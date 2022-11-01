ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Fox Business

Vegan woman left 'almost in tears' after eating meat-based Burger King meal

A woman claims she was left "almost in tears" after realizing she was biting into a Burger King chicken nugget, initially believing it was a plant-based item. "When I ate it and realized, it made me feel sick. I was nearly in tears. I have health issues as well, so I don’t want to be putting meat in my body," Lianna Hutchins of Bournemouth, England, told the Daily Echo following the incident.
CBS News

Nestlé recalls Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide

Nestlé USA is recalling Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide because the ready-to-bake refrigerated products may contain pieces of white plastic. The Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filing products were distributed across the U.S. at retailers including Publix and Walmart, the food producer said in a notice posted on Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Mary Duncan

“You can serve the food,” waitress says to manager while staging server walkout at busy restaurant

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve had a number of terrible bosses in my lifetime but the one who ties for the first worst boss is Morgan, the manager at a busy family restaurant I worked at for a few years. His first name wasn’t Morgan - that was his last name, but he insisted we call him Morgan because that’s what he was used to. He was used to this because before becoming a restaurant manager he was a police officer and commanded respect. Respect that it was hard to give him, because he had no clue how to run a restaurant.
Distractify

Customer Puts Whole Foods on Blast After His Lunch Order Totals $22

"Whole Foods, more like WHOLE PAYCHECK." You've probably heard folks criticize the supermarket chain for its enormous price tags. On average, the chain's prices are 10–20 percent higher than competing franchises, according to The Grocery Store Guy. Article continues below advertisement. Brand devotees would argue, however, that many of...
Mashed

Whole Foods' Hot Bar Prices Stunned An International Shopper On TikTok

A lesson people typically learn while traveling is that food prices differ from place to place. For better or worse, this can create quite a culture shock if unexpected. According to Commodity, countries such as Iceland, Switzerland, and Denmark are the priciest when it comes to food. In the United States, the cost of an average meal for two is $55, (though New York City is right up there as "the only city to contend with its Scandinavian competitors" cost-wise). The most inexpensive places to find a meal are Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Nepal. And even though food prices in America have risen more than 4.5%, Americans still spend less on groceries overall than those in Europe do (per Quartz).
CNET

Brie Cheese Recall Expanded: All the Brands Being Pulled Over Potential Contamination

If you're a soft cheese eater, you should check your fridge. Old Europe Cheese, a company in Michigan, issued a voluntary recall Friday that includes all of its brie and camembert cheeses sold in August through Sept. 28, with best by dates through Dec. 14. On Wednesday, the recall was expanded to more baked brie cheeses. One day earlier, Swiss American recalled its St. Louis Brie products in response to Old Europe's recall.
MICHIGAN STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Customers are less satisfied with their restaurant visits

If you are experiencing declines in your customer satisfaction scores, you are not alone. Shifts in digital ordering behaviors and new customer acquisition may be to blame. But the general mood of the market is not helping matters. When you combine digital ordering behaviors with a general decline in national mood, we see satisfaction levels dipping and most often during online ordering occasions. The good news is that there are signs that a good in-person interaction can overcome that negative mood.
Rolling Stone

The Best Meat Delivery Services to Get Butcher-Quality Cuts Straight to Your Door

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re craving brisket for dinner or roasting up a ham this holiday season and beyond, online meat delivery services are heating up, with a group of well-trusted companies ready to ship high-quality cuts to your door. If you can’t make it to your local butcher shop, you can now quickly order meat from brands online like Omaha Steaks, ButcherBox, and more, which stock just about any cut of beef you could want for cooking, as well as pork,...
getnews.info

Great Ideas For Christmas Presents For Infants – Affordable Up store

Affordable Up store has launched a new range of toys for infants just in time for the festive season. One of the big names in online shopping has today announced they have launched a new range of toys for infants. This new range which is available at rock-bottom prices comes just in time for the festive season. The Affordable Up store (https://affordableup.store/) which said they will not be beaten on price, offers a full guarantee on all of their toys as well as a fast free shipping service.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Operators are sourcing more frozen foods to meet labor, supply and waste challenges

Restaurants continue to face the triple challenge of labor and supply shortages and food waste surpluses. Not to mention high food costs. One solution may lie in the freezer. With fresh proteins and produce sometimes tough to get and kitchen help even tougher, a new survey found that 40% of foodservice operators are now sourcing more frozen foods than they did in 2019. Healthcare, convenience stores and fast-casual concepts reported the greatest increase.

