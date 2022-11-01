Read full article on original website
Alzheimer’s might not be primarily a brain disease: new theory suggests it's an autoimmune condition
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which...
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
studyfinds.org
Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder
VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
ABC News
FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply
One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
Phys.org
Antibiotic resistance linked to these household products
The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty of Arts & Science, was able to show that triclosan—a chemical often included in household items like hand soaps, toothpastes, and cleaning products to fight off bacteria—is the predominant antibiotic in Ontario sewage sludge.
News-Medical.net
Some healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 show unexpectedly low responses to immunizations
A subset of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 had unexpectedly low responses to the immunizations, according to Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings of the new study are published in iScience, a Cell Press journal. In a matched control study, investigators compared the vaccine responses among a group of Cedars-Sinai healthcare workers...
Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction
By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
Older Adults Who Sleep Less Are More Likely to Develop Multiple Chronic Diseases
Older adults who get five hours of sleep a night or fewer have a greater risk of developing multiple chronic diseases. Sleeping less has previously been linked to a greater likelihood of developing certain chronic conditions, but this study focused on multimorbidity. The findings underscore the importance of maintaining good...
Psych Centra
Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?
Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
marthastewart.com
Just 2 Minutes of Exercise Daily Can Decrease Your Risk of Heart Disease and Cancer, New Study Says
If you want to start exercising but can't find time in your busy schedule, you're in luck. A two-part study conducted by scientists in Sydney, Australia found that just two minutes of exercise daily was associated with a lower risk of death. To obtain their findings, the researchers included adults...
Mental Health Matters: Yes, depression is a 'real illness'
Did you know that six in 10 Americans live with at least one chronic illness? The CDC reports chronic diseases are the leading causes of death and disability in the U.S. and the leading driver of healthcare costs. On that list of illnesses is depression, which might surprise some. A...
Prevention
Study Finds Vitamin D Deficiency May Increase Risk of Premature Death
A new study suggests that low levels of vitamin D can lead to an increased risk of premature death. Participants deficient in vitamin D were 25% more likely to die of any cause. Researchers found that geography and socioeconomic challenges played a role in participants’ vitamin D levels. Getting...
The Unexpected Link Between Anxiety And Intelligence
Anxiety doesn't discriminate, and nearly one in five American adults each year are affected by anxiety-related disorders (via the National Institutes of Health). Occasional anxiety is a normal part of everyday life, with situations like job interviews, big presentations, or simply joining a new social situation being common triggers of anxious feelings. However, when those feelings morph into intense feelings of fear they can negatively impact your life (via the Mayo Clinic).
High blood pressure went up even more early in the pandemic, study finds
CNN — People in the US with high blood pressure saw their levels rise during the first eight months of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new study says. When someone has high blood pressure, the force of their blood pushes against the walls of their blood vessels, making their heart less efficient. Both vessels and heart must work harder. Without treatment, high blood pressure will eventually damage the arteries, raising the person’s risk of a heart attack or stroke.
CDC warns of bacteria in dental waterlines after children are infected
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued a health advisory about waterborne bacteria in dental plumbing systems after children who visited pediatric dental clinics were infected with nontuberculous Mycobacteria. The most recent suspected outbreak occurred in March, after two were confirmed in 2015 and 2016, the CDC...
As RSV cases surge, Pfizer says it has a promising vaccine
After decades of researching respiratory syncytial virus, scientists announced a major development for a possible vaccine that could be available as soon as next year
MedicalXpress
People with binge-eating disorder benefit from specific behavioral therapy and medication
A new Yale study found that patients with binge-eating disorder (BED) and obesity can be helped quickly and benefit significantly from a specific behavioral therapy and a specific medication. The study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, tested behavioral weight loss treatment (a behavioral therapy focused on gradual behavioral...
Study finds moderate to heavy drinkers in their 20s, 30s face higher risk of stroke
People in their 20s and 30s who drink moderate to heavy amounts of alcohol may be more likely to have a stroke as young adults than are nondrinkers or people who drink lightly, a new study suggests.
Study: Drinking 2 cups of coffee daily while pregnant may lead to shorter kids
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Even small amounts of daily caffeine consumption by pregnant women -- the equivalent of about two daily cups of coffee -- may lead to shorter offspring throughout early childhood, compared with the growth of children whose mothers avoided caffeine while pregnant, a new study suggests. Higher...
WebMD
Shortage Reported of Antibiotic Commonly Used for Kids
Oct. 30, 2022 – The liquid form of the antibiotic amoxicillin often used to treat ear infections and strep throat in children is in short supply, just as Americans head into the season when they use the bacteria-fighting drug the most. The FDA officially listed the shortage Friday, but...
