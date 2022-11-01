Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
Related
proclaimerscv.com
In Southern California, The Temperature Will Remain Cool This Week, as it’s Raining from Wednesday
Southern California has begun with some cool and breezy vibes this month, November. The temperature in Los Angeles will remain cool this week. So, there is a chance of pretty clouds and a little rain. The California weather will be a little cozy, calm and a bit cold. According to...
Rain comes to Southern California as early-season storm sweeps through
Rain has started to fall in Southern California this morning, leading to slick freeways and resulting in collisions and road closures.Three lanes of the westbound Santa Monica Freeway and South Hoover Street in downtown Los Angeles were closed for about two hours to clean up a car crash at around 1 a.m.Three of the southbound lanes and one northbound lane of the Golden State Freeway near San Fernando Mission Road in Sylmar were closed because a big rig hydroplaned and crashed into the center divider at around 1:30 a.m.Rain was reported from the San Fernando Valley to Corona in Riverside...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles residents leaving: report
Restless residents of the country’s major coastal cities continue to eye the exits, according to a new study. A record number of homebuyers want to decamp to new metro areas — with New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles leading the charge, according to a report from real estate site Redfin.
Here are 21 Things to do in November in Los Angeles
The year might be winding down, but the holiday season is just getting started. Here are 17 things to do in November in Los Angeles that will have you wishing the month was longer!
Rain Showers in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Rain showers were scattered throughout the Southland late Tuesday night and will continue into Wednesday, Nov.2. Key News Network video shows rainfall in the area of the I-10 Freeway and Hoover Street over crossing shot after midnight. Rain is shown on video falling through...
kcrw.com
Most vulnerable to flooding: Long Beach north to Bell Gardens
In LA, drought and fire are considered the biggest climate problems. But Angelenos should also worry about flooding, according to a new study from UC Irvine. Researchers found that hundreds of thousands of LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should a once-in-a-100-year storm hit the area.
Water Main Break Floods a Few Streets in East Los Angeles
East Los Angeles, CA: A water main broke flooding a few streets in the neighborhood of East Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, Nov. 2. The Los Angeles… Read more "Water Main Break Floods a Few Streets in East Los Angeles"
Courthouse News Service
Chinese developer saw LA City Councilman as ‘investment,’ aide testifies
LOS ANGELES (CN) — Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar was an "investment" for a Chinese real-estate developer who sought to construct the tallest tower west of the Mississippi in downtown LA, Huizar's former aide testified at the developer's bribery trial. George Esparza, Huizar's former special assistant,...
foxla.com
Rain moves into SoCal
Colder weather, rain and snow are coming to Southern California. Parts of LA county saw rain early Wednesday morning.
Rent Control Is Up for a Vote This Year. Its Effects Aren't.
The high inflation of the 1970s spurred jurisdictions across the country to adopt rent control. The 2020s' high inflation might end up doing the same thing. Come Tuesday, voters in a handful of communities across the country will vote on ballot initiatives that cap rent increases or tighten existing caps.
NBC Los Angeles
November Storm Brings Snow to SoCal Mountains With Cooler Temperatures Ahead
A winter weather advisory is in effect Thursday morning for Southern California's mountains, where some residents are waking up to snow and chilly temperatures. The region is on the southern edge of a low pressure system that's producing rain, wind and snow during the first week of November. Temperatures will again run below normal Thursday, when more snow is expected in the mountains.
KTLA.com
Report highlights exodus of businesses from California
Businesses in California are leaving the state at an exponential pace, according to a new report from a research institute at Stanford University. According to the report, the rate that businesses left California last year was twice that of 2020 and 2019 and three times higher than in 2018. Los...
signalscv.com
L.A. County to initiate support for Cali Lake RV Resort tenants
Supes approve multi-agency approach to aid residents in Agua Dulce RV park. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to initiate support for the residents of Cali Lake RV Resort, as tenants fear being displaced from their community. The motion, written by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District,...
westsidetoday.com
Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
spectrumnews1.com
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again in LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose again Wednesday, with state figures showing the figure again rising above 400. The number of COVID-positive patients has bounced up and down in recent weeks, with health officials closely watching the figures as they...
L.A. Mayoral Hopeful Rick Caruso and Rival Developer Battle Over Proposed Expansion of Television City Studio Near The Grove
The owner of the Television City studio is accusing developer Rick Caruso of “hypocrisy” for claiming to support the entertainment industry while opposing the $1.25 billion development of the studio, which is next door to Caruso’s The Grove shopping center. Caruso is running for Los Angeles mayor in the Nov. 8 election. He has touted his support for bringing film and TV jobs to L.A. He has also vowed to make it harder for opponents of development projects to lodge “frivolous” objections under the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA. But on Sept. 13, The Grove filed a 374-page comment letter...
4 sickened including 1 in critical condition after gas release at Los Angeles airport
LOS ANGELES — Four workers have been sickened including one in critical condition, after a carbon dioxide release Monday at Los Angeles International Airport. The incident was reported around 7 a.m. Monday, according to KTLA. According to The Associated Press, spokesperson Brian Humphrey with the Los Angeles Fire Department...
lacar.com
Cars and Coffee Springs Up in San Gabriel
The brainchild of Dr. Felix Nunez, a local resident, Cars and Coffee San Gabriel started at 7:00AM and drew a nice handful of cars. Dr. Nunez commented on the reason for the event: “We want to bring neighbors, community members, together.” Of course the event, which will be repeated the last Saturday of every month, welcomes one and all from anywhere you might be. The next event is the last Saturday of November, the 26th. The gathered crowd talked Felix into starting at 7:30 on that day. The parking lot is at the corner of Mission and Las Tunas in San Gabriel. Look up “Paris Baguette San Gabriel” for the exact spot.
Long Beach contracts out for concealed-weapon permit process; many details remain unclear
The move is a step toward Long Beach issuing more concealed-weapon permits, but it's still unclear who will be able to acquire one or when the city will begin accepting applications. The post Long Beach contracts out for concealed-weapon permit process; many details remain unclear appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Voter finds keys left inside lock of LA County ballot drop-off box
The Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters is trying to figure out how keys to an official ballot drop-off box were left inside the lock Tuesday.According to the Registrar, a person returning their ballot stumbled upon the key dangling from the lock and immediately reported it. "Thanks to the immediate actions taken by the voter to contact our office, we coordinated and secured the pick-up of the keys," said L.A. County Registrar Dean Logan. "There is no indication that the box was opened or that there was any interference prior to retrieving the keys and securing the box."Following this lapse in...
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 0