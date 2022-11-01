Read full article on original website
What People See And Hear Before They Die – Exclusive
In an exclusive interview, we spoke with leading palliative care specialist Dr. Simran Malhotra to better understand what people see and hear before they die.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
EverydayHealth.com
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk
Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction
By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
A colonoscopy study has some wondering if they should have the procedure. What you should know
A new European study on colonoscopies -- the largest of its kind -- has complicated results, and it's left some people wondering whether they should have the procedure to screen for colon cancer.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?
Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacityImage by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay. Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.
The first person to live for 1,000 years has already been born, says scientist
Although aging is a natural process, humans since time immemorial have sought to fight it. Dr. Aubrey de Grey, a brilliant scientist and co-founder of the SENS Research Foundation, has stated that science will find a way to control aging in the next 20 years. The SENS Research Foundation, an NGO organization that performs research programs and public relations work for the application of regenerative medicine to aging, has set anti-aging solutions as its mission.
mailplus.co.uk
Has heartburn pill given to millions harmed patients?
WHEN UK drug-maker Glaxo launched the heartburn medicine Zantac in 1981, the drug became one of the nation’s greatest pharmaceutical successes — not least for its effectiveness in treating heartburn, which affects up to a quarter of British adults. The medicine’s active ingredient, ranitidine, reduces the amount of...
MedicalXpress
Regular use of common cholesterol-lowering drug linked to reduction of COVID-19 severity, risk of death
Commonly used cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce the risk of death and severity of COVID-19 disease, suggests a study of more than 38,000 patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While there is no 'magic bullet' to help patients who are very ill with COVID-19, statins decrease inflammation, which...
WTOP
How to avoid getting sick from flu, RSV and other viral ailments
D.C. has the highest rate of flu activity in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Virginia’s Department of Health is warning that this season of viral ailments may be worse than in recent years. So a local doctor has some reminders on how...
Use of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and opiate could increase the risk of irregular heart rhythm
A large-scale study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) on more than 23 million people has found that some commonly used and abused drugs may have a previously unknown adverse effect on heart health. The mentioned effect is the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF),...
A man thought his itchy skin was caused by a reaction to poison ivy. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after a healthcare worker noticed his skin was slightly yellow.
A man who had an itch for weeks thought he had an allergy, but it was cancer causing the symptom. The man's cancer blocked the passage between the liver and gut, so bilirubin built up, causing the itch. Pancreatic cancer can be hard to diagnose, because there may not be...
studyfinds.org
Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder
VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
icytales.com
How To Lower Blood Pressure Instantly: 7 Quality Food
Seen by more than 10 million people in India. It is perhaps one of the most commonly found chronic conditions that tend to be ignored by many. This article will discuss everything you need to know about elevated blood pressure and how to lower blood pressure instantly. At the end of the article, you will get bonus recipes to lower your blood pressure.
Pfizer's Covid drug Paxlovid - which was used to treat Biden - can cause deadly blood clots, study warns
Pfizer’s flagship Covid drug can have dangerous interactions with common medications, a review has found. Paxlovid gained emergency use authorization in the US in December last year as an antiviral drug to treat mild to moderate Covid in high-risk patients. It has been given to millions of vulnerable Americans...
How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?
Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
I went completely blind in one eye after making common mistake with my contact lenses
CONTACT lenses can sometimes be difficult to get in and out. But one woman has claimed that she has been left blind in one eye after making a common mistake. Kyra Smith said she rinsed her lens out in tap water before putting it back in her eye in March 2021.
The One Food You Should Never Eat Because It Almost Always Leads To Stomach Fat, According To An Obesity Doctor
While you’re most likely aware that potato chips are not the epitome of a healthy snack, it might be interesting to find out which type of carbohydrate within them (and other ultra-processed junk foods) can lead to stomach fat. If you’re watching your weight and trying to eat healthier, experts say avoiding refined carbohydrates in particular is key.
