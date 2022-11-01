Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Related
Harvard Crimson
With Harvard Square Darwin’s Location Set to Close, Workers Gather at Owners’ House
Darwin's workers gathered at Cambridge City Hall Sunday to protest the closure of the coffee shop chain's Harvard Square location. By Brandon L. Kingdollar. The popular Boston-area coffee chain Darwin’s Ltd. announced plans to close the store’s original Harvard Square location at the end of the month, prompting some workers to stage a protest at Cambridge City Hall on Sunday denouncing the move.
wgbh.org
Tuesday, November 1
Jim Braude and Margery Eagan host Boston Public Radio weekdays from 11am to 2pm on GBH 89.7 and the GBH News App. Today, Lee Pelton of the Boston Foundation (above) joins Jim and Margery to discuss their housing report card, which finds that home prices have reached unprecedented highs across the board.
wgbh.org
Boston Public Radio full show: Oct. 31, 2022
Dan Cence and Andrew Farnitano joined us for an hourlong debate on Massachusetts’ Ballot Question 1 — known as the Fair Share Amendment, millionaires tax or tax hike amendment. We also opened up the lines to listeners with questions on the initiative, which would add an additional 4% tax on individuals’ income above $1,000,000. Cence is a spokesperson for the Coalition to Stop the Tax Hike Amendment and CEO of the Issues Management Group. Farnitano is the communications director for Fair Share for Massachusetts and a consultant at Crawford Strategies.
From Dropkick Murphys to Bob Dylan, these 20 songs are about Massachusetts
Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It just opened this fall and is already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, but multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
Roslindale’s ‘Soup Guy’ ending beloved Halloween tradition after 22 years
BOSTON — A tradition for more than two decades in Roslindale is coming to an end this Halloween. Mike Ercholano is known as the “Soup guy” since he’s been serving up cups of hot soup to trick-or-treaters for 22 years, along with some candy of course.
‘It is an absolute disgrace’ Boston city councilor reacts to a ‘personal attack’ over her faith
BOSTON — A Boston City Council hearing on the hot-button issue of redistricting was stopped in its tracks on Wednesday, after one councilor verbally assaulted another councilor, accusing her of an “all-out assault” on Catholics in Boston. It all started when City Councilor Frank Baker, who represents...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of 114-Unit SORA Revere
Revere, MA– Helge-Gansett hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on SORA Revere. Located at 93 Bennington St., SORA is a 7-story, 114-unit living community, thoughtfully designed to be in harmony with this transformative neighborhood. SORA is a transit-oriented project that aligns with the vision of the City of Revere as a top tier living destination. Construction is expected to be completed during the fall of 2024. Helge-Gansett is a joint venture between Helge Capital and Gansett Ventures, two real estate firms active in Revere and its communities.
baystatebanner.com
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
Boston Globe
The best places to get Thai food in Greater Boston
More than 250 readers recommended 80 restaurants, including their favorite dishes and preferred spicy Thai food level. The streets of Bangkok have given birth to some of the most delicious and aromatic dishes you’ll ever find, but you don’t need to leave Boston in order to get a taste of authentic Thai food. If you’re a fan of pad Thai, red curries, and mango sticky rice, you can discover classic eateries and restaurants where you can sample cuisine from Southeast Asia. And while you’re handling the heat of a plate of khao gra pow, you can wash it all down with a cold glass of Thai iced tea.
quincyquarry.com
Halloween sighting near Quincy City Hall
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about on a lovely fall day, a Quincy Quarry News reporter spotted a penguin – in fact, The Penguin or at least his doppelganger in front of Quincy’s City Hall along Kim Jong Koch Plaza checking out the out of the way location of the impending statue of Abigail Adams.
thelocalne.ws
Photos: Downtown trick or treat
IPSWICH — Gangs of kids descended on the downtown area Saturday for trick or treat. Sponsored by the Ipswich Business Roundtable, the day saw traders lay on bucket loads of candy. Some store owners, like Mark Warner, said they bought around 1,500 pieces. Others weren’t so sure of the...
universalhub.com
Another apartment building approved on Washington Street in Jamaica Plain
The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday approved plans to replace a tow lot with a four-story, 29-unit apartment building at 3409 Washington St., between Green Street and Union Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Plans by Jigar Patel's S&H Management of Hyde Park show seven parking spaces and a small commercial unit...
nshoremag.com
Where to Eat Out on the North Shore on Thanksgiving
Leave the pots in the cabinet and don’t even think about polishing that silverware. The North shore offers up a wide range range of choices for Thanksgiving day dining that don’t require you to lift a single finger in the kitchen. From casual pub fare to the most elegant of spreads, there is an option out there for your Thanksgiving meal – and relaxation.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy family hit by racial hatred #mayorkoch #quincypolicedepartment
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy family of color was hit with a letter spewing racial hatred. The family lives in the tony and large mid-rise apartment building at...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 13 Winners, Including $5,000 At Nouria
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Oct 28, 2022 — $1,000 — MILLIONS — Colonial Park Liquors. Fri, Oct 28, 2022 — $1,000 — WHEN IT’S GOLD OUTSIDE — Elia’s Country Store...
universalhub.com
Charter high school approved for Newmarket Square
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved Roxbury Prep's plans for a four-story, 800-student high school at 71 Proctor St., across from the troubled Clifford Park - which the school pledged to help clean up. The approval comes just six weeks after the BPDA also approved the project. Roxbury Prep...
Shots fired in East Boston as trick-or-treaters walked the streets
Boston police responded to a report of shots fired in an East Boston neighborhood on Halloween night. Several evidence markers for shell casings surrounded a couple parked cars on Sumner Street. Meanwhile families were still walking by with their children trick -or-treating for Halloween. A second area nearby was also...
This sub shop in Arlington will make a 200-foot sub for poll workers
The giant sandwich will feed hungry poll workers and raise money for a local charity. This sub shop is on a roll — D’Agostino’s Deli in Arlington will build a 200-foot-long sandwich next week to feed poll workers on election day. The Italian sub, billed as “New...
valleypatriot.com
Sal DeFranco, US Navy SEAL & Small Business Owner ~ Valley Patriot of the Month – HEROES IN OUR MIDST
HAVERHILL – Natives of Massachusetts, Sal DeFranco and his wife Dana own Battle Grounds Coffee Company, an award-winning roasting and café operation located in Haverhill, Newburyport, and Methuen. Battle Grounds Coffee was built on a foundation of service. Whether that manifested in providing clothing for veterans, supplies for students, or a meeting place for local organizations, Sal and Dana built Battle Grounds to be a resource for their communities. If I learned one thing through our conversation, it was this. Sal DeFranco was born to serve. I met Sal this week and discussed his love for service, our nation, the SEAL teams, and his wife, Dana.
Comments / 0