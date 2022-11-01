ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway Digest

Kyle Busch End of an Era

While Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale 500k at Phoenix Raceway marks the end of the 2022 season, the race will also mark the end of multiple eras, as well. Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 18 M&M’S Thank You Fans Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), will be making his final start with the team he first joined as a 22-year-old in 2008, and partner Mars and its iconic M&M’S brand will be making its final appearance as a team primary sponsor. Over the last 15 seasons, the combination of Busch, the Mars Wrigley brands, and JGR have proven to be a winning one. The team, driver, and sponsor combination has accounted for 56 wins and two Cup Series championships during their time together.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Tyler Reddick Health News

NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick had to leave Sunday's race early due to health reasons. On Monday, Reddick released a statement explaining more about what he's dealing with. "During the restart at the beginning of stage two, I was involved in a stack up where significant contact occurred to my vehicle," Reddick said. "After being evaluated in the infield care center the medical team came to the conclusion that further evaluation today was the next step to take.
Autoweek.com

All the Numbers You Need to Pick a Winner at NASCAR's Championship 4

A Martinsville victory put Christopher Bell in the Championship 4 with Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, and Ross Chastain. Elliott (2020) and Logano (2018) are past champions looking to add another trophy to their impressive trophy cases. Longshots Bell and Chastain have have combined for just one top-five finish (zero wins)...
Speedway Digest

2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Championship Advance

Ross Chastain's pre-season odds to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship were 7,000:1. The combination of an eighth-generation watermelon farmer and the Justin Marks' owned Trackhouse Racing team, competing for the first time as a multicar team, led prognosticators in February to predict 15 drivers would have a better title chance than Chastain.
Speedway Digest

Championship Weekend Preview: Phoenix Raceway

PHOENIX, AZ – Will lightning strike three times for Christopher Bell?. Can Ross Chastain parlay his amazing Martinsville rim ride into a championship for upstart Trackhouse Racing?. Will the NASCAR Cup Series feature more than one active multiple champion for the first time since Jimmie Johnson retired after the...
Speedway Digest

Transcripts: Team Penske Team Owner Walt Czarnecki

THE MODERATOR: Thank you so much for spending some time with us. We really appreciate it. Before we jump to questions, I just wanted the opportunity to ask you an opening question. Obviously Joey locked the 22 team win fairly early in this last round. I'm sure for everyone at Team Penske, that was something that was enjoyable to do early. You guys were still trying to get Ryan obviously advanced. But just tell us a little bit about just what it means for Team Penske to be able to have Joey locked in early and ready to go this weekend in Phoenix, as well.
Speedway Digest

ARCA Menards Series West Advance: Phoenix Raceway

Following a breakout year in the ARCA Menards and ARCA East seasons, Taylor Gray will conclude his portion of the ARCA West schedule Friday afternoon. Gray is coming off a dominant ARCA West performance at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he earned the pole and led 157 laps en route to his second ARCA West win in as many chances in 2022.
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Hendrick Motorsports Team Owner Rick Hendrick

THE MODERATOR: Thank you for joining us. We appreciate you spending some time with us today before we go to Phoenix, obviously an exciting weekend for Hendrick Motorsports. You have Chase Elliott running for the driver's championship and an opportunity for Kyle Larson to win the owner's championship. Before we get started with questions, just give us a quick recap of really the team's journey this year to get to this point and what it means for Hendrick Motorsports to be once again competing for a championship in Phoenix.
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Joe Gibbs Racing Team Owner Joe Gibbs

THE MODERATOR: Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us. We really appreciate you spending some time with us this afternoon as we have the opportunity to speak with our four owner representatives in the Championship 4 in advance of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway. I'm going...
Speedway Digest

Bass Pro Shops Enters Multi-Faceted Partnership with JR Motorsports

JR Motorsports today announced the renewal and expansion of its partnership with Bass Pro Shops in a prominent way for 2023. The leading national retailer of outdoor gear and apparel, Bass Pro Shops will return to JRM in a multi-faceted capacity with drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr., Josh Berry and Carson Kvapil as the trio competes in multiple racing series with partnership from the outdoor and conservation company founded by noted conservationist Johnny Morris.
Speedway Digest

Parker Chase Returns to Phoenix For ARCA Season Finale

Parker Chase isn’t done trying for his first ARCA victory in 2022. While his partial schedule in the premier ARCA Menards Series is complete, Chase will return with the potent Venturini Motorsports this week to kick off Championship 4 weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in Friday morning’s Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100.
Speedway Digest

Toyota Racing NXS Phoenix Quotes -- Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs was made available to media at Championship 4 Media Day on Thursday in Phoenix:. TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing. What has this past week been like for you?. “It's definitely been really long and busy, but you...
Speedway Digest

Goodyear Fast Facts -- Phoenix

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 36 – 312 laps / 312 miles. Phoenix Raceway (1.0-mile oval) – Avondale, Ariz. Set limits: Cup: 3 sets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race. (8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) Tire Codes:...
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

