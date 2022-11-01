ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

studyfinds.org

Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder

VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
ABC News

FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply

One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
Phys.org

Antibiotic resistance linked to these household products

The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty of Arts & Science, was able to show that triclosan—a chemical often included in household items like hand soaps, toothpastes, and cleaning products to fight off bacteria—is the predominant antibiotic in Ontario sewage sludge.
Geoffrey Booth

Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction

By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
Health

Older Adults Who Sleep Less Are More Likely to Develop Multiple Chronic Diseases

Older adults who get five hours of sleep a night or fewer have a greater risk of developing multiple chronic diseases. Sleeping less has previously been linked to a greater likelihood of developing certain chronic conditions, but this study focused on multimorbidity. The findings underscore the importance of maintaining good...
Psych Centra

Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?

Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
Prevention

Study Finds Vitamin D Deficiency May Increase Risk of Premature Death

A new study suggests that low levels of vitamin D can lead to an increased risk of premature death. Participants deficient in vitamin D were 25% more likely to die of any cause. Researchers found that geography and socioeconomic challenges played a role in participants’ vitamin D levels. Getting...
Health Digest

The Unexpected Link Between Anxiety And Intelligence

Anxiety doesn't discriminate, and nearly one in five American adults each year are affected by anxiety-related disorders (via the National Institutes of Health). Occasional anxiety is a normal part of everyday life, with situations like job interviews, big presentations, or simply joining a new social situation being common triggers of anxious feelings. However, when those feelings morph into intense feelings of fear they can negatively impact your life (via the Mayo Clinic).
CNN

High blood pressure went up even more early in the pandemic, study finds

CNN — People in the US with high blood pressure saw their levels rise during the first eight months of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new study says. When someone has high blood pressure, the force of their blood pushes against the walls of their blood vessels, making their heart less efficient. Both vessels and heart must work harder. Without treatment, high blood pressure will eventually damage the arteries, raising the person’s risk of a heart attack or stroke.
NBC News

CDC warns of bacteria in dental waterlines after children are infected

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued a health advisory about waterborne bacteria in dental plumbing systems after children who visited pediatric dental clinics were infected with nontuberculous Mycobacteria. The most recent suspected outbreak occurred in March, after two were confirmed in 2015 and 2016, the CDC...
MedicalXpress

People with binge-eating disorder benefit from specific behavioral therapy and medication

A new Yale study found that patients with binge-eating disorder (BED) and obesity can be helped quickly and benefit significantly from a specific behavioral therapy and a specific medication. The study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, tested behavioral weight loss treatment (a behavioral therapy focused on gradual behavioral...
WebMD

Shortage Reported of Antibiotic Commonly Used for Kids

Oct. 30, 2022 – The liquid form of the antibiotic amoxicillin often used to treat ear infections and strep throat in children is in short supply, just as Americans head into the season when they use the bacteria-fighting drug the most. The FDA officially listed the shortage Friday, but...
