ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
techunwrapped.com

3 ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying

Office programs, such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint, are part of the essential programs for any computer. However, contrary to what we may think, to use them it is necessary to buy a license from Microsoft, either through a one-time payment, or with a subscription. However, it is not always necessary to checkout, since there are times that, without knowing it, we have in our possession a key for this suite and it will allow us to use all Microsoft programs without having to checkout. These are the most common ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying.
getnews.info

PC Bennett Partners With PDM Automotive To Bring More Aftermarket Functionality to AutoFitmentPlus

Releases New Version of Automotive Aftermarket Solution, AutoFitmentPlus 2022 R1. Richardson, TX, USA – November 3, 2022 – PC Bennett, an Acumatica Gold Certified Partner, announces their relationship with PDM Automotive. The two companies have partnered to launch an integration between PC Bennett’s AutoFitmentPlus solution and PDM Automotive’s Product Information Management (PIM) platform. By connecting Acumatica to PDM’s automotive-specific product data, this integration brings the ability to search and filter parts using fitment information such as Year, Make, Model. This partnership offers customers a truly integrated solution to run an automotive aftermarket business.
AOL Corp

6 steps to erase your digital footprint and disappear from the internet

Some of the products written about here are offered in affiliation with AOL. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Thanks to the internet, just about any piece of information you're curious about is at your fingertips....
salestechstar.com

James and James Fulfilment, Launch an Update for Their Award Winning ControlPort Software

Established in 2010, James and James Fulfilment is a UK based eCommerce fulfilment service that is committed to doing things differently, creating change for the better, and delivering fast results. They have now launched their fulfilment software roadmap and updates for ControlPort, their award winning innovative technology that has been...
getnews.info

Independent RIAs Alphastar Capital Management and Crown Wealth Group Partner to Launch Multi-Family Office Platform Evolv Family Wealth

Alphastar Capital Management, a Financial Independence Group Family Company, and Crown Wealth Group, have entered a strategic partnership to form a multi-family office platform named Evolv Family Wealth. Cornelius, NC – November 3, 2022 – Two successful players in the independent RIA space, Alphastar Capital Management, a Financial Independence Group...
getnews.info

Term Paper Master – A Great Option for Students to Order a Quality Essay or Term Paper

Quality term paper writing service is a great option for students to order a quality essay or term paper. Service employs at Term Paper Master competent authors who provide the best possible quality. In college and university contexts, term papers are a common type of academic writing assignment for students....
getnews.info

Cloud-based SaaS provider Business Warrior’s Next Play – PayPlan Enterprise™

PHOENIX – Nov 03, 2022 – Business Warrior Corp. (OTCQB: BZWR), the cloud-based SaaS platform for success and long-term growth for businesses is pleased to announce that the company has fully integrated two acquisitions, Helix House and Alchemy, into Business Warrior’s suite of services. What’s next? A...
getnews.info

IHIS Strives To Improve Population’s Health With Intelligent, Highly Resilient And Cost Effective Technologies

IHIS is a leading healthcare technology provider in Singapore that is committed to improving the health and administration of the country’s population through innovative, state-of-the-art technologies. In today’s competitive economy, it is essential for businesses to keep up with rapidly changing trends in order stay ahead of the competition;...
getnews.info

Golden Shiba launches IDO PRESALE of its meme token $GOLDSHIB.

Golden Shiba is a decentralized Meme Token. Recently, the company launched the exclusive IDO presale of its meme token called $GOLDSHIB. It also introduces the new strategies of how Golden Shiba offers passive income. With all these developing crypto features, GoldenShiba is evolving into a passive income ecosystem awaiting a bull run.
getnews.info

Girles Metaverse releases the schedule of Investment opportunities in the NFT Metavese Industry

Girles Metaverse is a community of forward-thinking crypto enthusiasts coming together to create unique ideas to meet the diverse needs of all classes of users. In 2022, Digital arts converted into NFTs became the big thing, and the trend will be the same in the next few years. This hottest trend in technology startups as NFTs are gaining popularity and massive attention exponential rate, and now when it’s quite possible to create the Metaverse, a digital future, allowing the users to experience a virtual environment by creating their avatars.
getnews.info

Aviskaran Technologies and Primesoft Inc. Announce Merger

Boston, Massachusetts – November 03, 2022 – Aviskaran Technologies and PrimeSoft Company, two of the most specialized Staffing solutions and IT service providers, announced that the companies have merged to become a leading Staffing and Consulting solutions provider. The combination brings together two highly complementary companies, each with...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
getnews.info

New Resource Launched for Wannabe Digital Nomads

Entrepreneur Rainier Nanquil has launched a blog showing other ‘work from anywhere’ business owners how they can be successful earning money online from home, a hotel room, the beach or a mountainside cafe. Entrepreneur Rainier Nanquil has launched a blog showing other ‘work from anywhere’ business owners how...

Comments / 0

Community Policy