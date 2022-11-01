Read full article on original website
Related
65-Year-Old Marvin Foskey Died, 5 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In East Dublin (East Dublin, GA)
Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured five others, including two children. The crash happened On Highway 29 and Bank Street on Halloween night.
East Dublin man dies in fatal car accident on Highway 29
DUBLIN, Ga. — An East Dublin man is dead after a fatal car accident on Monday just after 8:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 29, according to a release from the Georgia State Patrol. 65-year-old Marvin Ricky Foskey was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ford Explorer driven by Foskey...
wgxa.tv
2 men dead after Thursday morning shooting
UPDATE: 10:39 A.M. -- The victims of the shooting have been identified as 41-year-old George Brooks and 61-year-old Milton Jolly. The next of kin have been notified, according to Coroner Luanne Stone. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Macon. It happened on...
wgxa.tv
New details released in shooting death of man found in abandoned car on Clisby Place
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - New details are emerging following the shooting death of a man found in an abandoned car on Clisby Place Wednesday. In documents obtained by WGXA News, deputies first discovered the abandoned car under the railroad trestle on Clisby Place just after 9:45 a.m. The responding deputy said the car's driver-side door was open and the left front tire was damaged. The deputy reported the car was still running and the gear shift was still in drive. Also noted by the deputy was a large tree limb in the front passenger seat of the car. The deputy, once able to get inside the car, immediately noticed the man, later identified as 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis, Jr., needed medical attention. Once medics arrived on the scene, they forced entry through the window and discovered Davis had been shot in the stomach. There was also a spent shell casing on the front passenger seat.
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Man found shot dead in a car in West Macon
UPDATE: 10:57 A.M. -- The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis, Jr. by Coroner Jones. MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones has confirmed that a man was found shot dead in a car in West Macon. The body was found in a silver Chevrolet...
Man found shot dead in car at Clisby Place identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that happened at the 200 Block of Clisby Place on Wednesday. In a release, they said that they got a call of an abandoned vehicle at around 9:30 a.m. on Clisby Place at Hazlehurst Street. The car...
Two men, ages 61 and 41, shot to death at west Macon home identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, on the 3500 block of Morris Avenue. That's off Napier Avenue in west Macon. Deputies received the call of a person shot and found a 61-year-old shot outside the home and a...
wgxa.tv
Suspect arrested in Wednesday morning shooting death
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis that took place on Clisby Drive on Wednesday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Investigators received tips leading to the arrest of 34-year-old Quartez Johnson after...
wgxa.tv
Cochran man killed after being shot by unidentified person
COCHRAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Cochran man is dead after being shot on Saturday night. According to a press release from the Cochran Police Department, someone called 911 and reported a gunshot victim on Ell Street. When officers arrived on-scene, they found 24-year-old Kavontez "Taz" Farrow with multiple gunshot wounds.
24-year-old man shot and killed in Cochran
COCHRAN, Ga. — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday in Cochran, according to a release from Cochran Police Department. The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. at 112 Ell Street in Bleckley County on Oct. 29. 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow of Cochran was standing outside when...
56-year-old Macon man dies three days after car accident on Pierce Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A man involved in a car accident on Pierce Avenue has died, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 56-year-old Darrin Dwayne Lewis was pronounced dead on Sunday just before 8 p.m. The accident happened last Thursday when a tractor trailer was...
34-year-old man arrested and charged with murder in shooting death on Clisby Place
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 65-year-old man, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Eddie Lee Davis was shot and killed on Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Clisby Place. Smith was found dead in the back seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the chest.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for Clisby Place murder
UPDATE: The BCSO says that a suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of 65-year-old Davis. Investigators were given information that pointed towards 34-year-old Quartez Marquis Johnson as the suspect behind the crime– Deputies were given tips that an individual that fit Johnson’s description was walking near the 4900 block of Riverside Drive– this led to deputies finding him and arresting him.
Driving Me Crazy! | 'They are unsafe': Train tracks on North Jefferson and North Wayne St.
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's not strange to encounter a train track in Central Georgia. However, one Milledgeville woman says she's not 'all aboard' for a couple of lines running through the city and it's driving her crazy!. Susan Henson has lived in Milledgeville for her whole life. She says...
WRDW-TV
Warren County 88-year-old killed in traffic accident
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 88-year-old Warren County woman died in a crash that happened on the Glascock County line, according to authorities. The Georgia State Patrol was dispatched just after 11:35 a.m. Friday to the crash two-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 171 at County Line Road. A 2017 Ford...
41nbc.com
Authorities looking for suspect in weekend shooting that left Cochran man dead
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities are looking for the person who shot a man Saturday night in Cochran. A Cochran Police Department news release says the shooting happened around 11 o’clock at 112 Ell Street. 24-year-old Kavontez “Taz” Deshaveon Farrow of Cochran was shot there and died at Bleckley Memorial Hospital “a short time later.”
wgxa.tv
GBI, Crimestoppers offering $2K reward for information leading to homicide arrest
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The GBI Perry Office and Macon Regional Crimestoppers are reaching out for the public's help to get information that could lead to an arrest in the killing of Alexandra Davis. According to the GBI, Davis was driving a black Dodge Ram 3500 north on Highway 341...
Georgia officials find remains after hunter finds vehicle
EAST DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities on Saturday may have found the remains of a man missing a year. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens and Johnson counties, as well as investigators […]
41nbc.com
Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old male later identified as Dakari Faulkner , suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
41nbc.com
Body of missing Johnson County man found
LAURENS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The remains of a man who was missing for a year have now been located. On October 28, 2022 around 5:00PM, a local deer hunter discovered a vehicle resembling that of a missing persons out of Johnson County off of Highway 319 in eastern Laurens County. The individual contacted 911 and the tag of the vehicle came back to that of Mr. Don Hightower. Laurens County Deputies, with the assistance of the GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers, initiated a grid search this morning at first daylight. Remains were discovered during this search. The remains were positively identified as Don Hightower.
Comments / 0