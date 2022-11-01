ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Governor Parson celebrates EquipmentShare $100 million expansion in Columbia

COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson Thursday announced new details of EquipmentShare’s $100 million expansion project in Columbia. The average annual salary for more than 500 new jobs will be about $42,000. Parson along with state and local leaders praised the expansion of the equipment rental company. Parson said...
COLUMBIA, MO
Doolittle fire team responds to brush fire

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District responded to a "large structure/brush/junkyard" fire between Leasburg and Bourbon off of I-44 on Friday, according to a Facebook post. The department posted on Facebook on Friday afternoon that it was a three-alarm fire, and departments stretching "all they [sic] way to St. Louis...
LEASBURG, MO
Poll: Majority of Missourians favor legalizing recreational marijuana

JEFFERSON CITY — A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
MISSOURI STATE
Hotline set up for election questions, problems

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A non-partisan group has set up a hotline for voters to call Monday or Tuesday if they have questions or concerns about the election. The group, the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, along with 50 organizational partners, has been coordinating voter protection efforts since 2006, according to a press release.
MISSOURI STATE

