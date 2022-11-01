There were no winners of the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, rolling over the prize to a drawing for Saturday, Nov. 5. If won, Monday’s jackpot would have been the second-largest in the game’s history — and now, players will draw numbers for a $1.5 billion jackpot prize, keeping it standing at the second-largest in the 30-year history of the game and making it the third-largest lottery prize ever in the U.S. The largest Powerball jackpot won was $1.586 billion, won in 2016.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO