Georgia State

Friday night lights in Southwest Georgia: November 4, 2022

Gameday— that one word is music to many people's ears. Another week of high school football is upon us in Southwest Georgia. Atkinson Co. at Turner Co. Charlton Co. at Lanier Co. Colquitt Co. at Richmond Hill. Fitzgerald at Berrien. Jeff Davis at Sumter Co. Lee Co. at Tift...
Energy bill assistance program opens applications amid cooling weather

Cooler weather in Georgia means residents are turning on the heat, but for seniors and low-income families the cost of utilities could be a barrier. GPB’s Amanda Andrews reports on where people can go for help. Starting this week, qualifying consumers can apply for the Low Income Home Energy...
