ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wccsradio.com

ONE DEAD AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN DERRY TOWNSHIP

A suspect in a domestic incident from Cambria County is dead after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash on Route 22 in Derry Township. (State police continue to investigate the crash scene in Derry Township. Photo by Josh Widdowson. State Police Trooper Steve Limani said that the investigation...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Teens rushed to hospital after police chase in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens were taken to the hospital after crashing their car while trying to flee from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to the police report, the three teens, a 19 and 18-year-old passenger with a 17-year-old driver, were traveling on Coleman Station Road in Stoneycreek Township at around 3:25 p.m. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Man killed after vehicle vs motorcycle crash in Blair County

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Allegheny Township Police Department say a 66-year-old man was killed Wednesday following a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Blair County. Investigators say crews were dispatched to the intersection of South Logan Blvd. and Convention Center Blvd., around noon, for a report...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

STRETCH OF ROUTE 22 CLOSED DUE TO ON-GOING SITUATION

State police are currently on the scene of an incident along Route 22 near the New Alexandria Sheetz. Route 22 near New Derry Road is closed for the time being and reports say the Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene. Black Lick fire officials say in a Facebook...
NEW ALEXANDRIA, PA
WTAJ

One dead after Blair County motorcycle crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed after a motorcycle crash happened Wednesday in Blair County, according to a press release. Allegheny Township police wrote in the release that, at 12:04 p.m., they were called to a reported crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of South Logan Boulevard and Convention […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Suspect identified in multi-county chase that ended on Route 22

According to Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson, the suspect in the officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday in Derry Township has been identified. The coroner identified the suspect as Krysten H. Pretlor, a 35-year-old man, from Johnstown. Officials say Pretlor was involved in a high-speed pursuit with multiple police departments. Police...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man charged with attempted homicide, accused of stabbing son in Armstrong Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is behind bars and is accused of stabbing his son in Armstrong County.State Police say that 75 year old James Suman was taken into custody on Wednesday after Troopers were called out to Parks Township for a report of a stabbing.Troopers say that James Suman stabbed his son, Michael Suman, following an argument. He was flown to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.James Suman was taken into custody and is facing attempted homicide charges.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Release Details On Fatal Route 38 Crash

Police have released the identity and more details surrounding Monday’s fatal crash on Route 38. State police say 27-year-old Kaitlin Selfridge of Karns City was driving northbound when she crossed the center line and collided into a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Jasmyne Laurent of West Sunbury. When crews arrived,...
KARNS CITY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler woman killed in collision

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Injured in Chain-Reaction Crash on I-80 in Brookville

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man was injured after he was unable to avoid a previously crashed vehicle blocking the roadway on Interstate 80. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:59 a.m. on Friday, October 28, on Interstate 80 in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County.
BROOKVILLE, PA
wisr680.com

Police Investigating Fatal Crash On Route 19

An investigation is ongoing into a fatal accident yesterday in Jackson Township. The three vehicle crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 19 and Route 528. Police say 44-year-old Chad Kozay of Coraopolis was driving a pickup from Route 528 when he went through a red light...
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA FIRE, POLICE INVESTIGATE GAS IN SEWER SYSTEM

Indiana fire and police departments are investigating how gasoline got into a storm water sewer this morning in Indiana Borough. (Members of the Indiana Fire Association and Indiana Borough Work Crews investigate gasoline allegedly dumped in the storm sewer system. Photo by Josh Widdowson) The call went out at 8:04...
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Side-by-side ATV stolen from Duncansville sales lot

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Allegheny Township police are looking for any information in regards to a side-by-side that was stolen in Duncansville. According to the Allegheny Township Police, on Monday, Oct. 24 at 11:38 p.m. the suspect entered the Five Star Powersports sales lot along Rt. 764 in Duncansville. The suspect then cut a […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy