Taylor Swift Announced Her First Tour In Nearly Four Years

Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation tour.
Attention 'Swifties': Taylor Swift announces US tour; lineup includes 2 shows in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field. In a special announcement first shared on "Good Morning America," the "Midnights" singer said she will be embarking on tour again with music from all her "musical eras of my career."
Paramore to support Taylor Swift at 2023 U.S. stadium show

Taylor Swift has picked up some incredible supports for her just-announced U.S. stadium tour. , beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, GAYLE, Girl In Red, Gracie Abrams, Muna and Owenn with her at various dates on the Eras Tour, which kicks off at Glendale, AZ’s State Farm Stadium on March 18 and wraps up at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on May 8.
Every NFL team Taylor Swift is snubbing on her ‘Eras’ stadium tour

The world is in the grips of Midnights madness. Taylor Swift’s latest studio album is dominating charts like nothing has in history, currently owning all Top 10 spots on the Billboard 100. Now, Swift has announced her first major stadium tour in five years — and before you get...
Powerball: No winner Wednesday night, prize rolls over to $1.5 billion

There were no winners of the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, rolling over the prize to a drawing for Saturday, Nov. 5. If won, Monday’s jackpot would have been the second-largest in the game’s history — and now, players will draw numbers for a $1.5 billion jackpot prize, keeping it standing at the second-largest in the 30-year history of the game and making it the third-largest lottery prize ever in the U.S. The largest Powerball jackpot won was $1.586 billion, won in 2016.
