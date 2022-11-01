Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
ONE DEAD AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN DERRY TOWNSHIP
A suspect in a domestic incident from Cambria County is dead after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash on Route 22 in Derry Township. (State police continue to investigate the crash scene in Derry Township. Photo by Josh Widdowson. State Police Trooper Steve Limani said that the investigation...
Woman seriously injured after head-on crash with tractor-trailer in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 28-year-old State College woman was flown to UPMC Altoona after she collided head-on with a tractor-trailer Thursday morning. On Nov. 3 around 2:15 a.m., State College police arrived at a two-vehicle crash that happened on North Atherton Street at Hillcrest Avenue. Police said the woman was driving north in […]
Teens rushed to hospital after police chase in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens were taken to the hospital after crashing their car while trying to flee from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to the police report, the three teens, a 19 and 18-year-old passenger with a 17-year-old driver, were traveling on Coleman Station Road in Stoneycreek Township at around 3:25 p.m. […]
Father arrested for stabbing son in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY — A 75-year-old man is accused of stabbing his son after an argument. State police in Kittanning said James Suman, of Vandergrift, stabbed his son Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of Washington Street, Parks Township. The victim was flown to an area hospital and treated for...
WJAC TV
Police: Man killed after vehicle vs motorcycle crash in Blair County
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Allegheny Township Police Department say a 66-year-old man was killed Wednesday following a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Blair County. Investigators say crews were dispatched to the intersection of South Logan Blvd. and Convention Center Blvd., around noon, for a report...
wccsradio.com
STRETCH OF ROUTE 22 CLOSED DUE TO ON-GOING SITUATION
State police are currently on the scene of an incident along Route 22 near the New Alexandria Sheetz. Route 22 near New Derry Road is closed for the time being and reports say the Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene. Black Lick fire officials say in a Facebook...
One dead after Blair County motorcycle crash
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed after a motorcycle crash happened Wednesday in Blair County, according to a press release. Allegheny Township police wrote in the release that, at 12:04 p.m., they were called to a reported crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of South Logan Boulevard and Convention […]
WJAC TV
Suspect identified in multi-county chase that ended on Route 22
According to Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson, the suspect in the officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday in Derry Township has been identified. The coroner identified the suspect as Krysten H. Pretlor, a 35-year-old man, from Johnstown. Officials say Pretlor was involved in a high-speed pursuit with multiple police departments. Police...
Police: Man charged with attempted homicide, accused of stabbing son in Armstrong Co.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is behind bars and is accused of stabbing his son in Armstrong County.State Police say that 75 year old James Suman was taken into custody on Wednesday after Troopers were called out to Parks Township for a report of a stabbing.Troopers say that James Suman stabbed his son, Michael Suman, following an argument. He was flown to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.James Suman was taken into custody and is facing attempted homicide charges.
butlerradio.com
Police Release Details On Fatal Route 38 Crash
Police have released the identity and more details surrounding Monday’s fatal crash on Route 38. State police say 27-year-old Kaitlin Selfridge of Karns City was driving northbound when she crossed the center line and collided into a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Jasmyne Laurent of West Sunbury. When crews arrived,...
Nearly $800 worth of diesel fuel stolen in Somerset County, suspect unknown
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are actively investigating the theft of approximately 130 gallons of diesel fuel in Paint Township. Sometime between Oct. 28 and Oct. 31, an unknown person(s) stole disel fuel from a backhoe and front-end loader on Graham Avenue. Police said the estimated value of the fuel is $780. Anyone […]
Man killed in 3-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed after he hit two other cars, fled from the scene and crashed in Butler County. According to Jackson Township police, 44-year-old Chad Kozay, from Coraopolis, ran a red light on Lindsay Road and hit two other cars that were traveling northbound on state Route 19.
Butler woman killed in collision
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
PHOTOS: Police looking to ID suspect that stole truck in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man that stole a pickup truck after being caught on camera scoping out another vehicle. On Monday, Oct. 31, around 2:30 a.m., a white 2017 Chevrolet Colorado was stolen on Sassafrass Road in Tipton, according to troopers. Just 20 […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Injured in Chain-Reaction Crash on I-80 in Brookville
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured after he was unable to avoid a previously crashed vehicle blocking the roadway on Interstate 80. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:59 a.m. on Friday, October 28, on Interstate 80 in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County.
Man dead after fleeing scene of crash in Butler County
A man is dead after police say he drove away from the scene of a crash and sped through businesses parking lots and private property in Jackson Township, Butler County.
wisr680.com
Police Investigating Fatal Crash On Route 19
An investigation is ongoing into a fatal accident yesterday in Jackson Township. The three vehicle crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 19 and Route 528. Police say 44-year-old Chad Kozay of Coraopolis was driving a pickup from Route 528 when he went through a red light...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA FIRE, POLICE INVESTIGATE GAS IN SEWER SYSTEM
Indiana fire and police departments are investigating how gasoline got into a storm water sewer this morning in Indiana Borough. (Members of the Indiana Fire Association and Indiana Borough Work Crews investigate gasoline allegedly dumped in the storm sewer system. Photo by Josh Widdowson) The call went out at 8:04...
Police, EMS respond to Allegheny County hotel incident
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Channel 11 is at the scene. We observed an ambulance and police with flashlights in the parking lot. Officials confirmed police and EMS activity but would not provide...
Side-by-side ATV stolen from Duncansville sales lot
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Allegheny Township police are looking for any information in regards to a side-by-side that was stolen in Duncansville. According to the Allegheny Township Police, on Monday, Oct. 24 at 11:38 p.m. the suspect entered the Five Star Powersports sales lot along Rt. 764 in Duncansville. The suspect then cut a […]
