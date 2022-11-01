Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Commissioners Meet Monday
Montgomery County Commissioners will meet in an executive session with Human Resources Director, Becky Lewis during their regular meeting Monday morning. In other business Commissioners will hear reports from representatives of the CPA firm of Yerkes and Michel and c Works Director Jim Wright. Commissioners will also consider a request for approval of a grant application from Jim Wright of Emergency Management. Monday’s County Commission meeting gets underway Monday morning at 9 in the lower level of the Judicial Center in Independence.
Caney City Council Votes To Rescind Tiered Billing
Caney’s epic water crisis has encountered another proverbial pothole. Late last week we learned of the city of Caney’s rollout of the tiered billing computation method that was going to take place on this current month’s bill. Then we learned early this week that the ill-timed rollout wasn’t going to start until the next billing cycle due in December.
AG and Candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt Talks Priorities if Elected
Candidates across the state of Kansas are trying to make their final impression on voters with less than a week to go before election day. Current Attorney General and Gubernatorial Candidate Derek Schmidt stopped by the KGGF studios on his way to the Coffeyville Chamber's monthly Business Over Breakfast event to give an update on his campaign.
Restitution Ordered for Kansas Medicaid Program
A Southeast Kansas woman has been ordered to pay back money taken from the Kansas Medicaid program. 55-year old Lavanda Duncan of Parsons was also sentenced to twelve months of supervised probation, after pleading guilty September 7th to a felony count of attempting to make a false claim or representation to the Medicaid program. Labette County District Court Judge Steve Stockard ordered Duncan to pay over $2,500 in restitution, after the investigation found that Duncan attempted to falsely bill the program on behalf of her three sons who serve as her caregivers. Duncan attempted to receive payment on their behalf while all three were incarcerated in the Labette County jail. This case was a part of “Operation Keeping Them Honest”, a program between the Attorney General’s office and the U-S Department of Health and Human Services, to investigate fraudulent billing to Medicaid for in home services.
Longton Man Receives Award for 40 Years of Weather Observations
Many Kansans own a rain gauge and check it periodically, but Leo Noland of Longton, KS in Elk County has been checking his rain gauge religiously for 40 years, and this week he got an award for his services. Wichita Meteorologist-In-Charge Ken Cook and Observation Program Leader Scott Smith from...
A Parsons Woman Must Repay Medicaid
A Parsons woman was sentenced Thursday in Labette County Circuit Court for one count of forgery and one count of making a false claim to the Kansas Medicaid program. 32-year old Lacinda Morris was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation, ordered to attend an in-patient substance abuse program, and also ordered to pay over $9,400 in restitution, after the investigation determined that Morris, whose mother was incarcerated for a time, submitted time sheets for payment from the Medicaid program as if she was providing care for her mother at the time. This case was a part of “Operation Keeping Them Honest”, a program between the Attorney General’s office and the U-S Department of Health and Human Services, to investigate fraudulent billing to Medicaid for in home services.
13-year-old Foster Boy Dies In Stolen Pickup In Kansas; Congressman Asks For Reform
The foster youngster who died last week in Kansas is being investigated by the state’s child welfare agency after he fled his residential treatment facility, stole a truck, and collided head-on with a tractor trailer. The Department of Children and Families reports that the 13-year-old boy who crashed on...
Southeast Kansas man dies in two-vehicle crash in Elk County
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Howard, Kansas, man has died in a car crash in Elk County on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says Randy Julian, 69, was driving a 2006 Hummer south on Highway K99, when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane. Another...
Caney Advances in State Football Playoffs
The Caney Valley Bullpups are just 2 games away from playing for the state football championship in Class 2-A. The Bullpups dominated in a Regional Finals home win Thursday night over Council Grove 16-3. Next week the Bullpups will face either Sabetha or Riley County in a Sectional Finals game....
Winfield Breaks Ground On New Housing Development At 19th And Bliss
Winfield officials and Petra Development representatives joined for a celebratory groundbreaking ceremony to mark Phase 1 of the Win Residences housing development, a mixed market-rate apartment plan designed to serve the local community and workforce. “Petra is pleased to partner with the City of Winfield on this exciting project, by...
Kansas man killed in Elk County crash
ELK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Randy Julian, a 69-year-old man from Howard, was killed in an Elk County crash. Julian was driving his Hummer going south on K-99 while Todd Winscher was driving his Ford F-350 going north. For reasons unknow, Julian crossed the centerline into the northbound lane. Winscher...
Ponca City woman convicted of stealing from family safe
NEWKIRK — Gabrielle Lynn Buellesfeld, 20, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of grand larceny and was sentenced to a seven year deferred jail sentence. Buellesfeld was arrested on June 25 by a Kay County deputy and later charged...
BPD Community Impact Team Nets Large Drug Bust
Thanks, to some attentive citizens, the Bartlesville Police Department Community Impact Team was able to serve narcotic search warrants on October 26th and October 27th that resulted in the seizure of 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 243 grams of mushrooms, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 12 Firearms, 400 illicit pills and $1237 in cash.
Drugs and Weapon Found in Traffic Stop In Chanute
A Traffic stop in Chanute ends with an arrest for drugs. Late last week the Chanute Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of N. Santa Fe Ave. 31-year-old Joel Maple of Chanute was placed under arrest for no valid drives license, no insurance, and no registration. Upon further investigation, Maple was found to allegedly possess methamphetamine and paraphernalia as well as a weapon, which Maple legally is banned from owning or carrying. Upon completion, the arrest reports are forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s office for review and formal charges.
Minor Arrested For Felony
A 15-year-old Independence minor is arrested for felony Criminal Damage. Monday Independence Police were dispatched to the Independence High School for a report of damaged property. After an investigation officers arrested the young male teen for Felony Criminal Damage to Property. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecutor for review.
Jail bookings Oct. 28-31
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 28-Oct. 31 include:. William Greely Allen, 61, Ponca City, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, trespassing, enters structure with intent to commit a crime. Cody Wayne Bell, 31, Blackwell, domestic assault...
Runaway teen dies in head-on crash in Kansas
PARSONS, Kans. — A juvenile is dead after Parsons Police said the teen stole a vehicle before crashing it head-on with a tractor trailer last week. On Thursday, officers with PPD responded to a wreck to US 400 Hwy – just west of US 58 Hwy Junction for a crash. At the scene they would […]
