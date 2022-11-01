Melissa and Youri, two young enterprising individuals, created Verified Places as a solution to support businesses and profiles on Instagram with a blue check mark. Verified Places is an online marketing agency that specializes in helping brands, entrepreneurs, celebrities, artists, models and athletes grow their social media following. They have over 40 million followers across several engagement groups on Instagram, which helps to support and promote each other. Additionally, Verified Places also has groups with over 1 million followers each – resulting in increased growth and exposure for accounts involved.

5 HOURS AGO