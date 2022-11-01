ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk

Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction

By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research

Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?

Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacityImage by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay. Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.
The first person to live for 1,000 years has already been born, says scientist

Although aging is a natural process, humans since time immemorial have sought to fight it. Dr. Aubrey de Grey, a brilliant scientist and co-founder of the SENS Research Foundation, has stated that science will find a way to control aging in the next 20 years. The SENS Research Foundation, an NGO organization that performs research programs and public relations work for the application of regenerative medicine to aging, has set anti-aging solutions as its mission.
Has heartburn pill given to millions harmed patients?

WHEN UK drug-maker Glaxo launched the heartburn medicine Zantac in 1981, the drug became one of the nation’s greatest pharmaceutical successes — not least for its effectiveness in treating heartburn, which affects up to a quarter of British adults. The medicine’s active ingredient, ranitidine, reduces the amount of...
Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder

VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
How To Lower Blood Pressure Instantly: 7 Quality Food

Seen by more than 10 million people in India. It is perhaps one of the most commonly found chronic conditions that tend to be ignored by many. This article will discuss everything you need to know about elevated blood pressure and how to lower blood pressure instantly. At the end of the article, you will get bonus recipes to lower your blood pressure.
How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?

Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.

