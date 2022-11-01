ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GreenLivingshk Launches Wholesale Plant-Based Loofah Sponge & Back Scrub for B2B Business

GreenLivingshk is proud to announce that it has made its first major introduction into the loofah sponge business. With decades of experience in manufacturing and bulk wholesale, GreenLivingshk ensures that it will be able to provide businesses with first-rate loofah sponge at a reasonable price. GreenLivingshk has already begun amassing...
Schneider Electric debuts EVlink Smart Charger in Saudi Arabia

Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has unveiled its revolutionary EVlink Smart Charger for the first time in Saudi Arabia and the region at this year’s EV Auto Show in Riyadh, the leading exhibition promoting electric mobility. Schneider Electric is participating alongside...
Khemosafe Builds Smart Device to Mitigate Against Hazardous Chemotherapy Exposure and Develops An ESG Strategy For Its Company

Khemosafe is on a mission to save the lives of healthcare workers and patients with its smart technology device. The smart hazardous waste disposal device is built to mitigate against hazardous vapor exposure from chemotherapy and provide clean air for everyone involved. Khemosafe also developed an ESG strategy as the prospect of the unique firm has grabbed the attention of a lot of investors.
Safeth Launches Ground Breaking Non-Collateralized DeFi Crypto Credit Lending Platform

Safeth Ministries will be officially launching their mainnet token set this month on the Hedera Network. This token set will consist of Safeth Cash & Safeth Token (formally, Safeth Platinum) both of which are fully stakable otherwise known as “Super Staking”. This fresh and extremely innovative platform was built by Safeth Ministries Reverends Joseph Lathus and Cynthia Pustelak and is geared towards the philanthropic mission of helping to end poverty. This new Defi will allow users to borrow up to 10x times the value of their current Safeth Cash balance (in what the team has dubbed as a non collateralized “Payback Free Loan”.)
Cloudbooking Unleashes New Microservices Platform and Key Service Integrations to Maximise Real Estate and Drive a New Era of Workplace Flexibility

London, UK – November 4, 2022 – Leading innovator in workplace technologies and services, Cloudbooking unveils its new game-changing cloud-native, microservices-based platform complete with next-gen Microsoft 365 & Google Workspace integrations. Built to scale at ease and with speed as the workplace innovator continues to support its growing roster of clients by tackling ever more complex workplace challenges impacting the world of work.
A Personal Branding Service “Pivot” Rising With Catalina Valentino As The Influencer And Role Model

Pivot is a company specializing in maximizing the brand power of CEOs, celebrities, and politicians with time-saving methods. As the world evolves, more people are starting new businesses. Still, to stand out from the competition, one has to be unique and maximize their brand value which will help in generating leads to generate revenue and attract more clients. Pivot is a personal branding service that builds a reputation for clients to position them as experts and a person of influence in their respective industries to help them expand their businesses.
Primo Roasting Equipment Launches a Roaster Trade-in Program

Leading provider of innovative coffee roasting solutions, Primo Roasting Equipment, announces the introduction of a new Roaster Trade-in program allowing customers to swap used machines for new ones. Primo Roasting Equipment has introduced a new Roaster Trade-in program designed to enable customers of the company to exchange their used equipment...
SEO Rockstars – Dallas TX – Ranking With a Chrome Theme

Announcing the release of a chrome theme builder at an event that will be attended by the experts in SEO) Terry Power, an experienced SEO consultant with several years of experience, is excited to announce the launch a new Chrome theme builder, for ‘SEO Rockstars – Dallas TX,” This is being launched by chromeneversleeps.com. The theme presents images for the 2022 Gun-Slinging SEO of Terry Power and is certainly going to gain attention.
Pivot Advantage Accounting and Advisory Inc shares the benefits of online accounting solutions

Accounting firm Pivot Advantage and Advisory Inc highlights the advantages of online accounting solutions for businesses. Accounting is becoming simpler for firms to manage because of online accounting, sometimes known as cloud accounting. Business owners may spend more time concentrating on their operations since online accounting saves them time. Numerous...
Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Size Recent Developments, DROC, Regional Insights, Opportunities, and Competitive Intelligence Insights 2022

For instance, FedEx Express facilitated temperature controlled packaging for the transportation of vaccines, surgical implants, and numerous medical and healthcare products derived from biological sources in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa. The demand for temperature-controlled packaging has increased for specimen collection and transfer of Covid-19 patients. Temperature Controlled...
GI Surgeon in Delhi Utilizes Robotic Surgery to Treat Patients

Dr. Neeraj Goel is a certified robotic surgeon and specializes in laparoscopic colorectal surgery. He attended robot-assisted surgery training at the International School of Robotic Surgery Italy. Dr. Neeraj Goel, a GI surgeon in Delhi, utilizes robotic surgery for less invasive and more accurate surgery. Dr. Neeraj Goel trained as...
Canada Visa Online: Apply For The Canadian Citizenship By Applying Online From Home

You can now apply for a Canada Visa online through the official website. The website offers a streamlined and user-friendly application process, making it easy to get your visa.With the Canada Visa online application, you’ll provide all the necessary information and documents online. You’ll also be able to track the progress of your application and receive updates via email or text message.The Canada Visa online application is available now.
Schneider Electric brings datacentres of the future to Africa Tech Festival 2022

Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is a Gold Sponsor at this year’s prestigious Africa Tech Festival 2022 which will include the anticipated presentation What will Datacentres of the Future look like? by Thierry Chamayou. Vice President: Cloud and Service Provider for Europe and APAC at Schneider Electric.
Easy to Apply for Travel Authorization to India Via Indian Visa Online

The website indian visa online is pleased to announce its online application services for electronic travel authorization to India. Indian visa online offers a simple and convenient way to apply for a visa to travel to India.With our online application, travelers can fill out the required forms and submit their application directly to us. Our team will review the application and process it accordingly. Travelers will then receive an email notification with their e-travel authorization attached. They can print out the authorization and present it at the time of entry into India.We are committed to providing a fast and efficient service for those who wish to travel to India. Our online application system is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We have a dedicated team of customer service representatives who are available to answer any questions you may have about the visa application process.Apply now for your e-travel authorization at indian visa online!
Telecom Service Assurance Market Size, Share with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2026

“NEC (Japan), Ericsson (Sweden), Amdocs (UK), NETSCOUT (US), Broadcom (US), HPE (US), Accenture (Ireland), Comarch (Poland), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), IBM (US), Intracom Telecom (Greece), Spirent (UK), TEOCO (US), EXFO (Canada), VMware (US), Cisco (US), CommScope (US), Anritsu (Japan), VIAVI Solutions (US), Enghouse Networks (Canada).”. Telecom Service Assurance Market by...
Certa Hosting offers reliable, secure, and feature-rich cPanel Web Hosting solutions

Certa Hosting provides web hosting services and expands its business with new technology organically. Certa Hosting is a web hosting services provider that offers secure, reliable, and feature-rich cPanel Web Hosting solutions. With more than a decade of experience, the company continuously expands its businesses naturally. The UK-based cPanel provides an ultra lightning-fast cloud platform with 100% NVMe SSD storage, free day-to-day backups, unlimited free SSLs, award-winning 5-star services, as well a 30-day unconditional guarantee. It delivers daily backups of files and databases in a secure way and ensures to its clients that fast recovery is available.
Recent Developments & Attractive Business Opportunities in Tire Material Market| MarketsandMarkets™ Report

“Browse 61 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 105 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Tire Material Market””. Tire Material Market by Type (Elastomers, Reinforcing Fillers, Plasticizers, Chemicals, Metal Reinforcements, Textile Reinforcements), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, LCV), and Region. Tire material refers to the materials...
India Launches a New Online Visa System for Medical Tourists

The Government of India has announced a new online visa system for medical tourists.The new system is designed to streamline the process and make it more efficient. It will also allow patients to apply for a visa from the comfort of their own home.This is good news for medical tourists who are looking to receive treatment in India. The country is known for its high quality of care and low cost of treatment. With this new system in place, it will be easier than ever to get a visa and receive the treatment you need.

