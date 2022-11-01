ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sen. Johnson campaigns in western Wisconsin, fires back at Obama over Social Security

ONALASKA (WKBT)- Wisconsin incumbent U.S. Senator Ron Johnson’s bus tour made a campaign stop at the La Crosse County Republican Party headquarters Tuesday evening. Former President Obama criticized Johnson over the weekend on Social Security, saying Johnson doesn’t care about voters. Johnson has pushed for the program to be moved from mandatory spending to discretionary, meaning it has to be…
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
Salon

Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally

Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
The Independent

Barack Obama’s blistering takedown of Ron Johnson on social security gets 14 million views

A fired-up Barack Obama gave a blistering takedown of Senator Ron Johnson during a midterm election campaign event in Wisconsin.Video of the former president’s remarks at a rally in Milwaukee on Saturday night went viral, garnering almost 14 million views by Monday morning.Mr Obama was campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidate for the US Senate Mandela Barnes, who is running against incumbent Republican Senator Johnson.“Some of you here are on Social Security. Some of your parents are on Social Security. Some of your grandparents are on Social Security. You know why they have Social Security?” Mr Obama asked the...
WashingtonExaminer

Kari Lake takes victory lap after Don Lemon grills her opponent on refusing to debate

Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake heralded CNN host Don Lemon's grilling of her rival Katie Hobbs over her decision to shun a debate. During the exchange, Hobbs defended her position that debating Lake risks amplifying her 2020 "election denialism" and suggested that it is too late to reverse course with less than a week before the midterm elections. Lake took a victory lap over the tense exchange on Twitter.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump tells rally to vote in ‘giant red wave’ as he rants about ‘weaponised’ justice system

Donald Trump is on stage at a ‘Save America’ rally in Sioux City, Iowa, speaking in support of Republican candidates in that state ahead of next week’s midterm elections.“This Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave,” he told the crowd, promising to end Nancy Pelosi’s career once and for all.Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who promised to pursue an investigation into Hunter Biden should he win reelection.Before him, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi before saying Speaker Pelosi’s husband...
Citrus County Chronicle

Biden on California rescue mission as House Democrats falter

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden is making his second trip to California in less than three weeks in hopes of bolstering Democratic House members imperiled by fallout from $7-a-gallon gas, worrisome crime rates and spiking prices on everything from onions to ground beef. The president’s...
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohioans speak in White House economic update on Black Americans

An Ohio nonprofit leader met with White House officials and a former U.S. Congresswoman from Ohio Wednesday to talk about how Biden administration measures have impacted Black Americans. Prentiss Haney, co-executive director of the Ohio Organizing Collaborative spoke with members of President Joe Biden’s cabinet and special assistants to the president in the areas of […] The post Ohioans speak in White House economic update on Black Americans appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Citrus County Chronicle

US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russia prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow visited jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday, more than a week after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet that the American representatives...
