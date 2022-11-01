Herb Hays Furniture has been selected to receive a $10,000 Synchrony’s Pillars Project grant, following a highly competitive application process. According to a news release, Herb Hays Furniture & Mattress was one of 21 winners for the 2022 grants, selected from a pool of more than 500 applicants from across the United States who applied for a grant. Synchrony’s small business grant program is about honoring entrepreneurial retail owners, along with health and wellness providers who have risen above in times of change.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO