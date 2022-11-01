Read full article on original website
tompkinsweekly.com
The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing
For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
whcuradio.com
Cortland to end blue bag trash system
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s blue trash bags are going away. Beginning in January, Mayor Scott Steve says the city will have a new trash disposal system. Mayor Steve says the city will deliver those totes to residents. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve on Ithaca’s Morning News.
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: 5 acres Cabin with Private Lake in Campbell NY, see the slideshow
Imagine life on a 32 acre private lake for $54,999. Situated in the Tanglewood Lake Community is this secluded cabin ready to be made your own! Relax and enjoy the large deck off this unfinished cabin surrounded by trees. The 570 sq. ft. unfinished cabin has recently updated foundation pillars. This is a perfect weekend getaway or seasonal retreat that could be used as a year-round residence. An ideal location for the outdoor enthusiast featuring access to the 32 acre private lake for kayaking, fishing, and boating with non-combustion engines.
NewsChannel 36
Haverling Street Community Park Officially Opens in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a new community park on Haverling Street in Bath. The new site will include a new dog park, teaching pavilion, and food garden. Construction on the site starting this past spring and it was completed just a few weeks ago.
whcuradio.com
Cortland’s smoking ban on Main Street to begin in weeks ahead
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Smoking will soon be illegal on Main Street in Cortland. City officials approved the ban on Tuesday. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’ll go into effect in the next 30 days. The law affects cigarettes, vapes, and marijuana use. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve...
DEC issues $500,000 penalty against Ontario County Landfill owner and operators
Multiple waste services will pay a $500,000 civil penalty for violating the State Environmental Conservation Law and are required to implement comprehensive corrective actions to help prevent future violations at the facility.
Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State
See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County building four wind farms: will provide energy statewide
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) -- Steuben County is currently part of a statewide project to reduce carbon emissions in energy production. Due to this project, Steuben County is now the leading county in the state in regards to renewable energy production. The Baron Winds Project and the Eight Point Wind Project...
chronicle-express.com
Enjoy Penn Yan ‘Fall Festival’ Nov. 5
PENN YAN – Clear your calendars for this coming Saturday, Nov. 5! The Downtown Business Council of Penn Yan (DBC) is proud to present its second annual “Fall Festival,” on Main Street in downtown Penn Yan from 11 a.m.to 5 p.m., rain or shine! This is a free event for all ages and Main Street will be closed, so there are no worries about safety.
$50K Powerball tickets sold in Rochester, Wolcott
One of the winning tickets was purchased at Lucci Pizza Grill & Store on East River Road in Rochester.
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
Kucko’s Camera: Hoffman Clock Museum in Newark
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera to the hallowed halls of the Newark Public Library, to spend a little time at the Hoffman Clock Museum.
Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
Leftover Deer Management Permits available for hunters in New York State
NEW YORK (WWTI) – Leftover Deer Management Permits are available for hunters for some Wildlife Management Units in New York State, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation. Applications for leftover Deer Management Permits are being accepted for the following Wildlife Management Units: 1C, 3M, 3R, 3S (bowhunting-only), 4J (bowhunting-only), 7F, […]
chronicle-express.com
‘Operation Greenlight’ shines Nov. 7-13
PENN YAN — In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Yates County announced that the Portico of the historic Yates County Courthouse on Main Street in Penn Yan is bathed each night in green now through Nov. 13 as part of “Operation Green Light,” a new national collaborative of the National Association of Counties (NACo). The effort is designed to support military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available to assist veterans and their families. Penn Yan’s Main Street Bridge will also be lighted in green as part of this effort.
uncoveringnewyork.com
How to Get to Deckertown Falls in Montour Falls, NY
The Watkins Glen area is understandably best known for the outstanding Gorge Trail in Watkins Glen State Park. However, the area is also home to several other really great waterfalls, including Deckertown Falls. Deckertown Falls is located in Montour Falls, New York, only a short drive away from other waterfalls...
cnyhomepage.com
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes from upstate New York
NEW YORK (PIX11) — This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be coming from upstate New York, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. A Norway Spruce from Queensbury, a town located more than 200 miles north of Manhattan, will be cut on Nov. 10. The tree is set to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 12.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lourdes Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of New Pavilion Care Center in Johnson City
Tuesday afternoon Lourdes Hospital cut the ribbon, officially completing their new "Lourdes Pavilion" facility next to the Oakdale Mall. Building off the health and fitness center on the first floor, a new primary care facility, along with a drive-thru and walk-in pharmacy is officially complete in Johnson City. Dozens of...
Winning $20K Lottery Ticket Sold at CNY Wegmans, 2 Mega Millions Winners at Same Store
6-14-18-25-27 The winning ticket was purchased at the Wegmans in Onondaga County located on Oswego Road in Liverpool. It is worth $20,611.50. There were two winning Mega Millions tickets sold in New York for the Tuesday, November 1 drawing, and both came from the same store in Long Island. The...
rewind1077.com
IC student seeks solution to campus parking issues
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A student at Ithaca College wants officials to fix campus parking. Senior Khami Auerbach tells The Ithacan students are getting frustrated about being unable to park in certain lots, racking up tickets by parking in off-campus lots. Auerbach launched a petition earlier this month, which has garnered nearly 80 signatures.
