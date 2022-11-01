Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
"Sofia Scam" spotted in Florida, reports of sightings in Georgia too
WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. (WGXA) - What law enforcement in south Florida is calling a scam is being spotted in Georgia. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is alerting people in south Florida to a scam known as the "Sofia Scam." In a post on Facebook, the PBSO says it's...
wfxl.com
Friday night lights in Southwest Georgia: November 4, 2022
Gameday— that one word is music to many people's ears. Another week of high school football is upon us in Southwest Georgia. Atkinson Co. at Turner Co. Charlton Co. at Lanier Co. Colquitt Co. at Richmond Hill. Fitzgerald at Berrien. Jeff Davis at Sumter Co. Lee Co. at Tift...
wfxl.com
New A.D. appointed to the Investigative Division of GBI
The GBI announced who will be appointed as the new assistant director that will oversee the Investigative Division within the Bureau. The Investigative Division is the largest division of the GBI consisting of over 400 sworn and non-sworn employees and conducts criminal investigations across the state. AD Chris Hosey has...
