techunwrapped.com
Netflix will charge you if you use a friend’s account in 2023
Netflix executives detailed their plans on Tuesday to crack down on users who share their accounts on the service streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year. While Netflix just launched Profile Transfer, which allows users to import all of their preferences and history to a freshly created...
Which music streaming service is the least expensive?
Who has the least expensive music streaming plan right now?
The Verge
OpenAI opens up AI text-to-image generation to businesses with launch of DALL-E API
OpenAI is making its image generation software DALL-E much more widely available to businesses with the launch of an API in public beta. The API will make it easier for companies to add DALL-E’s text-to-image functionality to their products, giving developers simplified tools to integrate and customize the software to their liking.
TechCrunch
Shopify acquires Remix to bolster its storefront design tools
“You’ll be seeing a lot more [of the Remix framework] in the wild, powering some of the largest commercial sites on the web,” Jackson said. “In addition, Shopify itself will use Remix across many projects, and you can expect to see more of Shopify’s developer platform include first-class support for Remix over time.”
TechCrunch
Arnica raises $7M to improve software supply chain security
The round was led by Joule Ventures and First Rays Venture Partners. A number of angel investors, including Avi Shua (co-founder & CEO of Orca Security), Dror Davidoff (co-founder & CEO of Aqua Security) and Baruch Sadogursky (head of Developer Relations at JFrog), also participated in this round. “As a...
Disney Launches Exclusive E-Commerce Offering for Streaming Subscribers
Disney+ launched a pilot program in which U.S. subscribers have special access to Disney merchandise. Starting Tuesday, Disney+ subscribers can buy merchandise from Star Wars, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness before the general public and will get exclusive access to merchandise from Frozen 2 and Lightyear. The merch is available for purchase by shopping online at shopDisney or by scanning QR codes within the details pages of movies, series and shorts on Disney+.More from The Hollywood ReporterTim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' Review: Disney+'s Latest...
Android Headlines
This 55" Sony 4K TV is $400 off and has Exclusive PS5 features
Amazon is currently shaving $402 off of the regular price of the Sony 55-inch X90K 4K Google TV. That brings it down to just $898. That’s also good for an all-time low here. Amazon does also have other sizes on sale, the 65-inch is down to $998 for $500 off, the 75-inch is down to $1,498 for $700 off, and finally the 85-inch is on sale for $1,998 which is only $200 off.
Business Insider
How to connect an iPad to your TV in two different ways
You can connect an iPad to a TV set with an AV (HDMI or VGA) cable. You'll need the appropriate adapter cable from Apple. To connect the iPad, just connect the adapter to your iPad, connect the adapter to your television with the appropriate cable, and switch the TV to the correct input.
US News and World Report
Digital Marketing Strategies for Financial Advisors
In today's online world, digital marketing is essential and is an effective way to promote your business online. No matter your company size, it's one of the best ways to grow your business, and you don't have to be a 100% online business to take advantage of it. To build your company and revenue, however, you need the best digital marketing strategies on your side. What I've observed from elite advisors and teams who want to grow, is they have adopted a strong digital marketing strategy.
TechCrunch
MLOps platform Galileo lands $18M to launch a free service
As the use of AI becomes more common throughout the enterprise, the demand for products that make it easier to inspect, discover and fix critical AI errors is increasing. According to one recent survey (from MLOps Community), 84.3% of data scientists and machine learning engineers say that the time required to detect and diagnose problems with a model is a problem for their teams, while over one in four (26.2%) admit that it takes them a week or more to detect and fix issues.
Aeva Expands Globally Amidst Growing Demand for High Performance 4D LiDAR Technology
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its global presence with new teams hired in Germany, India and Thailand and the appointment of industry veteran Clement Kong to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region. The new teams will support sales, technology development and manufacturing to accelerate the development of Aeva’s next generation 4D LiDAR™ technology and deepen customer relationships across the European and Asia Pacific markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005601/en/ Aeva expands globally, hires new teams in Germany, India and Thailand (Graphic: Business Wire)
Twitter to start layoffs on Friday morning -internal email
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Twitter will begin alerting employees by email about whether they will be laid off, the company said in an email to staff on Thursday. Twitter said in the email its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended.
