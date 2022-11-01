Fishing from a kayak is one experience too many, and many anglers are looking forward to that time of the year when they can cast their nets for massive catches.Worthy of note is that the average fishing kayak still has limited space to accommodate people’s catches.For more storage space, an waterproof plastic ice cooler may be a good choice.More so, the cooler box have some cooling functionalities that keep the fish in them cool throughout the phase of the trip.

1 DAY AGO