Crystal River planning commission OKs mobile food court standards, development
A proposal to develop food truck courtyards in certain areas of Crystal River’s downtown got a step closer to becoming a reality. Volunteer city citizen members of the Crystal River Planning Commission voted 6-0 Thursday, Nov. 3, recommending City Council allow mobile food courts as a supplemental land use in two zoning districts.
Editorial l Action needed on Baker Act facility
Inverness mayor urges settlement of rift for Baker Act facility. We agree, get a deal done. Imagine, if you will, you continually visit your doctor, telling them all about your signs and symptoms, only for it to fall on deaf ears.
Out the Window l Government officials deserve ‘poop in the shoe’
It has been a while since I’ve offered some “Poop in the Shoe” awards in Citrus County and some new readers of the Chronicle may not be familiar with the effort. As the editor and publisher for more than four decades starting in 1978, I produced a weekly column for the newspaper.
Citrus DOH providing free Narcan nasal spray kits
The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH) has announced it will now have free Naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray kits available to the public in an effort to reduce the number of substance abuse deaths in the state. In Citrus County, there were 377 drug overdoses with 81 deaths...
Seeing Beyond l Be kind, full of gratitude toward poll workers
Tuesday is Election Day and despite an increase in early voting numbers, many people will are headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots. The Brennan Center recently released a poll documenting how local election officials around the country feel heading into the 2022 midterms. The picture was less...
Sheriff backs FL attorney general's push to classify fentanyl as a WMD in US
After news broke authorities in Florida seized enough fentanyl in the past few months to kill the Sunshine State’s entire population, Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast announced his support for the U.S. to classify the synthetic opioid as a “weapon of mass destruction.”. “Treating fentanyl as solely a...
‘If isn't broke don't try to fix it’
For many years now, the mayor and Inverness city council has worked effectively with the city manager that they hire to oversee the daily operations carried out by the city and its staff. The city has functioned extremely well under this system and has won national awards for numerous reasons.
Chiefland Chamber Corner news
The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Jim King Realty and Allen Law for hosting our General Membership Meeting held at The Gathering Table Restaurant on Friday. We discussed proposed changes to the By-Laws for clarification issues and will vote on ratification of the proposed changes...
Inverness loosens downtown, outdoor alcohol rules
The Inverness City Council followed the adage of “in for a penny, in for a pound” when the elected body approved expanding the city’s entertainment district to operating seven days a week that would allow downtown visitors to carry their alcohol outside and from one business to another.
Other Voices l Veteran's exemptions are varied
In 1954, Congress passed the bill that President Eisenhower signed proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day. This is a special day across our great nation that honors military veterans of the U.S. armed forces. The history behind this special day and why it is unique to Nov. 11 is because major hostilities of World War I formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th month of 1918. Another interesting fact is that Veterans Day was previously named Armistice Day. Armistice Day is the day that the fighting ended on land, sea and air between the Allies and the Germans. So, on Nov. 11, we will celebrate and recognize all veterans for their service.
'Beast of the Southeast' roars on Lake Hernando
Hundreds of participants and spectators came out en masse Saturday, Nov. 5, for the 2022 Lake Hernando Dragon Boat Festival at Hernando Beach and Community Park. Dubbed as the “Beast of the Southeast,” the festival hosted by the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) in partnership with Tampa-based PanAm Dragon Boat and Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club, expected to attract thousands to help raise money for local education. Proceeds benefit the Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF) programs and services supporting teachers and students in the county school district.
Ziggy's Haven Bird Sanctuary
Paper's attacks on candidate unfair
It is sad to see the Chronicle's relentless attacks on Inverness City Council candidate, John Labriola, claiming he is "unfit" for the council!. You have labeled him a racist because he wants to preserve our community's conservative character and because he is against overdevelopment, not wanting Citrus to become another Tampa! He is not against affordable housing, he just wants to keep our zoning appropriate for Inverness! Could it be that the Chronicle promotes more overdevelopment making it easier to change our voting dynamics to more liberal?
Annual Lake Hernando Dragonboat Festival
The annual Lake Hernando Dragonboat Festival will be Saturday at Lake Hernando Park. The opening ceremony and national anthem will be at 7:45 a.m. at the flagpole. The first race of the day begins at 8 and continue throughout the day with championship races happening mid-afternoon. Awards will be conducted at the Elks Lodge next to the Lake Hernando boat ramp immediately following race finals.
Inverness Woman faces drug charges after traffic stop
A routine traffic stop on Oct. 29 over a broken license plate light resulted in an arrest of an Inverness woman now facing five counts of possessing a controlled substance and one for drug paraphernalia. The events that led to the arrest of Kimberly Diane Eno, 46, began when the...
Occupants of a Beverly Hills home fire escape escape blaze
A Thursday afternoon fire at a Beverly Hills home, which engulfed a quarter of the structure, appears to have begun because of a partially extinguished cigarette at the foot of a resident’s bed. According to a Citrus County Fire Rescue media release, firefighters were called to a house fire...
Arrests from Nov. 1 and 2
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 1. Alexander Gregory Dergacheff, 31, Spring Hill, arrested Nov. 1 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
T J E Seafood
Dr. Dusty Rose opens practice in Chiefland
CHIEFLAND — When Dr. Bob Mount decided to sell his practice after 38 years of dentistry in Chiefland, his greatest concern was finding a successor who shared his values. “I hate to give it up, but I had to,” Mount said. “You know, eventually you have to give it up. My goal when I was in dental school was to retire at 55. But I just didn’t want to. I love what I do, and I’ve taken so much community education over the years, and it’s just kept me so inspired.”
All Ford Show at Nick Nicholas Ford
Nature Coast Mustangs’ recent 13th Annual All Ford Powered Car and Truck Show at Nick Nicholas Ford in Inverness, was a huge success. On a beautiful Saturday, just three days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, the show went on as scheduled. We are so thankful that IAN’s major impact...
