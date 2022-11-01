Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officials cut ribbon at Founders Way Housing Development in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Cutting the ribbon on a $27 million housing development in Ithaca. State and local officials were on hand today to see the official reveal of Founders Way, located on the repurposed site of the former Immaculate Conception School on West Buffalo Street. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis praised the ingenuity of the project.
Tompkins County public safety telecommunicator honored at state and national level
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A member of the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response is honored. Dispatch Supervisor in Tompkins County’s Emergency Communications Center Zachary Guidi was named the 2022 Dispatcher of the Year this week by the Association of Public Safety Communications Atlantic Chapter, a national award.
Bike share program to launch in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bike share program is coming to Ithaca. The goal is to reduce traffic congestion and maximize carbon-free mobility. City Transportation Engineer Erin Cuddihy says the Planning Department is spending $50,000 to buy bikes. The program is set to launch on Wednesday. In other Ithaca...
SUNY Cortland Police Department participating in “Movember”
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A month of men’s health awareness at SUNY Cortland. Members of the University Police Department will grow their facial hair for “Movember,” the campaign that calls attention to mental health and suicide prevention for men, as well as early detection and treatment of prostate and testicular cancer. They’re trying to raise $1500 for the Movember Conversations mental health program. Women of the UPD will paint their nails blue in solidarity.
Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
Early voting numbers in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County early voting numbers are in. Officials with the Board of Elections say the numbers are slightly higher this year, with roughly 6% of eligible registered voters casting their ballots so far. Republican Commissioner Tamara Scott said, as of 3 p.m. today, 4167 people have made it to the polls, and the Board of Elections has received about 3500 absentee ballots.
Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
Juvenile in Ithaca charged with terroristic threat
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A juvenile in Ithaca faces a felony. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an apartment on Cypress Court on Saturday for a report of a threat made the previous day on a school bus. The reporting party claimed a student said they would shoot up the bus on Halloween. The juvenile in question was located and admitted to making the threat. No weapons were found. They are charged with making a terroristic threat and will appear in court at a later date. An emergency risk protection order that would restrict their access to guns was requested by the Sheriff’s Office.
Early voting off to hot start in Tioga County
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Many voters are hitting the polls early in Tioga County. Democratic Election Commissioner James Wahls says turnout is great. He says around 200 people have been voting per day. The county has already surpassed 1,000 total voters. Last year, fewer than 500 people hit the...
