless camps, most recently in the Harrison neighborhood on the city’s North Side.”
University of Minnesota launches 'targeted law enforcement presence' amid crime wave
(FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota is teaming up with police on a "targeted law enforcement presence" in Dinkytown and Marcy-Holmes areas of Minneapolis amid an increase in crime as of late. Called "Operation Gopher Guardian," this initiative will run the weekends of November 4-5 and November 11-12, from...
Minnesota Man Convicted For Role in $1.4 Million Medicare Fraud Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Maple Grove man has been convicted in federal court for his role in a $1.4 million Medicare fraud case. 40-year-old Eskender Yousuf was convicted on seven counts including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft Tuesday. Prosecutors said Yousuf...
Emerald Ash Borers Strike Again, Minnesota’s Hennepin County Ash Trees Take the Hit
Foresters predict that the emerald ash borers' infestations in the Hennepin County suburbs of Minnesota will decimate 1 million ash trees from the county within a decade. In the last eight years, just Brooklyn Park has planted 2,000 trees of various species, barely catching up with the 1,600 ash trees removed. Even though the city only recently found its first disease-ridden ash trees in a wooded area, Plymouth had already lost several thousand ash trees this year.
Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day
The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
In the News: Anthony Rauschendorfer on Social Workers Joining the Minneapolis Police Department
Anthony Rauschendorfer, a graduate of the University of St. Thomas and attorney for the university's Interprofessional Center for Counseling and Legal Services, recently spoke with WCCO-TV about a new opportunity provided by the Minneapolis Police Department, which will allow social workers like him to step in alongside police officers to improve responses to mental health-related incidents.
Mpls. city council member eyes safety improvements near Lowry and Penn avenues after gunfire strikes two
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police continue to look for suspects in a shooting that left two people injured, including a woman who was riding on a metro transit bus.Gunshots rang out near Lowry and Penn avenues around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Surveillance camera videos show the moments before three masked juveniles walked into a parking lot near the intersection. Video also shows the metro transit bus pulling up before gunfire erupts.A Minneapolis police squad car with an officer inside was just feet away from the gunmen."Two innocent bystanders had been shot. One was a female who was on the bus and the other...
Six Minnesota Cities Awarded More Than $5 Million in Innovative Business and Infrastructure Grants
St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded $3,322,579 in grants to infrastructure projects in Greater Minnesota, and $2,035,101 to fund an infrastructure project for innovative business development in the city of Dayton. "Investing in infrastructure is one of the best ways that...
Gun-related violence, carjackings decrease during Minneapolis' 'Operation Endeavor'
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department released an update over a month after the city began "Operation Endeavor" — a program that uses data to determine the areas most impacted by crime and allocates additional resources to those areas. The city's Operation Endeavor is also designed to help...
As RSV surges in Minnesota, journalist Jana Shortal shares her son's story
The number of kids in Minnesota with RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, tripled during the month of October. Most of the time it causes mild cold-like symptoms. Currently, more than 100 people are hospitalized in the state from RSV. KARE 11 journalist Jana Shortal needed to call in sick this week...
