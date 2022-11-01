Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wccsradio.com
JOANNE M. SORRELL, 95
Joanne M. Sorrell, 95, of Indiana, PA died on November 3, 2022, at St. Andrews Village after a brief illness. Born on September 14, 1927, in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of J. Warren and Ruth Staples Millard. She married Richard A. Sorrell on June 10, 1949, in Washington, DC, who preceded her in death in 2010. She had lived in Indiana PA since 2011.
wccsradio.com
ACTIVE WEEKEND FOR FIREFIGHTERS INCLUDES THREE BRUSH FIRES
Indiana County firefighters have had to battle three brush fires this weekend, including one that broke out early Sunday that proved particularly troublesome. At 1:18 AM, Brush Valley and Vintondale firefighters were dispatched to a fire along Michaels Road in Buffington Township. Homer City and Cherryhill Township were summoned soon after, and a half-hour after the original call, Armagh/East Wheatfield was sent to the fire, along with Citizens Rehab. Clyde firefighters were added to the call shortly after 2 AM, and the Clymer and Black Lick fire companies were placed on standby.
wccsradio.com
FOUR BRUSH FIRES REPORTED ON FRIDAY
Many people took advantage of yesterday’s good weather to clear rubbish, but that may have resulted in multiple brush fires in Indiana County on Friday. Indiana County 911 reported four brush fires starting Friday afternoon. The first was at 2:19 PM on Mulberry Road in Green Township. Commodore and Clymer fire departments were dispatched at the time, with the Cherry Tree fire department called in 13 minutes later to assist on-scene. Initial reports said that it was a wood fire that was about 50 feet away from houses and 200 feet away from a wooded area. No word yet on the cause.
wccsradio.com
THIRD SUSPECT IN PITTSBURGH SHOOTING ARRESTED
A third suspect has been arrested in the shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side last month that killed three people, including a woman with Homer City connections. Reports say 30-year-old Samuel Pegues now faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, firearm possession violations, carrying a firearm without a license, and criminal conspiracy in connection with the October 15th shooting on Cedar Avenue in Pittsburgh. Police say that Pegues shot and killed John Hornezes, who police are saying was also shooting a gun that night. Police have not accused Pegues with the shooting deaths of Jacquelyn Mehalic, who has family in Homer City, and Betty Averett. The two were deemed “innocent bystanders” by police as they were waiting for a bus at the time of the shooting.
wccsradio.com
CRIMINAL CALL HEARINGS SCHEDULED FOR TODAY
Criminal Call hearings are scheduled for today in Indiana County Court including a hearing for one of the four suspects in the shooting of Jadeyn Wright in 2020. Court documents show that 20-year-old Isabella Marie Edmonds of Indiana will be in court today for the meeting. She, along with Isaiah Moore, Delmar Chatman and Terrion Gates are facing charges connected with the shooting at the Carriage House Apartments in Indiana in October of 2020. Police say the four went to Wright’s apartment on October 17th to purchase marijuana from him, but that lead to the shooting. She is charged with criminal homicide and robbery and conspiracy to commit both of those crimes.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA POLICE LOOKING FOR INFO IN THEFT OF GOLF CART AT PARKING GARAGE
Indiana Borough Police are looking for more information on the identities of three men who vandalized a gate at the Indiana Borough Parking Garage and stole a golf cart parked inside it. The theft happened on October 28th at about 11:40 PM. The three suspects stole the cart from the...
wccsradio.com
IUP VS. CLARION TODAY
After suffering their first loss of the season, the IUP Crimson Hawks will celebrate Senior Day with a game against the Clarion Golden Eagles. IUP’s loss came against Gannon last week. Despite the loss, IUP can still win a share of the PSAC West Regular Season title with a win today, and they would have the tiebreaker to allow them to play for the Conference Championship next week. Clarion is 3-6 on the season and lost to Slippery Rock 31-0 last week.
wccsradio.com
ONE KILLED AFTER POLICE CHASE ENDS ON ROUTE 22 IN DERRY
A Johnstown man was killed by state police after a chase that started in Cambria County and ended on Route 22 in Derry Township on Thursday. At 2:30 yesterday, state troopers were asked to assist Richland Township Police with a vehicle pursuit that had started in Cambria County and went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown, was armed with a handgun and was wanted on felony charges connected with a domestic violence incident in Cambria County. The chase went through Indiana County and into Westmoreland County, when, according to Public Information Officer Trooper Steven Limani at a news conference yesterday, officers tried to stop him by using a “Pit Maneuver”.
wccsradio.com
ONLINE PLANS DISPLAY SET FOR REARICK ROAD BRIDGE REPLACEMENT
PennDOT’s Public Plans Display for the replacement of the Rearick Road Bridge Number One in Young Township goes live tomorrow. The bridge carries Rearick Road, (State Route 3010) over Blackleggs Creek. The project is planned for summer of 2024, and will involve a detour. Starting tomorrow, you can visit...
wccsradio.com
MARION CENTER FALLS IN VOLLEYBALL SEMIS, HOMER-CENTER GOES FOR TITLE
Marion Center’s girls couldn’t get past Tyrone last night in the District 6 Double-A semifinals. The Stingers lost out on their chance to play for the District title, dropping their game 3-0 on scores of 25-22, 25-14, and 25-13. Tyrone will play Philipsburg Osceola in the final tomorrow afternoon.
wccsradio.com
IUP SHUTS OUT CLARION, ADVANCES TO PSAC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
The IUP Crimson Hawks put on a show for Alumni Day, shutting out the Clarion Golden Eagles, 45-0, at George P. Miller Stadium. Jack Benedict has the recap. Coach Paul Tortorella said his team played clean football throughout all four quarters. Defensive lineman Gregory Moore II recorded five tackles, two...
wccsradio.com
ONE DEAD AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN DERRY TOWNSHIP
A suspect in a domestic incident from Cambria County is dead after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash on Route 22 in Derry Township. (State police continue to investigate the crash scene in Derry Township. Photo by Josh Widdowson. State Police Trooper Steve Limani said that the investigation...
wccsradio.com
GREENSTEIN: IUP CONSIDERS PROGRAM OFFERING BACHELOR’S DEGREE IN LESS TIME
In his latest blog, State System of Higher Education Chancellor Dan Greenstein writes of a number of new educational pathways being explored at state-owned universities, and one of those is an exploration of the possibility of obtaining a bachelor’s degree with less than the 120 credit hours currently required.
wccsradio.com
FOUR HERITAGE TEAMS TO FACE OFF IN CLASS A SEMIFINALS; WEST SHAMOKIN BOWS OUT OF CLASS AA PLAYOFFS
The stage is set for next week’s semifinal round after four Heritage Conference teams came out victorious in the District VI quarterfinals Friday night. At Duffy Daugherty Field, Northern Cambria’s Peyton Myers surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the season as he helped the Northern Cambria Colts down the Moshannon Valley Black Knights, 55-28. Jake Slebodnick has the recap from Cat Country 106.3 FM.
Comments / 0