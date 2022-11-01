Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Ga. partnership identifies, encourages, supports students who disengaged during pandemic
A new statewide program, ENGAGE Georgia, is working to solve the issue of students who have disengaged from their school communities. During the pandemic, rural students especially struggled with issues including lack of broadband that contributed to chronic absence, poor grades, and a need for more support. The state defines...
"Sofia Scam" spotted in Florida, reports of sightings in Georgia too
WEST PALM BEACH, Fl. (WGXA) - What law enforcement in south Florida is calling a scam is being spotted in Georgia. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is alerting people in south Florida to a scam known as the "Sofia Scam." In a post on Facebook, the PBSO says it's...
Friday night lights in Southwest Georgia: November 4, 2022
Gameday— that one word is music to many people's ears. Another week of high school football is upon us in Southwest Georgia. Atkinson Co. at Turner Co. Charlton Co. at Lanier Co. Colquitt Co. at Richmond Hill. Fitzgerald at Berrien. Jeff Davis at Sumter Co. Lee Co. at Tift...
Energy bill assistance program opens applications amid cooling weather
Cooler weather in Georgia means residents are turning on the heat, but for seniors and low-income families the cost of utilities could be a barrier. GPB’s Amanda Andrews reports on where people can go for help. Starting this week, qualifying consumers can apply for the Low Income Home Energy...
