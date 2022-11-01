Read full article on original website
Amsterdam inks date for tree lighting festival
The magic of the holiday season has already broken into the Capital Region, and Amsterdam wasted no time jumping on the bandwagon.
Gloversville hosting window decorating contest
The Gloversville Recreation Commission will be having a window decorating contest for the holiday season.
103.9 the Breeze playing only Christmas music
The holiday season is already hitting the Capital Region. The radio station 103.9, The Breeze, flipped to an all-Christmas format Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Concerned for the Hungry hosts food basket drive
The 43rd annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive will be held at Keane Elementary School from November 16 though 21. The basket drive provides food for families that last the four-day Thanksgiving weekend.
PHOTOS: Warrensburg Annual Halloween Parade
Here they come, flanked by fire trucks and ready to scare. Who's that, marching up Main Street? It's the class of Warrensburg Elementary School, dressed as ghosts, ghouls, dinosaurs and Disney princesses. In the town of Warrensburg, it was a happy Halloween indeed.
Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023
A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
Look! $7.5M Sprawling Lake George Roaring Brook Ranch Resort For Sale!
The sprawling 35-acre resort in Lake George has just gone through major renovations. It's just 2 miles from Lake George Beach State Park and 8 miles from Prospect Mountain. According to the listing, "the Ranch has been carefully renovated to create a unique retreat; designing its new rooms and common areas to be both beautiful and comfortable while paying tribute to the area’s history. The 100 guest rooms have been completely reimagined, while two buildings with 35 additional guest rooms are not yet in service." They have many wedding venue options or stay for a corporate retreat. There is also a horse stable and riding area on the property.
This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree coming from Queensbury, NY
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is from Queensbury, New York, located just south of Adirondack Park. The massive Norway Spruce will be cut down next Thursday, Nov. 10, and will arrive in Manhattan two days later. Each year, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree becomes...
Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal
With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
Flannel Fest coming to Empire State Plaza
Once Halloween comes and goes, other fall-themed events will be here for the remainder of the season.
Lake George hotel improving historic Carriage House
For certain events, Fort William Henry's Carriage House has been the place to be for the last couple of years. After hosting the Lake George Music Festival in recent years, the building is being eyed as a spot to host wedding receptions, business events and more. First, it needs some work.
Beauty pageant coming to Aviation Mall
This month, things are getting beautiful at the Aviation Mall. The mall announced on Wednesday that it will host the Sunburst Beauty Pageant this month.
Delicious Italian Restaurant Moving Into Old Wine Bar Spot in Delmar
Back in June, the owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap closed their doors to focus on their bakery. Now an Italian restaurant will be taking over the space in Delmar. The owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap wanted to focus on their other business, Perfect Blend Cafe & Bakery. They did plan on keeping the space for a prep kitchen, private events, and office space. Now an Italian restaurant will take over the space.
Another Popular Business is Closing on North Street in Pittsfield
Unfortunately, there are a number of storefronts throughout North Street in Pittsfield that have had to close their doors in recent months, or have been closed for longer. Another popular business on North Street has stated that they are shutting their doors by the end of 2022. It was back...
Record High Temperatures Expected in Central, Upstate NY to Start November
A story from New York Upstate detailed what we can expect in the local area in terms of temperatures in November, and specifically, how warm we can expect it to be. The article details that over the first week of November, it's expected to be 60 degrees, on-average, in Central New York.
Mayfield restaurant closes until spring for renovations
Lanzi's on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant on the Great Sacandaga Lake, has temporarily closed for renovations. Their last day open was Sunday, October 30.
PHOTOS: Lake George on Halloween
Halloween comes to the village of Lake George! On Monday, a chill wind blew straggling leaves from trees around the village, as the mountains around the lake showed an increasing amount of grey, along with some enduring reds and oranges. Jack-o-lanterns smiled from the village Visitor Center.
Girl Scouts honor first baby girl born on Halloween
The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York donated a basket of goodies to the first baby born on Halloween.
Best Mexican restaurants near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great Mexican food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Mexican restaurants near Albany, according to Yelp.
Renovations complete at Glens Falls HHHN center
At the corner where Broad Street meets Hudson Avenue, things have been busy. The strip leading up to the intersection is home to a recently-rebuilt Stewart's Shops location, and a Hudson Headwaters Health Network building that has undergone some long-needed renovations. This week, the work is done at that crowded corner.
