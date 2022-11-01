ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Brian O’Hara confirmed as Minneapolis Police Chief

The Star Tribune’s Liz Sawyer reports that the Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved Brian O’Hara as the city’s new police chief. MPR’s Kirsti Marohn looks at what’s driving the election in St. Cloud legislative races. “It is really one of the few places in Minnesota that has remained competitive,” poly sci professor Jim Read told Marohn, calling St. Cloud “the center of the disappearing center in Minnesota politics.”
Businesses can increase voter participation

Here’s a political reality – despite the fact the Minnesota frequently leads the nation in voter turnout, far too many people still don’t vote. We believe that businesses can play a powerful role in encouraging everyone to make their voice heard this election year. Minnesota businesses, like Target, have shown how companies can increase voter participation in a nonpartisan way.
KARE 11

Hundreds of Minnesota nurses march inside banks, call out executives

MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of nurses from several different hospitals rallied in downtown Minneapolis to demand higher staffing levels. In September, around 15,000 nurses statewide went on a three-day strike over similar issues. This time, their message wasn't just for hospital executives. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says bank executives,...
Keith Ellison in tight battle with Jim Schultz

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been through his share of political scrapes in his career, sometimes going from underdog to winner right before the closing bell. Four years ago, Ellison trailed in the polls to GOP nominee Doug Wardlow, but ended up winning by four percentage...
Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall

More than 200 union nurses clad in red rallied in front of the U.S. Bank corporate offices in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday, decrying the “failed leadership” of three bank executives who sit on the boards of Minnesota hospitals. “They are responsible for what is going on at our hospitals. They are responsible for the failure […] The post Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Homeless advocates complain of ‘militarized’ response by Minneapolis

Says Stribber John Reinan, “Angry at what they called the ‘militarized’ response to homelessness by the city of Minneapolis, protesters set up a sidewalk encampment Sunday outside the home of Mayor Jacob Frey on East Hennepin Avenue. ‘I think we can all agree that we don’t want to see camps on our streets, in our parks,’ said Young Eagle, a protester who identified as a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation. ‘But we’re seeing a militarized response. Is that what we’re going to see here? Is that how we’re going to show our Midwestern values, Minnesota values of caring for our neighbors’? In recent months, the city has broken up several homeless camps, most recently in the Harrison neighborhood on the city’s North Side.”
Emerald Ash Borers Strike Again, Minnesota’s Hennepin County Ash Trees Take the Hit

Foresters predict that the emerald ash borers' infestations in the Hennepin County suburbs of Minnesota will decimate 1 million ash trees from the county within a decade. In the last eight years, just Brooklyn Park has planted 2,000 trees of various species, barely catching up with the 1,600 ash trees removed. Even though the city only recently found its first disease-ridden ash trees in a wooded area, Plymouth had already lost several thousand ash trees this year.
Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day

 The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
In the News: Anthony Rauschendorfer on Social Workers Joining the Minneapolis Police Department

Anthony Rauschendorfer, a graduate of the University of St. Thomas and attorney for the university's Interprofessional Center for Counseling and Legal Services, recently spoke with WCCO-TV about a new opportunity provided by the Minneapolis Police Department, which will allow social workers like him to step in alongside police officers to improve responses to mental health-related incidents.
Mpls. city council member eyes safety improvements near Lowry and Penn avenues after gunfire strikes two

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police continue to look for suspects in a shooting that left two people injured, including a woman who was riding on a metro transit bus.Gunshots rang out near Lowry and Penn avenues around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Surveillance camera videos show the moments before three masked juveniles walked into a parking lot near the intersection. Video also shows the metro transit bus pulling up before gunfire erupts.A Minneapolis police squad car with an officer inside was just feet away from the gunmen."Two innocent bystanders had been shot. One was a female who was on the bus and the other...
