A Southeast Kansas woman has been ordered to pay back money taken from the Kansas Medicaid program. 55-year old Lavanda Duncan of Parsons was also sentenced to twelve months of supervised probation, after pleading guilty September 7th to a felony count of attempting to make a false claim or representation to the Medicaid program. Labette County District Court Judge Steve Stockard ordered Duncan to pay over $2,500 in restitution, after the investigation found that Duncan attempted to falsely bill the program on behalf of her three sons who serve as her caregivers. Duncan attempted to receive payment on their behalf while all three were incarcerated in the Labette County jail. This case was a part of “Operation Keeping Them Honest”, a program between the Attorney General’s office and the U-S Department of Health and Human Services, to investigate fraudulent billing to Medicaid for in home services.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO