Report: 7-time NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson to acquire ownership stake in Petty GMS Racing
Jimmie Johnson is making a return to the Cup Series. And is reportedly set to also own part of a team. According to The Athletic, Johnson is finalizing an agreement to have an ownership stake in Petty GMS Racing. The agreement would include Johnson running part-time in NASCAR in 2023.
Kyle Busch End of an Era
While Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale 500k at Phoenix Raceway marks the end of the 2022 season, the race will also mark the end of multiple eras, as well. Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 18 M&M’S Thank You Fans Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), will be making his final start with the team he first joined as a 22-year-old in 2008, and partner Mars and its iconic M&M’S brand will be making its final appearance as a team primary sponsor. Over the last 15 seasons, the combination of Busch, the Mars Wrigley brands, and JGR have proven to be a winning one. The team, driver, and sponsor combination has accounted for 56 wins and two Cup Series championships during their time together.
3 reasons why Joey Logano will be the NASCAR Cup Series champion
Joey Logano is one of the Championship 4 contenders in 2022 that will be looking for a second title. Here are three reasons why Logano will be the champion.
NASCAR World Reacts To Tyler Reddick Health News
NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick had to leave Sunday's race early due to health reasons. On Monday, Reddick released a statement explaining more about what he's dealing with. "During the restart at the beginning of stage two, I was involved in a stack up where significant contact occurred to my vehicle," Reddick said. "After being evaluated in the infield care center the medical team came to the conclusion that further evaluation today was the next step to take.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Ross Chastain’s Martinsville Miracle Shouldn’t Have Shocked Anyone in the NASCAR World Given What He’s Done This Season
Ross Chastain's miracle finish at Martinsville was a perfect representation of his entire 2022 season. The post Ross Chastain’s Martinsville Miracle Shouldn’t Have Shocked Anyone in the NASCAR World Given What He’s Done This Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Special Edition NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 News & Notes
Distance: 312 miles (312 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 60),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 185), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 312) Distance: 200 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 45),. Stage 2 (Ends on lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on lap 200) NASCAR Camping World Truck...
NASCAR: Jimmie Johnson expected to make big return in 2023
Jimmie Johnson is expected to return to NASCAR as an owner/driver with Petty GMS Motorsports in 2023, according to The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi.
Autoweek.com
All the Numbers You Need to Pick a Winner at NASCAR's Championship 4
A Martinsville victory put Christopher Bell in the Championship 4 with Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, and Ross Chastain. Elliott (2020) and Logano (2018) are past champions looking to add another trophy to their impressive trophy cases. Longshots Bell and Chastain have have combined for just one top-five finish (zero wins)...
2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Championship Advance
Ross Chastain's pre-season odds to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship were 7,000:1. The combination of an eighth-generation watermelon farmer and the Justin Marks' owned Trackhouse Racing team, competing for the first time as a multicar team, led prognosticators in February to predict 15 drivers would have a better title chance than Chastain.
Championship Weekend Preview: Phoenix Raceway
PHOENIX, AZ – Will lightning strike three times for Christopher Bell?. Can Ross Chastain parlay his amazing Martinsville rim ride into a championship for upstart Trackhouse Racing?. Will the NASCAR Cup Series feature more than one active multiple champion for the first time since Jimmie Johnson retired after the...
Transcripts: Team Penske Team Owner Walt Czarnecki
THE MODERATOR: Thank you so much for spending some time with us. We really appreciate it. Before we jump to questions, I just wanted the opportunity to ask you an opening question. Obviously Joey locked the 22 team win fairly early in this last round. I'm sure for everyone at Team Penske, that was something that was enjoyable to do early. You guys were still trying to get Ryan obviously advanced. But just tell us a little bit about just what it means for Team Penske to be able to have Joey locked in early and ready to go this weekend in Phoenix, as well.
ARCA Menards Series West Advance: Phoenix Raceway
Following a breakout year in the ARCA Menards and ARCA East seasons, Taylor Gray will conclude his portion of the ARCA West schedule Friday afternoon. Gray is coming off a dominant ARCA West performance at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he earned the pole and led 157 laps en route to his second ARCA West win in as many chances in 2022.
Transcript: Hendrick Motorsports Team Owner Rick Hendrick
THE MODERATOR: Thank you for joining us. We appreciate you spending some time with us today before we go to Phoenix, obviously an exciting weekend for Hendrick Motorsports. You have Chase Elliott running for the driver's championship and an opportunity for Kyle Larson to win the owner's championship. Before we get started with questions, just give us a quick recap of really the team's journey this year to get to this point and what it means for Hendrick Motorsports to be once again competing for a championship in Phoenix.
Transcript: Joe Gibbs Racing Team Owner Joe Gibbs
THE MODERATOR: Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us. We really appreciate you spending some time with us this afternoon as we have the opportunity to speak with our four owner representatives in the Championship 4 in advance of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway. I'm going...
Bass Pro Shops Enters Multi-Faceted Partnership with JR Motorsports
JR Motorsports today announced the renewal and expansion of its partnership with Bass Pro Shops in a prominent way for 2023. The leading national retailer of outdoor gear and apparel, Bass Pro Shops will return to JRM in a multi-faceted capacity with drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr., Josh Berry and Carson Kvapil as the trio competes in multiple racing series with partnership from the outdoor and conservation company founded by noted conservationist Johnny Morris.
Parker Chase Returns to Phoenix For ARCA Season Finale
Parker Chase isn’t done trying for his first ARCA victory in 2022. While his partial schedule in the premier ARCA Menards Series is complete, Chase will return with the potent Venturini Motorsports this week to kick off Championship 4 weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in Friday morning’s Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100.
Toyota Racing NXS Phoenix Quotes -- Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs was made available to media at Championship 4 Media Day on Thursday in Phoenix:. TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing. What has this past week been like for you?. “It's definitely been really long and busy, but you...
Goodyear Fast Facts -- Phoenix
NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 36 – 312 laps / 312 miles. Phoenix Raceway (1.0-mile oval) – Avondale, Ariz. Set limits: Cup: 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race. (8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) Tire Codes:...
Richard Childress Racing and Whelen Engineering to Continue Successful Partnership in 2023
Whelen Engineering, Inc., a global leader in the emergency warning industry, will continue their partnership with Richard Childress Racing in 2023 for fulltime sponsorship on RCR’s No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Sheldon Creed will return to the organization as the driver of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet.
Speedway Digest
