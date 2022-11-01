Read full article on original website
Sen. Ron Johnson Comes Under Fire, Family Wrote Off Entire Private Plane Purchase Price
Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has come under fire for the fact that his adult children wrote off the entire purchase price of a private plane on tax forms. Credit: Tom Sowerby (Getty Images)
Debate Audience Laughs When Sen. Ron Johnson Insists He Was 'Set Up' By The FBI
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) had a raucous audience laughing during a campaign debate Thursday when he complained he had been “set up” by the FBI. Johnson was responding to an attack by his Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, that the senator was once warned by the FBI that the Kremlin was trying to turn him into a “Russian asset.”
Obama takes shot at Trump over 'birther' attacks while stumping in Wisconsin
Former President Barack Obama mocked his successor, former President Donald Trump, during a visit to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Saturday to rally for Mandela Barnes, the Democrats' Senate candidate in the state. Obama took aim at Trump and other Republicans for "birther" attacks levied against Obama while he was a presidential candidate...
Sen. Johnson campaigns in western Wisconsin, fires back at Obama over Social Security
ONALASKA (WKBT)- Wisconsin incumbent U.S. Senator Ron Johnson’s bus tour made a campaign stop at the La Crosse County Republican Party headquarters Tuesday evening. Former President Obama criticized Johnson over the weekend on Social Security, saying Johnson doesn’t care about voters. Johnson has pushed for the program to be moved from mandatory spending to discretionary, meaning it has to be…
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
The Koch brothers — Charles and his recently deceased brother David — represent some of the most influential GOP backers. According to CNBC, Koch is helping Cheney through i360, a data and technology company owned by Koch Industries. This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep....
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Morning Joe panel shocked after PA Trump voters don't buy MSNBC Jan. 6 account
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally
Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
Video of Obama Blasting Ron Johnson on Social Security Viewed Over 7M Times
Barack Obama said the GOP is "not interested in solving problems" and that it's "interested in making you angry, and then finding somebody to blame."
Barack Obama’s blistering takedown of Ron Johnson on social security gets 14 million views
A fired-up Barack Obama gave a blistering takedown of Senator Ron Johnson during a midterm election campaign event in Wisconsin.Video of the former president’s remarks at a rally in Milwaukee on Saturday night went viral, garnering almost 14 million views by Monday morning.Mr Obama was campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidate for the US Senate Mandela Barnes, who is running against incumbent Republican Senator Johnson.“Some of you here are on Social Security. Some of your parents are on Social Security. Some of your grandparents are on Social Security. You know why they have Social Security?” Mr Obama asked the...
Kari Lake takes victory lap after Don Lemon grills her opponent on refusing to debate
Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake heralded CNN host Don Lemon's grilling of her rival Katie Hobbs over her decision to shun a debate. During the exchange, Hobbs defended her position that debating Lake risks amplifying her 2020 "election denialism" and suggested that it is too late to reverse course with less than a week before the midterm elections. Lake took a victory lap over the tense exchange on Twitter.
Grassley, Reynolds to join Trump in Iowa, Axne calls Biden ‘most impactful’ in history
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Iowa five days before the November election with a rally in Sioux City. Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley, both Republicans up for re-election, confirmed that they will appear with Trump. Reynolds released this statement:
Kinzinger says holding Trump in criminal contempt ‘a bridge we cross when we get there’
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, on Sunday said it would be possible to hold former President Trump in criminal contempt if he doesn’t respond to the panel’s subpoena. “Look, that’s a bridge we cross if...
Trump news – live: Trump tells rally to vote in ‘giant red wave’ as he rants about ‘weaponised’ justice system
Donald Trump is on stage at a ‘Save America’ rally in Sioux City, Iowa, speaking in support of Republican candidates in that state ahead of next week’s midterm elections.“This Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave,” he told the crowd, promising to end Nancy Pelosi’s career once and for all.Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who promised to pursue an investigation into Hunter Biden should he win reelection.Before him, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi before saying Speaker Pelosi’s husband...
Biden on California rescue mission as House Democrats falter
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden is making his second trip to California in less than three weeks in hopes of bolstering Democratic House members imperiled by fallout from $7-a-gallon gas, worrisome crime rates and spiking prices on everything from onions to ground beef. The president’s...
Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House — and teased a third. “In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have...
Ohioans speak in White House economic update on Black Americans
An Ohio nonprofit leader met with White House officials and a former U.S. Congresswoman from Ohio Wednesday to talk about how Biden administration measures have impacted Black Americans. Prentiss Haney, co-executive director of the Ohio Organizing Collaborative spoke with members of President Joe Biden’s cabinet and special assistants to the president in the areas of […] The post Ohioans speak in White House economic update on Black Americans appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russia prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow visited jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday, more than a week after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet that the American representatives...
Donald Trump tells Iowa crowd: 'I will very, very, very probably' run for president
SIOUX CITY — “Get ready,” former Republican President Donald Trump teased a crowd in Sioux City Thursday as he hinted, once again, at a looming presidential run in 2024. “That’s all I’m telling you,” he said, pausing to let the crowd chant his name. “Very soon. Get ready.” Trump has continued to...
