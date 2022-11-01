Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour for 2023
Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow.
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift Announced Her First Tour In Nearly Four Years
Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation tour.
Taylor Swift announces Bay Area concert, overwhelms Ticketmaster site
Ticketmaster couldn't handle the rush of Swifties.
ETOnline.com
Zac Brown Band Cancels Concert After Crew Members Are Denied Entry at Canada Border
The Zac Brown Band clearly subscribes to the motto "leave no man behind," which explains why the band canceled a concert in Vancouver after some of its crew members were denied entry at the Canada border. The band released a statement explaining why it was forced to cancel its concert...
Taylor Swift Readies Sweeping ‘Eras’ Stadium Tour for Spring 2023
Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is returning to the road in spring 2023. The pop monolith just announced her Eras Tour, which will commence in mid-March in Glendale, Ariz. — the same city where she launched her Reputation Tour in 2018. The new trek marks the first...
Attention 'Swifties': Taylor Swift announces US tour; lineup includes 2 shows in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field. In a special announcement first shared on "Good Morning America," the "Midnights" singer said she will be embarking on tour again with music from all her "musical eras of my career."
Hayley Williams & Phoebe Bridgers React To Taylor Swift's Tour Announcement
Taylor Swift is heading on tour next year, and she's bringing some alt-leaning acts along with her. When she made her Eras Tour announcement on Tuesday (November 1), the pop star also revealed who would be playing support, and that impressive list includes Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.
Kerrang
Paramore to support Taylor Swift at 2023 U.S. stadium show
Taylor Swift has picked up some incredible supports for her just-announced U.S. stadium tour. , beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, GAYLE, Girl In Red, Gracie Abrams, Muna and Owenn with her at various dates on the Eras Tour, which kicks off at Glendale, AZ’s State Farm Stadium on March 18 and wraps up at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on May 8.
Taylor Swift leaves blank space for Utah on new tour
There may be bad blood between Taylor Swift and her fans in the Beehive State after the pop star left a black space on her upcoming tour where Utah should have been.
Taylor Swift Announces Big U.S. Spring-Summer Tour With Stops In Los Angeles & NYC Area
Taylor Swift will launch her big Eras Tour in March, with national tour dates set through August and to include two shows in both the New York metro area and in Los Angeles, where the jaunt will wrap. Swift revealed the tour dates today on Instagram. International dates will be...
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in Line
Taylor Swift is launching her spring "Eras" tour in Arizona, coming to Glendale, AZ to a likely sold-out State Farm Stadium in Glendale on March 18, 2023. The tickets are going on sale online on Nov. 18 on Ticketmaster. There is also a way to cut in line to get the tickets.
SB Nation
Every NFL team Taylor Swift is snubbing on her ‘Eras’ stadium tour
The world is in the grips of Midnights madness. Taylor Swift’s latest studio album is dominating charts like nothing has in history, currently owning all Top 10 spots on the Billboard 100. Now, Swift has announced her first major stadium tour in five years — and before you get...
