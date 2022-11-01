In 1954, Congress passed the bill that President Eisenhower signed proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day. This is a special day across our great nation that honors military veterans of the U.S. armed forces. The history behind this special day and why it is unique to Nov. 11 is because major hostilities of World War I formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th month of 1918. Another interesting fact is that Veterans Day was previously named Armistice Day. Armistice Day is the day that the fighting ended on land, sea and air between the Allies and the Germans. So, on Nov. 11, we will celebrate and recognize all veterans for their service.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO