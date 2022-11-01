ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

tompkinsweekly.com

The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing

For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
LANSING, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland to end blue bag trash system

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s blue trash bags are going away. Beginning in January, Mayor Scott Steve says the city will have a new trash disposal system. Mayor Steve says the city will deliver those totes to residents. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve on Ithaca’s Morning News.
CORTLAND, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: 5 acres Cabin with Private Lake in Campbell NY, see the slideshow

Imagine life on a 32 acre private lake for $54,999. Situated in the Tanglewood Lake Community is this secluded cabin ready to be made your own! Relax and enjoy the large deck off this unfinished cabin surrounded by trees. The 570 sq. ft. unfinished cabin has recently updated foundation pillars. This is a perfect weekend getaway or seasonal retreat that could be used as a year-round residence. An ideal location for the outdoor enthusiast featuring access to the 32 acre private lake for kayaking, fishing, and boating with non-combustion engines.
CAMPBELL, NY
NewsChannel 36

Haverling Street Community Park Officially Opens in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a new community park on Haverling Street in Bath. The new site will include a new dog park, teaching pavilion, and food garden. Construction on the site starting this past spring and it was completed just a few weeks ago.
BATH, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s smoking ban on Main Street to begin in weeks ahead

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Smoking will soon be illegal on Main Street in Cortland. City officials approved the ban on Tuesday. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’ll go into effect in the next 30 days. The law affects cigarettes, vapes, and marijuana use. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve...
CORTLAND, NY
WIBX 950

Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State

See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
NEW YORK STATE
chronicle-express.com

Enjoy Penn Yan ‘Fall Festival’ Nov. 5

PENN YAN – Clear your calendars for this coming Saturday, Nov. 5! The Downtown Business Council of Penn Yan (DBC) is proud to present its second annual “Fall Festival,” on Main Street in downtown Penn Yan from 11 a.m.to 5 p.m., rain or shine! This is a free event for all ages and Main Street will be closed, so there are no worries about safety.
PENN YAN, NY
News 8 WROC

Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Leftover Deer Management Permits available for hunters in New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Leftover Deer Management Permits are available for hunters for some Wildlife Management Units in New York State, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation. Applications for leftover Deer Management Permits are being accepted for the following Wildlife Management Units: 1C, 3M, 3R, 3S (bowhunting-only), 4J (bowhunting-only), 7F, […]
chronicle-express.com

‘Operation Greenlight’ shines Nov. 7-13

PENN YAN — In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Yates County announced that the Portico of the historic Yates County Courthouse on Main Street in Penn Yan is bathed each night in green now through Nov. 13 as part of “Operation Green Light,” a new national collaborative of the National Association of Counties (NACo). The effort is designed to support military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available to assist veterans and their families. Penn Yan’s Main Street Bridge will also be lighted in green as part of this effort.
PENN YAN, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

How to Get to Deckertown Falls in Montour Falls, NY

The Watkins Glen area is understandably best known for the outstanding Gorge Trail in Watkins Glen State Park. However, the area is also home to several other really great waterfalls, including Deckertown Falls. Deckertown Falls is located in Montour Falls, New York, only a short drive away from other waterfalls...
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
rewind1077.com

IC student seeks solution to campus parking issues

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A student at Ithaca College wants officials to fix campus parking. Senior Khami Auerbach tells The Ithacan students are getting frustrated about being unable to park in certain lots, racking up tickets by parking in off-campus lots. Auerbach launched a petition earlier this month, which has garnered nearly 80 signatures.
ITHACA, NY

