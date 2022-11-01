Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Orders to amend the zoning code, allocate funding for sidewalks pass Hopkinsville City Council
An amendment to the zoning ordinances of Hopkinsville were passed at the Hopkinsville City Council meeting to include new regulations involving solar panel farms and a municipal order involving sidewalks was passed. This amendment to the zoning code of Hopkinsville—which was passed unanimously by council— regulate certain aspects of solar...
whopam.com
CCSB hears audit report, welcomes student board representatives
The Christian County School Board heard the fiscal year 2021-2022 audit report at Thursday’s meeting, and met the two students who will be serving as student board members. Anna Herr with Duiguid, Gentry and Associates presented the audit report and informed the board they received an ‘unmodified’ opinion on their report, which is exactly what kind of opinion one would want on their audit.
whopam.com
Todd County Chamber announces bale trail winners
The Todd County Chamber of Commerce has announced winners in its Todd County Bale Trail contest. The Todd County Health Department’s tractor hay creation received the most votes for first place, Living Water Ministries’ lion made of hay took second place and Country View Creamery’s hay cow was third place.
whopam.com
Herb Hays Furniture awarded $10,000 Synchrony Pillars Project grant
Herb Hays Furniture has been selected to receive a $10,000 Synchrony’s Pillars Project grant, following a highly competitive application process. According to a news release, Herb Hays Furniture & Mattress was one of 21 winners for the 2022 grants, selected from a pool of more than 500 applicants from across the United States who applied for a grant. Synchrony’s small business grant program is about honoring entrepreneurial retail owners, along with health and wellness providers who have risen above in times of change.
whopam.com
Christian, Trigg County rescinding outdoor burn ban
Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble and Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander are rescinding that county’s outdoor burn ban after more much-needed rain arrived over the weekend. The Mesonet site just north of Cadiz reported about six-tenths of an inch of rain, Christian County received 86-hundreths and Todd County got...
wpsdlocal6.com
U.S. 68 blocked at Blue Springs Road in Trigg County due to crash
PADUCAH — Both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of U.S. 68 are blocked because of a traffic crash at the intersection with Blue Springs Road west of Cadiz in Trigg County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash site is at mile point 15.17 between Cadiz and Canton.
wpsdlocal6.com
Shoulder of I-24 West closed due to semitrailer fire at 59 mile marker in Trigg County
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning drivers that the shoulder of westbound Interstate 24 is closed and traffic is restricted to one lane due to a tanker truck fire near the 59 mile marker in Trigg County. KYTC says thanks to the quick action of...
whopam.com
Robert Martin receives Outstanding Achievement Award
The Kentucky Government Finance Officers Association has given its first Outstanding Achievement Award to Hopkinsville Chief Financial Officer Robert Martin. A news release says Martin has been a KGFOA member for nearly 20 years and has helped keep the organization afloat over the years and contributed countless hours of his time and knowledge.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville Veterans Parade is Saturday
Hopkinsville’s annual Veterans Day Parade is coming up Saturday. VFW Post 1913 Commander John Brame says it will leave the War Memorial Building at 10 a.m. and make the short trek to the Christian County Justice Center parking lot. Brame says they’re hoping for a big turnout of veterans...
Groundbreaking announced for Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville and Hopkins County, are excited to announce a groundbreaking will be held for the new Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex. The event will be held on November 3, at 3:30 p.m. The groundbreaking will take place at 839 Midtown Boulevard in Madisonville. Organizers say they would like to invite […]
whopam.com
Todd County burn ban rescinded
Todd County Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield has rescinded the county’s outdoor burn ban. The order says the ban is no longer needed as recent rainfall has allowed conditions to improve. The state fall ban on outdoor burning remains in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
whvoradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Candidates Discuss Experience, Image
Although the incumbent is the only name that will appear on the ballot, five candidates are running to become Trigg County’s top law enforcement officer. Sheriff Aaron Acree was joined by write-in candidates Mike Manzanares, Ronnie Mazac, David Tomlinson, and Mike Sandbrink during the recent News Edge Election Forum that was hosted at The Way in Cadiz.
wkms.org
In Trigg County, an ongoing special investigation looms over the sheriff’s race
Trigg County voters in this fall’s general election will see only one name on the ballot for Trigg County sheriff: incumbent Aaron Acree — a former Kentucky State Police trooper — who was appointed to the position by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander in 2020. But four write-in candidates...
Boil water advisory issued for Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County Water District #3 has issued a boil water advisory due to a line repair on Thursday. According to officials, the advisory impacts the following areas: South Carrollton from Highway 431 to Highway 81 and all side roads 71 Highway 81 to 759 Highway 81 and all side roads […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
whopam.com
Karlos Andra LaMar Thompson
(Age 33) Funeral service will be Friday November 4th at 12noon at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pembroke Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
westkentuckystar.com
Fatal collision in Trigg County injures two others
A Monday morning collision resulted in the death of a Trigg County woman. The wreck occurred on US-68/KY-80 between Cadiz and Canton, where it intersects with Blue Springs Road. Kentucky state troopers report that 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong of Cadiz and a passenger, 75-year-old Everett Birdsong, collided with a truck pulling...
whopam.com
Cathryn Ann “Cathy” Petersen
(Age 73, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Thursday November 3rd at 2pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
KFVS12
Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County...
radionwtn.com
Identification Of Murray Prowlers Sought
Murray, Ky.–The Murray Police Department is asking for your help in identifying individuals prowling in neighborhoods. The department has received several complaints of subjects prowling in back yards and even attempting to gain entry into apartments. Murray Police are asking that if you see something say something. If you...
