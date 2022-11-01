PENN YAN — In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Yates County announced that the Portico of the historic Yates County Courthouse on Main Street in Penn Yan is bathed each night in green now through Nov. 13 as part of “Operation Green Light,” a new national collaborative of the National Association of Counties (NACo). The effort is designed to support military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available to assist veterans and their families. Penn Yan’s Main Street Bridge will also be lighted in green as part of this effort.

