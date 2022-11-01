Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Governor Parson celebrates EquipmentShare $100 million expansion in Columbia
COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson Thursday announced new details of EquipmentShare’s $100 million expansion project in Columbia. The average annual salary for more than 500 new jobs will be about $42,000. Parson along with state and local leaders praised the expansion of the equipment rental company. Parson said...
Doolittle fire team responds to brush fire
The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District responded to a "large structure/brush/junkyard" fire between Leasburg and Bourbon off of I-44 on Friday, according to a Facebook post. The department posted on Facebook on Friday afternoon that it was a three-alarm fire, and departments stretching "all they [sic] way to St. Louis...
Poll: Majority of Missourians favor legalizing recreational marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY — A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) hits Missouri earlier, harder than usual
COLUMBIA — In a normal year, doctors in Missouri expect to see cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, peak in February and March. This year, doctors at MU Health Care have seen an increase in cases before Halloween. “We usually see RSV cases peak between February and March,...
Stormy weather forecast forces earlier football game times
Several mid-Missouri schools are rescheduling their football games ahead of a forecast of stormy weather. This story will be updated if other time changes happen.
Hotline set up for election questions, problems
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A non-partisan group has set up a hotline for voters to call Monday or Tuesday if they have questions or concerns about the election. The group, the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, along with 50 organizational partners, has been coordinating voter protection efforts since 2006, according to a press release.
