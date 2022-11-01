ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digiday

Report: The state of affiliate and partner marketing

The traditional marketing funnel consists of awareness, interest, decision and action, but that model isn’t always an accurate representation of how many consumers shop. Instead, these steps often represent the pre-purchase stage of the purchase journey, where action leads to the purchase phase and then to post-purchase. The question...
AOL Corp

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal they secretly got married

A pair of international pageant winners are showing love knows no boundaries. Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, 26, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentin, 22, wrote on Instagram that they got married on Oct. 28 after having kept their relationship out of the public eye. "After deciding to keep...
Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
outsidemagazine

The Secret to Modern-Day Wholesale Success

We won’t hold out on you, the secret to a successful wholesale business is simple: it’s people. More specifically, it’s the way suppliers and dealers collaborate to meet consumer demand by implementing a mutually beneficial wholesale pipeline. But what is a mutually beneficial wholesale pipeline, and how...
getnews.info

Great Response & Reviews For Success Formula

Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

25% of Diamond Jewelry Sales in 2021 Were Made Online

Online sales, branded diamonds, and female self-purchases all scored big gains in 2021, according to De Beers’ latest Diamond Insight Report. The company’s research, based on a survey of 18,000 U.S. women, estimates U.S. natural diamond jewelry sales hit $47 billion in 2021, a 34% leap from the prior year.
getnews.info

Verified Places – Supporting Brands and Individuals with a Checkmark on Instagram

Benzinga

MySize Acquires Naiz Fit To Consolidate Apparel Sizing Solutions And Position Company As A Potential Leader Helping Serve $1 Trillion Global Fashion Industry

The nearly $1 trillion global fashion industry is no stranger to innovation. Thanks to technological advancements in the e-commerce fashion industry, apparel, footwear and accessories sales ballooned in 2021, hitting $180.5 billion in the U.S. alone. The sector is expected to grow by 13% this year, with consumers set to spend $204.9 billion on fashion items online.
getnews.info

Six Advantages of Investing in Remote Work Tools for a Business According to Realtimecampaign.com

Recent global events meant companies needed to support remote workers to remain productive when physical offices closed. Many organizations and team members discovered the remote work model was more efficient and productive. As a result, today many businesses operate fully or partially remotely, requiring technologies that support a secure and collaborative cloud environment. Discover six advantages of investing in remote work tools for one’s business.
Woonsocket Call

Stores4Profits Empowers Entrepreneurs With Ready-Made Ecommerce Dropshipping E-stores and Free Gifts

Inspired by trends emerging from the COVID pandemic, ecommerce sales continue to boom with projections showing the market’s continued growth for years to come. One company, Stores4Profits, is helping entrepreneurs take advantage of this trend and launch ecommerce companies. Stores4Profits is committed to helping serial entrepreneurs, parents, and anyone...
consumergoods.com

Unilever Will Be Almost Entirely In the Cloud This Year

Unilever will have 95% of its business operations in the cloud by the end of this year, according to CEO Alan Jope, who pointed to the accomplishment as an example of early progress within its new organizational structure. The acceleration of moving its data, applications, and network technologies to the...
gripped.com

Gripped is hiring a Affiliate Marketing Associate

Gripped Publishing is hiring a data-minded, growth-oriented Affiliate Marketing Associate with strong communication skills to help with various tasks related to our growing affiliate content. Our properties include a number of outdoor/active lifestyle sites including runningmagazine.ca, cyclingmagazine.ca, gripped.com and triathlonmagazine.ca. If you have the ambition to grow in affiliate and performance marketing, let’s talk!

