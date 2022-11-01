Read full article on original website
THROW TOGETHER MEXICAN CASSEROLE
(1) (15.25 oz) can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed. Preheat oven 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). In a skillet, add and cook ground beef over medium heat until evenly brown. Drain. In a 9×13 inch baking dish, combine beef, corn, salsa, olives, cooked noodles, beans, taco sauce, seasoning...
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
This Cucumber Vinegar Salad Recipe Has A Healthy, Refreshing Bite
Looking for a refreshingly crisp salad to pack for your office lunches? Or a new twist on the traditional green salad to add to your repertoire of dinner sides? Look no further than this cucumber vinegar salad from Eating Well. Made with just a handful of fresh ingredients, this salad requires basically no prep time, and it will stay good in the fridge for up to three days.
Meal prep recipes for under $3 a day
The practice of meal prepping has become increasingly popular within the last few years, especially with college students. If you aren’t familiar with it, the essence is to make a certain meal in a high quantity to be heated up later and split between multiple days. This practice helps immensely with saving time throughout the week, especially when each meal can be reheated in a matter of minutes.
Ceviche-Style Passion Fruit Shrimp
This no-cook dinner takes about 15 minutes to prepare and 10 more to chill but there's no shortage of taste. Already-cooked shrimp and creamy avocado take on the bright, punchy flavors of the ceviche-style marinade. 1/4 c. frozen passion fruit pulp, thawed. 1 1/2 tbsp. fresh lime juice. Kosher salt.
PINEAPPLE SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
Pineapple Sweet Potato Casserole is everything you love about sweet potato casserole, with pineapple! Switch up your holiday feast with this fun twist on a classic!. Making sweet potatoes with pineapple and marshmallows may not be the traditional way to enjoy this dish, but it is a wonderful variation! The crushed pineapple helps elevate this dish, adding the bright flavor of fruit.
Bathed in beer, these garlicky fries are as easy to make as they are delicious
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. I was determined to have as Belgian an experience as possible. I visited the little peeing guy. I ate...
Traditional Bread Sauce
Every year at the holidays there’s always a debate about which gravy to make. You can make gravy from turkey giblets, but what if you didn’t plan ahead for that? Or what if you’re having chicken instead? This traditional English bread sauce is the perfect solution since you can make it up with things you most likely have on hand already and it takes very little effort to accomplish.
Emeril's Maple-Butter Corn Muffins
You’re probably familiar with Emeril Lagasse. From TV to restaurants, the New Orleans transplant and chef has been a staple in our living rooms and kitchens for decades. This recipe for his simple and savory corn muffins will get not just you, but your kids in the kitchen. It comes from Emeril’s Culinary Garden and Teaching Kitchen, a program consisting of six teaching kitchens and edible schoolyards his foundation funds across the country that give kids access to fresh food and the opportunity to learn about how it is grown.
Recipe: Egg-stuffed breakfast peppers
Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger shared this breakfast recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.IngredientsHy-Vee nonstick cooking spray 4 large yellow, red and/or green bell peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded 1 cup frozen fully cooked turkey sausage crumbles 1 cup frozen Southwest chipotle sweet corn blend 2 tbsp Hy-Vee canned diced mild green chilies 1 tbsp Hy-Vee Mexican style fajita seasoning mix 8 Hy-Vee medium eggs Crumbled queso fresco cheese, for garnish Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish Hot sauce, for servingInstructionsPreheat oven to 425°F. Spray a large rimmed baking pan with nonstick spray. Place peppers, cut sides down, in prepared pan. Lightly...
Ciabatta Bread
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Make this classic Italian ciabatta bread recipe at home with just four simple ingredients! Crusty on the outside and perfectly chewy on the inside, this bread is delicious for sandwiches, served with soup, or simply toasted.
