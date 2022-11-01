ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, NY

NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Warrensburg Annual Halloween Parade

Here they come, flanked by fire trucks and ready to scare. Who's that, marching up Main Street? It's the class of Warrensburg Elementary School, dressed as ghosts, ghouls, dinosaurs and Disney princesses. In the town of Warrensburg, it was a happy Halloween indeed.
WARRENSBURG, NY
104.5 The Team

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hot 99.1

Look! $7.5M Sprawling Lake George Roaring Brook Ranch Resort For Sale!

The sprawling 35-acre resort in Lake George has just gone through major renovations. It's just 2 miles from Lake George Beach State Park and 8 miles from Prospect Mountain. According to the listing, "the Ranch has been carefully renovated to create a unique retreat; designing its new rooms and common areas to be both beautiful and comfortable while paying tribute to the area’s history. The 100 guest rooms have been completely reimagined, while two buildings with 35 additional guest rooms are not yet in service." They have many wedding venue options or stay for a corporate retreat. There is also a horse stable and riding area on the property.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
mynbc5.com

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree coming from Queensbury, NY

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is from Queensbury, New York, located just south of Adirondack Park. The massive Norway Spruce will be cut down next Thursday, Nov. 10, and will arrive in Manhattan two days later. Each year, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree becomes...
QUEENSBURY, NY
Hot 99.1

Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal

With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George hotel improving historic Carriage House

For certain events, Fort William Henry's Carriage House has been the place to be for the last couple of years. After hosting the Lake George Music Festival in recent years, the building is being eyed as a spot to host wedding receptions, business events and more. First, it needs some work.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Hot 99.1

Delicious Italian Restaurant Moving Into Old Wine Bar Spot in Delmar

Back in June, the owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap closed their doors to focus on their bakery. Now an Italian restaurant will be taking over the space in Delmar. The owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap wanted to focus on their other business, Perfect Blend Cafe & Bakery. They did plan on keeping the space for a prep kitchen, private events, and office space. Now an Italian restaurant will take over the space.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Lake George on Halloween

Halloween comes to the village of Lake George! On Monday, a chill wind blew straggling leaves from trees around the village, as the mountains around the lake showed an increasing amount of grey, along with some enduring reds and oranges. Jack-o-lanterns smiled from the village Visitor Center.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Renovations complete at Glens Falls HHHN center

At the corner where Broad Street meets Hudson Avenue, things have been busy. The strip leading up to the intersection is home to a recently-rebuilt Stewart's Shops location, and a Hudson Headwaters Health Network building that has undergone some long-needed renovations. This week, the work is done at that crowded corner.
GLENS FALLS, NY

