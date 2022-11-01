Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Hit a New Low at QB, Reached Out to Andrew Luck About Returning
Desperate times call for desperate measures. And if anyone in the NFL has reached desperate levels regarding the quarterback situation, it’s the Indianapolis Colts. But just how bad has the Matt Ryan experiment gone in the Circle City? Bad enough, apparently, that the organization reached out to retired quarterback and former Colt Andrew Luck about a potential return.
5 things to know about new Colts RB Zack Moss
Zack Moss comes to the Indianapolis Colts in a trade that sent Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. The Colts also receive a conditional late-round draft pick. Moss, 24, is in his third NFL season. Here's more about the newest member of the Colts backfield. Dare to compare:What the Bills...
First the QB, now the OC: What to know as Marcus Brady’s tenure with Colts ends
The Indianapolis Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday. "This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," head coach Frank Reich said in a statement from the team. "I appreciate Marcus's commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."
Frank Reich on why Marcus Brady was fired and OL coach Chris Strausser wasn’t
INDIANAPOLIS — One day after firing Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, Frank Reich defended the performance of offensive line coach Chris Strausser, the man in charge of arguably the most disappointing position group on the team. The Colts have the NFL’s highest-paid offensive line, anchored by big-money contracts to...
Why Chiefs Star Travis Kelce ‘Absolutely Hates’ Playing Patriots
Travis Kelce has made four trips to Gillette Stadium since entering the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2013. It’s safe to say the superstar tight end didn’t enjoy any of those visits to Foxboro, Mass. This isn’t because the Patriots were a major thorn in...
Former Patriots: N’Keal Harry ‘an enforcer;’ Jarrett Stidham steps in at QB
It was a big week for familiar faces finally making it onto the field with new teams. N’Keal Harry, best known as a New England Patriots draft bust, scored his first touchdown with the Chicago Bears. Meanwhile, Jarrett Stidham got his first extended action since he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired On Tuesday Morning
The Indianapolis Colts continue to make noticeable changes to their offensive personnel. On Tuesday morning, they relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator. Brady first joined the Colts' staff in 2018 as an assistant quarterbacks coach. He was then promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2019. In 2021, the...
Colts, Bills swap RBs: Zack Moss to Indy for Nyheim Hines
Colts, Bills swap RBs: Zack Moss to Indy for Nyheim Hines
NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines to Bills, Falcons’ Calvin Ridley to Jaguars, and more
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 3:57 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “And another! Colts are trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, sources...
Head coach responds to shocking “scapegoat” claims
The Indiapolis Colts are off to a pretty dreadful start to the NFL season on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just 30th out of 32 NFL teams in terms of points per game. The team tried to solve the problem with a quarterback change, benching veteran quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. But when that didn’t fix anything, the team made another change, firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
Colts vs. Patriots: Initial injury report for Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. As the week of practice begins, both teams released their initial injury reports Wednesday. The Colts will keep a keen eye on the injury report this week as it pertains to several big names being listed.
Picks for Tennessee-Georgia, and the playoff rankings that mattered most: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah dive right into a discussion of the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. What made Shehan and Doug the most angry?. Where was the committee right?. What mattered the most...
DraftKings promo code unlocks bet $5, win $200 bonus for Eagles-Texans
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest DraftKings promo code offer, which prospective bettors can activate here, delivers an epic bonus from a minuscule Thursday Night Football wager.
Millington Central standout wins fan vote for Week 11 player of the week
Junior quarterback McCoy Pugh for accounted for 273 yards, three touchdowns in victory over Bolivar Central.
Should the Patriots have made a move at the 2022 NFL trade deadline? (Mailbag)
We’re running a mailbag on Thursdays all season long. If you have questions on the Patriots, NFL, or want gripe about past answers, email cmason@masslive.com or tweet @bychrismason. Now let’s get to this week’s questions!. What’s your take on the Patriots’ quiet trade deadline? — Fin...
