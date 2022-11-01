Says Stribber John Reinan, “Angry at what they called the ‘militarized’ response to homelessness by the city of Minneapolis, protesters set up a sidewalk encampment Sunday outside the home of Mayor Jacob Frey on East Hennepin Avenue. ‘I think we can all agree that we don’t want to see camps on our streets, in our parks,’ said Young Eagle, a protester who identified as a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation. ‘But we’re seeing a militarized response. Is that what we’re going to see here? Is that how we’re going to show our Midwestern values, Minnesota values of caring for our neighbors’? In recent months, the city has broken up several homeless camps, most recently in the Harrison neighborhood on the city’s North Side.”

