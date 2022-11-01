More than 70% of drivers have been put off owning an electric vehicle (EV) by increases in energy prices, a new survey suggests.An AA poll of more than 12,500 motorists indicated that rising energy bills are the main reason for not switching to an EV for 10% of people.A further 63% said the cost of electricity has made them more reluctant to buy an EV, but it is not the main reason for sticking with a conventionally-fuelled model.Nearly a quarter (24%) of those surveyed appear to be taking a long-term view, stating that they have not been put off going...

